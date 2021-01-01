I wonder if the manager would have experimented with different formations and systems if hed had everyone available a bit longer than he has.



Ive said in the Mac Allister thread a few weeks ago, he was brilliant in his spell as a 10 for Brighton, he did a bit of what Bobby did for us at times, that rhythmic style, absorbing pressure, holding onto the ball and releasing to constantly moving teammates around him. Would he have tried a 442 diamond of sorts? Or would he have tried the 4222 style it felt like he wanted to move towards about 2 years ago with Mac and Endo as two 6s and Jones/Dom as those wide 8/10s? Were so used to having such an attacking system but maybe theres a slightly more defensive version of this team waiting to be unlocked once the full array of players are fit or potentially under a new manager?



Its obviously too late to try anything now and I really dont think we have a first choice 11 at the moment, it varies on opposition and being a sub is just as valuable as being a starter in this side.



I still think the best version off this system requires the athletic 8s but it really does depend on who were playing.