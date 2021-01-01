Please
Curtis Jones
Topic: Curtis Jones
Redman78
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,249
Re: Curtis Jones
Today
at 08:35:17 pm »
Think the midfield balance today was excellent 1st half and Curtis was a big reason for that. He took up some great positions and was very tidy in possession, I'm intrigued to see if it develops going forward.
