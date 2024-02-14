Are AFCONs going back to summer tournaments from now on? I know the next couple are slated for the summer. I wouldnt be bothered if Curtis chose Nigeria if AFCON tournaments were played during the summer, Id be livid if they went back to Januarys and wed lose him for 4-6 weeks every other year.



Ive always felt like Southgate shows his limitations as a manager with how he struggles to get the best from Liverpool and Man City players. Hes never got anything from Foden yet and hes never utilised Trent. Hed be blind not to pick Curtis whilst he still picks players like Phillips and Ward-Prowse, but I dont believe he believes he knows how to utilise players that thrive playing such front-footed, dominant football. Maybe he doesnt need to utilise them to win at that level, it really is a shite, limited standard of football, but you cant help but feel if Curtis was just about any other nationality hed be getting picked regularly.