Are AFCONs going back to summer tournaments from now on? I know the next couple are slated for the summer. I wouldnt be bothered if Curtis chose Nigeria if AFCON tournaments were played during the summer, Id be livid if they went back to Januarys and wed lose him for 4-6 weeks every other year.
Ive always felt like Southgate shows his limitations as a manager with how he struggles to get the best from Liverpool and Man City players. Hes never got anything from Foden yet and hes never utilised Trent. Hed be blind not to pick Curtis whilst he still picks players like Phillips and Ward-Prowse, but I dont believe he believes he knows how to utilise players that thrive playing such front-footed, dominant football. Maybe he doesnt need to utilise them to win at that level, it really is a shite, limited standard of football, but you cant help but feel if Curtis was just about any other nationality hed be getting picked regularly.