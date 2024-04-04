« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154] 155   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 578199 times)

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,085
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6120 on: April 4, 2024, 10:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  4, 2024, 10:11:40 pm
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Endo has done really well and been vital to our season. For me Jones and Szobo are a level above in terms of technical ability and above all athleticism.
I'd agree with that other than Endo is the most defensive of the above. In big games he will play everytime he's available along with Mac because it just works. I may be wrong here but that's how I see it.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6121 on: April 4, 2024, 10:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on April  4, 2024, 10:43:59 pm
Yeah, his ball retention is elite. That then gives us so much control. He is reminiscent of Gini but with more to his attacking game.
Gini was a very good 3rd man runner to score goals(if he was allowed to do that) But Curtis is much better at Ball progression passing.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6122 on: April 4, 2024, 10:47:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April  4, 2024, 10:45:32 pm
I'd agree with that other than Endo is the most defensive of the above. In big games he will play everytime he's available along with Mac because it just works. I may be wrong here but that's how I see it.

I think there's a really good argument that Mac, Jones and Szoboslai is the most defensively strong trio. Not least because we're most vulnerable in transition and that's the most athletic midfield we have.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6123 on: April 4, 2024, 10:47:34 pm »
Soooooooooo glad to have him back!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,905
  • JFT 97
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6124 on: April 4, 2024, 10:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on April  4, 2024, 10:47:19 pm
I think there's a really good argument that Mac, Jones and Szoboslai is the most defensively strong trio. Not least because we're most vulnerable in transition and that's the most athletic midfield we have.

Especially with the way we set up on the right with Bradley playing almost as a right winger and Mo allowed to cheat defensively. For me Szobozslai is the option to give us defensive stability on the right because of his athleticism. Jones is the best option on the left because he is capable of giving us more width than Macca. So for me the best option is Macca, Jones and Szobo with either of the 8's dropping in alongside the inverted full back in possession to allow Macca to push on at times.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • Boss Tha
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6125 on: April 4, 2024, 11:20:33 pm »
Great to see Curtis back.

There's no-one I want on that field more than him when we need to keep the ball.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,464
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6126 on: April 4, 2024, 11:22:45 pm »
Had a great game tonight and ran his socks off. He holds the ball so well and rarely looks under pressure. For me he starts on Sunday.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6127 on: April 4, 2024, 11:30:46 pm »
I wonder if the manager would have experimented with different formations and systems if hed had everyone available a bit longer than he has.

Ive said in the Mac Allister thread a few weeks ago, he was brilliant in his spell as a 10 for Brighton, he did a bit of what Bobby did for us at times, that rhythmic style, absorbing pressure, holding onto the ball and releasing to constantly moving teammates around him. Would he have tried a 442 diamond of sorts? Or would he have tried the 4222 style it felt like he wanted to move towards about 2 years ago with Mac and Endo as two 6s and Jones/Dom as those wide 8/10s? Were so used to having such an attacking system but maybe theres a slightly more defensive version of this team waiting to be unlocked once the full array of players are fit or potentially under a new manager?

Its obviously too late to try anything now and I really dont think we have a first choice 11 at the moment, it varies on opposition and being a sub is just as valuable as being a starter in this side.

I still think the best version off this system requires the athletic 8s but it really does depend on who were playing.
Logged

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,930
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6128 on: April 4, 2024, 11:35:34 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on April  4, 2024, 11:22:45 pm
Had a great game tonight and ran his socks off. He holds the ball so well and rarely looks under pressure. For me he starts on Sunday.

Think he will be a very effective option of the bench when the Mancs are chasing the game in the second half.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6129 on: April 4, 2024, 11:42:50 pm »
I think whether he starts on Sunday is down to fitness. Hes been out quite a while. If hes ready for 60 mins though he should start. I suspect well go more cautious though. Sooner hes back in the team the better for us
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6130 on: April 5, 2024, 04:13:02 am »
Didnt look a bit off the pace. Such a good player.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6131 on: April 5, 2024, 05:52:43 am »
So happy to see him back, we looked a lot more fluid in midfield once he came on. Ball retention and recycling was much better. Hopefully he can kick on now and end the season on a high.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6132 on: April 5, 2024, 10:11:12 am »
I have a Bananarama earworm this morning

Curtis Jooooones, youve been gone too loooong
https://youtu.be/iSSpPkMlb98?si=6oViutWl30zihBZf

So so good to have him back. Our second best midfielder.

Stay fit, Curtis, we really need you for the run in.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6133 on: April 5, 2024, 02:46:22 pm »
Our form has been so good I almost forgot how great he is. He's an unreal talent. Like a Gini clone with the ball ot his feet. Compliments our defence and attack in equal measures.  Such a major boost.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,764
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6134 on: April 5, 2024, 04:20:59 pm »
So reassuring to see him back.  He is our secret talent - it feels very much like the non-lfc footballing world does not understand how good he is. 

