Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Endo has done really well and been vital to our season. For me Jones and Szobo are a level above in terms of technical ability and above all athleticism.
I'd agree with that other than Endo is the most defensive of the above. In big games he will play everytime he's available along with Mac because it just works. I may be wrong here but that's how I see it.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:43:59 pm
Yeah, his ball retention is elite. That then gives us so much control. He is reminiscent of Gini but with more to his attacking game.
Gini was a very good 3rd man runner to score goals(if he was allowed to do that) But Curtis is much better at Ball progression passing.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm
I'd agree with that other than Endo is the most defensive of the above. In big games he will play everytime he's available along with Mac because it just works. I may be wrong here but that's how I see it.

I think there's a really good argument that Mac, Jones and Szoboslai is the most defensively strong trio. Not least because we're most vulnerable in transition and that's the most athletic midfield we have.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Soooooooooo glad to have him back!
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 10:54:25 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
I think there's a really good argument that Mac, Jones and Szoboslai is the most defensively strong trio. Not least because we're most vulnerable in transition and that's the most athletic midfield we have.

Especially with the way we set up on the right with Bradley playing almost as a right winger and Mo allowed to cheat defensively. For me Szobozslai is the option to give us defensive stability on the right because of his athleticism. Jones is the best option on the left because he is capable of giving us more width than Macca. So for me the best option is Macca, Jones and Szobo with either of the 8's dropping in alongside the inverted full back in possession to allow Macca to push on at times.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 11:20:33 pm
Great to see Curtis back.

There's no-one I want on that field more than him when we need to keep the ball.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
Had a great game tonight and ran his socks off. He holds the ball so well and rarely looks under pressure. For me he starts on Sunday.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm
I wonder if the manager would have experimented with different formations and systems if hed had everyone available a bit longer than he has.

Ive said in the Mac Allister thread a few weeks ago, he was brilliant in his spell as a 10 for Brighton, he did a bit of what Bobby did for us at times, that rhythmic style, absorbing pressure, holding onto the ball and releasing to constantly moving teammates around him. Would he have tried a 442 diamond of sorts? Or would he have tried the 4222 style it felt like he wanted to move towards about 2 years ago with Mac and Endo as two 6s and Jones/Dom as those wide 8/10s? Were so used to having such an attacking system but maybe theres a slightly more defensive version of this team waiting to be unlocked once the full array of players are fit or potentially under a new manager?

Its obviously too late to try anything now and I really dont think we have a first choice 11 at the moment, it varies on opposition and being a sub is just as valuable as being a starter in this side.

I still think the best version off this system requires the athletic 8s but it really does depend on who were playing.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
Had a great game tonight and ran his socks off. He holds the ball so well and rarely looks under pressure. For me he starts on Sunday.

Think he will be a very effective option of the bench when the Mancs are chasing the game in the second half.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm
I think whether he starts on Sunday is down to fitness. Hes been out quite a while. If hes ready for 60 mins though he should start. I suspect well go more cautious though. Sooner hes back in the team the better for us
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #6130 on: Today at 04:13:02 am
Didnt look a bit off the pace. Such a good player.
