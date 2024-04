Are AFCONs going back to summer tournaments from now on? I know the next couple are slated for the summer. I wouldn’t be bothered if Curtis chose Nigeria if AFCON tournaments were played during the summer, I’d be livid if they went back to Januarys and we’d lose him for 4-6 weeks every other year.



I’ve always felt like Southgate shows his limitations as a manager with how he struggles to get the best from Liverpool and Man City players. He’s never got anything from Foden yet and he’s never utilised Trent. He’d be blind not to pick Curtis whilst he still picks players like Phillips and Ward-Prowse, but I don’t believe he believes he knows how to utilise players that thrive playing such front-footed, dominant football. Maybe he doesn’t need to utilise them to win at that level, it really is a shite, limited standard of football, but you can’t help but feel if Curtis was just about any other nationality he’d be getting picked regularly.