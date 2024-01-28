« previous next »
smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
January 28, 2024, 10:36:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 23, 2024, 10:28:02 am

The Tweet is only about the squad, not the team. When you see some of the shite that gets selected in 20-odd man squads, he shouldn't need to wait to dropouts.

But, like others, I couldn't give a shit about national teams and only Liverpool is important (but I get players think differently)

100% agree with all of this. Based on current form, he ought to be one of the first names on Southgates mind when hes picking his squad.

But Im glad he isnt.

I could almost see an argument for supporting our players turning out for England if it meant the chance to get experience playing at the top level of the game, but players like Curtis are actually getting a lot more benefit playing for their club than turning out in yet another pointless international break every other fortnight to play Montenegro.
Crosby Nick

Re: Curtis Jones
January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 28, 2024, 10:24:58 pm
Waistcoat can fuck off, he should stick with Dier and Gallagher.

And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
January 28, 2024, 11:49:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm
And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.
It really is.
trickynl

Re: Curtis Jones
January 29, 2024, 01:20:26 pm
And Maguire
thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
January 29, 2024, 01:57:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 28, 2024, 10:50:25 pm
And Phillips. And Henderson.

Pretty hilarious when you see them all written down.
Rice and Bellingham is top, top level.  When push comes to shove though I expect Southgate will go for another defensive midfielder from that list to sit alongside Rice and protect our crappy central defenders, and play Bellingham off Kane rather than using Foden, Grealish, Saka or Maddison there.

Jones is definitely better off out of it.  It's still funny though that he's not even in the conversation when Phillips and Henderson seem to have now cemented their places in the squad by moving to West Ham and Ajax, as if just them being remotely match fit is all they need to be guaranteed selections ::)
Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
23 today.

smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
23 today.

Best sell him now before he drops off a cliff.
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 05:07:40 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:01:35 pm
Best sell him now before he drops off a cliff.
sounds like Wile E. Coyote is after him
kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
curtis in serious contention for player of the season

other candidates trent , mo , gomez
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 07:22:56 am
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
curtis in serious contention for player of the season

other candidates trent , mo , gomez

Gomez? I'd add Darwin.
TipTopKop

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 08:04:05 am
He's living the dream and long may it last.
jackh

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 11:04:01 pm
Going to wind up wearing the armband in many games in the future, Curtis - cracking player.
