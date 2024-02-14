« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 572539 times)

Online DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6040 on: February 14, 2024, 07:26:08 pm »
I heard on the news yesterday that Waistcoat is thinking of fast tracking Mainoo into the England set up to avoid him joining Ghana.

All this whilst ignoring performances by Curtis.

One of the best midfielders in the league currently.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,857
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6041 on: February 14, 2024, 07:28:21 pm »
Good. The more of our players not involved with mingland and their substitute teacher the better really. Step backward for them everytime they get involved with that setup.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,862
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6042 on: February 14, 2024, 08:18:40 pm »
Quote from: DTRed on February 14, 2024, 07:26:08 pm
I heard on the news yesterday that Waistcoat is thinking of fast tracking Mainoo into the England set up to avoid him joining Ghana.

All this whilst ignoring performances by Curtis.

One of the best midfielders in the league currently.
Which would show his ineptitude and lack of knowledge because Curtis is eligible for Nigeria.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6043 on: February 14, 2024, 08:54:25 pm »
Curtis is one of those players whose skills aren't appreciated by knuckledraggers. 

Being neat and tidy with the ball isn't spectacular or eyecatching enough for their midfield visions or expectations.

He's the kind of player that opposition fans say "he's shit, what the fuck does he do, he's a nothing player"!

Southgate is just a carbon copy of those thought processes.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 349
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6044 on: February 14, 2024, 09:06:58 pm »
Are AFCONs going back to summer tournaments from now on? I know the next couple are slated for the summer. I wouldnt be bothered if Curtis chose Nigeria if AFCON tournaments were played during the summer, Id be livid if they went back to Januarys and wed lose him for 4-6 weeks every other year.

Ive always felt like Southgate shows his limitations as a manager with how he struggles to get the best from Liverpool and Man City players. Hes never got anything from Foden yet and hes never utilised Trent. Hed be blind not to pick Curtis whilst he still picks players like Phillips and Ward-Prowse, but I dont believe he believes he knows how to utilise players that thrive playing such front-footed, dominant football. Maybe he doesnt need to utilise them to win at that level, it really is a shite, limited standard of football, but you cant help but feel if Curtis was just about any other nationality hed be getting picked regularly.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,234
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6045 on: February 15, 2024, 07:24:33 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2024, 08:54:25 pm
Curtis is one of those players whose skills aren't appreciated by knuckledraggers. 

Being neat and tidy with the ball isn't spectacular or eyecatching enough for their midfield visions or expectations.

He's the kind of player that opposition fans say "he's shit, what the fuck does he do, he's a nothing player"!

Southgate is just a carbon copy of those thought processes.

Yep he is a Gini regen.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,377
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6046 on: February 15, 2024, 05:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on February 14, 2024, 09:06:58 pm
Are AFCONs going back to summer tournaments from now on? I know the next couple are slated for the summer. I wouldnt be bothered if Curtis chose Nigeria if AFCON tournaments were played during the summer, Id be livid if they went back to Januarys and wed lose him for 4-6 weeks every other year.

Ive always felt like Southgate shows his limitations as a manager with how he struggles to get the best from Liverpool and Man City players. Hes never got anything from Foden yet and hes never utilised Trent. Hed be blind not to pick Curtis whilst he still picks players like Phillips and Ward-Prowse, but I dont believe he believes he knows how to utilise players that thrive playing such front-footed, dominant football. Maybe he doesnt need to utilise them to win at that level, it really is a shite, limited standard of football, but you cant help but feel if Curtis was just about any other nationality hed be getting picked regularly.
Southgate couldn't even manage a Club at a low level, everything about him screams mediocrity. He is incapable of playing front foot football because all he knows is low block, get in their faces style football. He's a charlatan and England will never win anything with him in charge. You're right, he has generational talents like Foden, Kane,Trent and Bellingham but they still play shit on a stick football.

Curtis could bide his time, maybe Southgate gets fired after the Euros.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • Igor
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6047 on: February 17, 2024, 03:04:03 pm »
Really hope he's ok.