If we can keep endo, macca, dom and Curtis fit, we will be able to rotate three out of four for the run in.  If we have Harvey also on the bench, midfield options will be looking very encouraging
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,813
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6135 on: April 5, 2024, 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on April  4, 2024, 11:42:50 pm
I think whether he starts on Sunday is down to fitness. Hes been out quite a while. If hes ready for 60 mins though he should start. I suspect well go more cautious though. Sooner hes back in the team the better for us
To me, he looked like he was tired at the end of the match.  His football was good, hes a really good footballer and hes one that always does what he does and doesnt really need to find rhythm.
I was keeping an eye on him off the ball, my guess is that hes still feeling the injury a bit, reckon hes a starter against Atalanta maybe?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6136 on: April 5, 2024, 06:13:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  5, 2024, 05:26:33 pm
To me, he looked like he was tired at the end of the match.  His football was good, hes a really good footballer and hes one that always does what he does and doesnt really need to find rhythm.
I was keeping an eye on him off the ball, my guess is that hes still feeling the injury a bit, reckon hes a starter against Atalanta maybe?
I think you're right. Half an hour against the Mancs and staring against Atalanta.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,508
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6137 on: April 5, 2024, 08:57:54 pm »
He didnt look happy with his brief appearance last night.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Sonofthewind

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Cheers like
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6138 on: April 5, 2024, 10:01:57 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on April  5, 2024, 04:20:59 pm
So reassuring to see him back.  He is our secret talent - it feels very much like the non-lfc footballing world does not understand how good he is. 

If we can keep endo, macca, dom and Curtis fit, we will be able to rotate three out of four for the run in.  If we have Harvey also on the bench, midfield options will be looking very encouraging


Yep. I think he was pretty pivotal early on in the season. Dare I say one of our best players. Certainly felt like one of the most important. Far superior to Gallagher, or Mainoo or some other players who will take plaudits this year. I think hes been a massive miss in how we control games
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,621
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6139 on: April 5, 2024, 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on April  5, 2024, 10:01:57 pm

Yep. I think he was pretty pivotal early on in the season. Dare I say one of our best players. Certainly felt like one of the most important. Far superior to Gallagher, or Mainoo or some other players who will take plaudits this year. I think hes been a massive miss in how we control games

Wash your mouth out with soap. Blasphemy.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6140 on: April 5, 2024, 10:31:56 pm »
Thought he was great when he came on, we're getting players back at precisely the right time
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,706
  • Meh sd f
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 05:29:56 pm »
Rubbish cameo unfortunately
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,813
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6142 on: Today at 05:31:18 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:29:56 pm
Rubbish cameo unfortunately
Looked rusty, gave it away a couple of times as a result . But I thought his calmness helped us
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedEire

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm »
Took an age to get up when he won a foul in added time, was injured, just not sharp, zero urgency in him today when he came on.
Logged
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 06:20:11 pm »
Hes always had the issue of dwelling too long on the ball.
Logged

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 06:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:20:11 pm
Hes always had the issue of dwelling too long on the ball.

He got caught a couple of times late on but I think Jones coming on turned the game back towards us late on. Hes the remedy to Szobo and before him Henderson in giving the ball away too quickly under pressure.
Logged

Offline JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,217
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 06:56:37 pm »
Shame he didnt get on the pitch against United, what with him being the best footballer ever.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 06:57:32 pm »
He has very few weaknesses but one is a preference to dribble first rather than play forward quickly.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 07:03:27 pm »
This wasn't the Curtis I saw in the previous game...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 07:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:20:11 pm
Hes always had the issue of dwelling too long on the ball.

It's infuriating when you know he's got the ability to release early in him.

(On reflection this sounds sexual)
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,004
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 07:09:20 pm »
Jeez, he's coming back from an injury. How coming new signings get excuses when they're returning but the local boy gets criticism straight away?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,971
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 08:04:12 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Today at 06:56:37 pm
Shame he didnt get on the pitch against United, what with him being the best footballer ever.
Good post. Well done
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
Hes just coming back from injury, cant really blame him for a shaky cameo.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 08:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 06:20:11 pm
Hes always had the issue of dwelling too long on the ball.

Ironically I dont think thats ever stopped anyone from being a top player, you could say a lot of the greatest players of all time actually shared this issue in common, holding onto the ball too long..
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,971
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:18:44 pm
Hes just coming back from injury, cant really blame him for a shaky cameo.

Word of warning that with people think Jota, Trent, Alisson all come in and are at their best.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,386
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 08:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:20:26 pm
Ironically I dont think thats ever stopped anyone from being a top player, you could say a lot of the greatest players of all time actually shared this issue in common, holding onto the ball too long..

Much rather he did this than give it away in dangerous positions. Ironic I know after he did the same today :D but usually hes totally secure.
Logged

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6156 on: Today at 08:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:20:26 pm
Ironically I dont think thats ever stopped anyone from being a top player, you could say a lot of the greatest players of all time actually shared this issue in common, holding onto the ball too long..

Nah most top players know when to release the ball. Klopp has mentioned it to him before. Noones saying hes shit but he does dwell on the ball way too long at times when playing quicker would be the better option. 
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,004
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6157 on: Today at 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:20:55 pm
Word of warning that with people think Jota, Trent, Alisson all come in and are at their best.

Well lets see if they actually manage that first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,971
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6158 on: Today at 08:24:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:24:09 pm
Well lets see if they actually manage that first.

What you mean they might not return this season?
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6159 on: Today at 08:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 08:23:38 pm
Nah most top players know when to release the ball. Klopp has mentioned it to him before. Noones saying hes shit but he does dwell on the ball way too long at times when playing quicker would be the better option.

I can think of a few players who would dwell and almost make love to the ball who were generational players, I cant think of many who treated it like a hot potato and are remembered in the same way. Sometimes I find some of our other midfielders can play too quick, I think Jones has found the right balance this season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154] 155   Go Up
« previous next »
 