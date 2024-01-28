His defensive improvement is everything in terms of him becoming the player he is. When you look at these defensive numbers and how they stack up percentile wise v other midfielders considering what type of player he was in the youth teams, it's a phenomenal improvement. 99th percentile for tackles in the attacking third.



Obviously as a gifted attacking player he has the technical quality and press resistance, but he's also 6'1 with the physical size to also just hold off challenges from other midfielders. Dom also 6'1, Gravenberch 6'3, we've got that big athletic midfield I remember being jealous of Chelsea having in Mourinho's first stint.



He's the type of two way press resistant player that is now just about perfect for any new manager that comes in