At least he wasn't stretchered off I guess.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6048 on: February 17, 2024, 07:35:26 pm »
Anyone got a clip of that outrageous touch from the first half he plucked out of the sky and shifted on to the left wing? He does something similar at least once a game, it's a thing of beauty.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6049 on: February 17, 2024, 07:37:02 pm »
Hope it nothing Serouis.
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6050 on: February 17, 2024, 07:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on February 17, 2024, 07:35:26 pm
Anyone got a clip of that outrageous touch from the first half he plucked out of the sky and shifted on to the left wing? He does something similar at least once a game, it's a thing of beauty.

Did it twice I think in that half.

On the injury, not that I'm a professional, but I did my ankle same way he fell today. Mine did a pop sound and I couldn't stand but I think he's certainly made those ankle lignents sore.
Logged

Offline darknite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Forever Bleedin' RED
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6051 on: March 9, 2024, 09:30:38 am »
Any news on his injury and when he's expected to be back?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6052 on: March 9, 2024, 09:56:28 am »
Theres an article about selection choices for England this summer on the guardian site this am. Jones injury has come at a very bad time for them and for Jones in so far as he really wants to play international football. Jones is far and away the best option to partner Rice and its not even close. Southgate would probably fail to select him even if he were fit mind.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6053 on: March 9, 2024, 10:01:30 am »
Quote from: darknite on March  9, 2024, 09:30:38 am
Any news on his injury and when he's expected to be back?

It was said to be around the international break by Lijnders. So hopefully he's ready for Brighton.

He feels like the biggest loss for tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6054 on: March 9, 2024, 10:09:45 am »
Quote from: Knight on March  9, 2024, 09:56:28 am
Theres an article about selection choices for England this summer on the guardian site this am. Jones injury has come at a very bad time for them and for Jones in so far as he really wants to play international football. Jones is far and away the best option to partner Rice and its not even close. Southgate would probably fail to select him even if he were fit mind.
I think he'd have been in if fit this break. He's been in the England youth set up at pretty much every level and that definitely seems to help getting in along with performing well. Phillips being awful has opened up a squad spot so when he gets back he might go. Guess it depends on how Gomes/Mainoo/whoever gets the call up instead does
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6055 on: March 9, 2024, 10:41:40 am »
curtis and grav will both be fit for the next game after international break

no concrete news on alison , trent , or jota yet
Logged

Offline darknite

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • Forever Bleedin' RED
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6056 on: Yesterday at 01:55:39 pm »
seems like he's not fit yet, not named on the bench
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,464
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6057 on: Yesterday at 01:59:58 pm »
That sucks.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,779
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6058 on: Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm »
Klopp confirms that Jones is back in full training this week, and will be in contention to play against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 05:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm
Klopp confirms that Jones is back in full training this week, and will be in contention to play against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Lovely stuff.
Excellent news
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6060 on: Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm
Klopp confirms that Jones is back in full training this week, and will be in contention to play against Sheffield United on Thursday.

Lovely stuff.

Brilliant stuff. Hes fantastic. In my first 11 all day.
Logged

Offline King_doggerel

  • "What the fuck is a baldrick?"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,607
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6061 on: Yesterday at 05:35:09 pm »
This is really good news as only him or Thiago are the closes that can give us cover for Mac Allister.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Great news. Hes been such an important player this season, will be a massive boost to have him fit for the run in.
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:33:07 pm
Brilliant stuff. Hes fantastic. In my first 11 all day.

Who would be the 3 midfielders in your first 11.
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 05:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 05:40:33 pm
Who would be the 3 midfielders in your first 11.

Mac Endo Jones. Every time.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,944
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 05:49:15 pm »
Good news on Curtis. The games are coming thick and fast and some rotation will be required. Him and Gravenberch back gives us options. Would be great to see Bajcetic soon too.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,709
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 06:00:02 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 05:46:14 pm
Mac Endo Jones. Every time.
Best midfield has Szoboszlai in it.  Beciase, even when its not his day, his sheer work rate, determination and ability to cover two positions makes us a better team
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 