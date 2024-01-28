« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 558572 times)

Offline smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6000 on: January 28, 2024, 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 23, 2024, 10:28:02 am

The Tweet is only about the squad, not the team. When you see some of the shite that gets selected in 20-odd man squads, he shouldn't need to wait to dropouts.

But, like others, I couldn't give a shit about national teams and only Liverpool is important (but I get players think differently)

100% agree with all of this. Based on current form, he ought to be one of the first names on Southgates mind when hes picking his squad.

But Im glad he isnt.

I could almost see an argument for supporting our players turning out for England if it meant the chance to get experience playing at the top level of the game, but players like Curtis are actually getting a lot more benefit playing for their club than turning out in yet another pointless international break every other fortnight to play Montenegro.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6001 on: January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 28, 2024, 10:24:58 pm
Waistcoat can fuck off, he should stick with Dier and Gallagher.

And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6002 on: January 28, 2024, 11:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm
And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.
It really is.
Offline trickynl

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6003 on: January 29, 2024, 01:20:26 pm »
And Maguire
Offline thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6004 on: January 29, 2024, 01:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm
And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.
Rice and Bellingham is top, top level.  When push comes to shove though I expect Southgate will go for another defensive midfielder from that list to sit alongside Rice and protect our crappy central defenders, and play Bellingham off Kane rather than using Foden, Grealish, Saka or Maddison there.

Jones is definitely better off out of it.  It's still funny though that he's not even in the conversation when Phillips and Henderson seem to have now cemented their places in the squad by moving to West Ham and Ajax, as if just them being remotely match fit is all they need to be guaranteed selections ::)
Offline Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6005 on: January 30, 2024, 02:21:31 pm »
23 today.

Offline smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6006 on: January 30, 2024, 05:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 30, 2024, 02:21:31 pm
23 today.

Best sell him now before he drops off a cliff.
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6007 on: January 30, 2024, 05:07:40 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on January 30, 2024, 05:01:35 pm
Best sell him now before he drops off a cliff.
sounds like Wile E. Coyote is after him
Offline kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6008 on: January 30, 2024, 06:37:55 pm »
curtis in serious contention for player of the season

other candidates trent , mo , gomez
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6009 on: January 31, 2024, 07:22:56 am »
Quote from: kop306 on January 30, 2024, 06:37:55 pm
curtis in serious contention for player of the season

other candidates trent , mo , gomez

Gomez? I'd add Darwin.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6010 on: January 31, 2024, 08:04:05 am »
He's living the dream and long may it last.
Offline jackh

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6011 on: January 31, 2024, 11:04:01 pm »
Going to wind up wearing the armband in many games in the future, Curtis - cracking player.
Offline Buster Gonad

« Reply #6012 on: January 31, 2024, 11:13:00 pm »
Another great performance.  Great interview too. Really gave an insight into the managerial and player situation he's grown up in,   made me think of the likes of fowler and what he came into and the mess other teams youngsters come into.
Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6013 on: February 1, 2024, 07:03:39 am »
Difference between him & Gallacher was apparent
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6014 on: February 1, 2024, 08:20:56 am »
Him and Mac have nailed down their starting roles in the three. One place up for grabs really baring rotation and there's plenty of options to fill it.

It's like night and day compared to last season's midfield.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6015 on: February 1, 2024, 10:53:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on February  1, 2024, 07:03:39 am
Difference between him & Gallacher was apparent
shhhhhhhh!  Southgate might hear you.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6016 on: February 1, 2024, 11:13:44 pm »
Got a new jacket from his mum for his birthday. Nice touch that.

Offline Dundalis

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6017 on: February 2, 2024, 01:25:26 am »
His defensive improvement is everything in terms of him becoming the player he is. When you look at these defensive numbers and how they stack up percentile wise v other midfielders considering what type of player he was in the youth teams, it's a phenomenal improvement. 99th percentile for tackles in the attacking third.

Obviously as a gifted attacking player he has the technical quality and press resistance, but he's also 6'1 with the physical size to also just hold off challenges from other midfielders. Dom also 6'1, Gravenberch 6'3, we've got that big athletic midfield I remember being jealous of Chelsea having in Mourinho's first stint.

He's the type of two way press resistant player that is now just about perfect for any new manager that comes in
Offline Jacob Ian

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6018 on: February 2, 2024, 03:54:03 am »
Has any opposition nicked the ball off him yet? Like even once??? I geninuely can't think of an instance.

Every time the ball is at his feet I feel all my anxiety fade away and laugh at how helpless everyone is at trying to stop him from doing what he wants.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6019 on: February 2, 2024, 05:30:46 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on February  1, 2024, 08:20:56 am
Him and Mac have nailed down their starting roles in the three. One place up for grabs really baring rotation and there's plenty of options to fill it.

It's like night and day compared to last season's midfield.


The entire midfield needs rotation. The amount of work put into the midfield leads to injuries and burnout if not managed as we saw with Liverpool 1.0.
Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6020 on: February 2, 2024, 05:52:52 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on February  1, 2024, 08:20:56 am
Him and Mac have nailed down their starting roles in the three. One place up for grabs really baring rotation and there's plenty of options to fill it.

It's like night and day compared to last season's midfield.
Mac/Jones/Szoboszlai should be the starting Midfield however it needs to rotated and minutes managed.
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6021 on: February 2, 2024, 06:07:48 am »
Quote from: Dundalis on February  2, 2024, 01:25:26 am
His defensive improvement is everything in terms of him becoming the player he is. When you look at these defensive numbers and how they stack up percentile wise v other midfielders considering what type of player he was in the youth teams, it's a phenomenal improvement. 99th percentile for tackles in the attacking third.

Obviously as a gifted attacking player he has the technical quality and press resistance, but he's also 6'1 with the physical size to also just hold off challenges from other midfielders. Dom also 6'1, Gravenberch 6'3, we've got that big athletic midfield I remember being jealous of Chelsea having in Mourinho's first stint.

He's the type of two way press resistant player that is now just about perfect for any new manager that comes in

Are these numbers possession adjusted?
Offline Agent99

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6022 on: Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm »
The overreaction to his comments has been hilarious :D
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6023 on: Yesterday at 08:15:25 pm »
Thiago, giving Curtis, fitness and resilience advice.

Offline reddebs

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6024 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:53:05 pm
The overreaction to his comments has been hilarious :D

What comments mate?
Offline Agent99

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6025 on: Yesterday at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote
Liverpool midfielder, Curtis Jones says Arsenal copied their post-match celebrations at the Emirates last week.

Curtis Jones: Listen, thats why Ive got to shut it all down in a respectful way, Id say. The celebrations and all, that is all nice but for many years, weve always been a team, our fans have spoken about it and the gaffer himself, you know, the way he fist bumps the fans and stuff.

Thats kind of like our thing. So if they want to be stealing our stuff, then it shows that were on the right path and weve got these who are copying us.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 03:24:10 am »
Good boy, put the Lego back in its box.
