Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 586608 times)

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6240 on: April 14, 2024, 10:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on April 14, 2024, 09:10:20 pm
Hes not the future really. Squad player at best, and I wont be surprised if he will eventually look for more playing time. Hes not Klopps first choice, and Im one of those that do like him, but he wont be when the next manager comes in.

I don't think this is as bad a shout as people are making out. Looking at the managers who we are being linked with, it does feel like we will be moving towards a formation which favours a midfield two over a midfield three in the near future - if that is the case, Jones starting is not a given.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6241 on: April 14, 2024, 11:49:48 pm »
From what I've read, under Amorim he's probably 'second choice' behind Mac Allister for that LCM role that Morita plays for Sporting CP. Difficult to see how they both play in the same side, unless Mac Allister is considered a 6 which would be a waste.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6242 on: April 16, 2024, 09:33:10 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 14, 2024, 11:49:48 pm
From what I've read, under Amorim he's probably 'second choice' behind Mac Allister for that LCM role that Morita plays for Sporting CP. Difficult to see how they both play in the same side, unless Mac Allister is considered a 6 which would be a waste.

We are allowed 5 subs. This helps clubs that can rotate in game and between games. We have Macca, Elliott, Szoboslai and Jones, four excellent attacking mids which could allow for this. We are way beyond having a best 11 and this lad is going to the very very top.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6243 on: April 16, 2024, 09:40:11 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 14, 2024, 11:49:48 pm
From what I've read, under Amorim he's probably 'second choice' behind Mac Allister for that LCM role that Morita plays for Sporting CP. Difficult to see how they both play in the same side, unless Mac Allister is considered a 6 which would be a waste.

Doesnt Amorim play a double pivot? Could easily see Jones, MacAllister in a double pivot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6244 on: April 16, 2024, 10:16:54 am »
Quote from: ljycb on April 14, 2024, 10:27:49 pm
I don't think this is as bad a shout as people are making out. Looking at the managers who we are being linked with, it does feel like we will be moving towards a formation which favours a midfield two over a midfield three in the near future - if that is the case, Jones starting is not a given.

One huge thing in Jones favour is academy trained and homegrown.

Also he is a very very good player too and along with Harvey covers more ground than any other CMs.

In short any manager who sells him is an idiot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6245 on: April 16, 2024, 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 14, 2024, 11:49:48 pm
From what I've read, under Amorim he's probably 'second choice' behind Mac Allister for that LCM role that Morita plays for Sporting CP. Difficult to see how they both play in the same side, unless Mac Allister is considered a 6 which would be a waste.

I see this as his future in the squad as well. I don't think him and Mac work in the same midfield, certainly not without a natural 6 with a huge engine on him, and there's only one winner there as far as I'm concerned.

That midfield on Sunday was too crabby and slow. You need someone like Szob in there with an engine to cover spaces off the ball and drive us forward with it.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6246 on: April 16, 2024, 04:10:20 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on April 14, 2024, 05:16:51 pm
That was a shocker of a miss. Has been very poor since he came back. Hopefully, he can find his pre-injury form.

Bad miss maybe, but even had it gone in, it's nailed on that VAR would have called it back for a foul by Salah in the build up, where he nudged the defender under the ball.
Same with Alisson's wonder save in the second half, when even had it gone in, the player was clearly offside.

Half the side was knackered on Sunday and the other half coming back from injury, struggling for form and fitness.
At the start of the season if anyone offered us third place, two points behind the leader with 6 games to play, we'd have taken it like a shot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6247 on: April 16, 2024, 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on April 16, 2024, 12:49:54 pm
I see this as his future in the squad as well. I don't think him and Mac work in the same midfield, certainly not without a natural 6 with a huge engine on him, and there's only one winner there as far as I'm concerned.

That midfield on Sunday was too crabby and slow. You need someone like Szob in there with an engine to cover spaces off the ball and drive us forward with it.

Jones Mac and a number 6 who is a great athlete, in the future.

As of now he has to be alongside Mac as a starting midfielder, he's simply been better than all the other options.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6248 on: April 16, 2024, 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on April 14, 2024, 05:19:19 pm
Hes had a top 12 months and established himself as a reliable first team starter. The injuries are killing his development as every time he gets going he gets another injury.

Hes someone who seems to need a run in the team to get back to peak form. Clearly hes not there yet but the way some people write him off is really disappointing. He was consistently one of our best players this season before this latest setback. Rotten luck for him personally and for the team as a whole.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6249 on: Yesterday at 07:11:53 pm »
Thankfully Jurgen has remembered how good he was earlier in the season. Straight back into the First XI where he belongs. Hopefully the rust will begin to fall away.
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on April 16, 2024, 08:33:21 pm
Hes someone who seems to need a run in the team to get back to peak form. Clearly hes not there yet but the way some people write him off is really disappointing. He was consistently one of our best players this season before this latest setback. Rotten luck for him personally and for the team as a whole.

This. Every time he comes back from injury he needs a few games to get back up to speed with his best form.
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm »
Needs to be braver on the ball. I dont care how press resistant you are turning and passing back, fucking drive with and do more to get us up the pitch. The amount of times he has the ball in a decent position and just turns back is infuriating.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6252 on: Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 07:33:01 pm
This. Every time he comes back from injury he needs a few games to get back up to speed with his best form.

And when he does you get one game out five from him. A lad with loads of talent but missing something to be a true LFC great. Only my opinion though.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6253 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Needs to be braver on the ball. I dont care how press resistant you are turning and passing back, fucking drive with and do more to get us up the pitch. The amount of times he has the ball in a decent position and just turns back is infuriating.

Hes always been like that..
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6254 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm
And when he does you get one game out five from him. A lad with loads of talent but missing something to be a true LFC great. Only my opinion though.

Just turned 23 yet you have decided to write his epitaph. He has had a breakout season and I look forward to what he can do next season.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6255 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 10:11:26 pm
Needs to be braver on the ball. I dont care how press resistant you are turning and passing back, fucking drive with and do more to get us up the pitch. The amount of times he has the ball in a decent position and just turns back is infuriating.

Szob was in acres at one point second half but you knew he was never going to play him in. Predominantly because he didn't even see him. Tidy footballer but he's like Stevie Wonder when it comes to making forward passes.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6256 on: Yesterday at 11:28:45 pm »
Slows play, loses the ball, disappears from games but plays the odd good pass. Not enough to be a starter in my opinion.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6257 on: Yesterday at 11:31:16 pm »
He looked good today, I think people forget we actually won the game, he didnt lose the ball, kept it well under pressure and had some lovely touches.

Next step to start being more decisive in the final third like he was becoming before his injury.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6258 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm »
Curtis is great but his style of play is not ideal when you have to chase a game. I thought Elliot would have been the better option tonight primarily for his creativity.
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6259 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm »
There were times out there he looked like the only one who was fired up.

Needs to be braver on the ball, but he's a damn good player and still just 23.
20 and 7

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6260 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
If Gravenberch dropped that performance he'd be slandered.

Jones isn't bad...but not enough improvement year on year for me. He's had plenty more game time to develop. Great squad player but I don't see him becoming starting 11 quality.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 06:29:40 am »
Rather a back pass than smashing the ball blindly down the middle as some of our other midfielders yesterday (mostly to the opposition). There was very little movement.

Jones has been a big miss while out, and will be a great Liverpool squad player as long as he stays fit.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 06:45:35 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm
Great squad player but I don't see him becoming starting 11 quality.
He already did.
