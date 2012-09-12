« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 545612 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5920 on: January 12, 2024, 05:47:44 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January 11, 2024, 09:00:06 pm
Best "young" player in the league this year.

Good shout. Unfortunately the Twitter horde has convinced the world it's 'Cold' Palmer, who has been sensational in his efforts to finish midtable with Chelsea.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,875
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5921 on: January 12, 2024, 05:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 12, 2024, 05:47:44 pm
Good shout. Unfortunately the Twitter horde has convinced the world it's 'Cold' Palmer, who has been sensational in his efforts to finish midtable with Chelsea.

That's no bad thing, Southgate tends to give in when there's a clamor for someone to get in the England squad, so let the media fuss over whether Palmer gets in or not. It's just a shame Curtis still has to turn up for the England youth teams.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5922 on: January 12, 2024, 09:00:06 pm »
Does he though? He keeps picking Maguire. Thought it's more he's very conservative in his selections not very imaginative
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,807
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5923 on: January 12, 2024, 09:02:53 pm »
No Liverpool players anywhere near the Ingurland squad please.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,153
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5924 on: January 12, 2024, 09:29:25 pm »
Just needs to stay fit 🤞
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 06:36:15 pm »
Hopefully nothing serious (seemed like it was more running down the clock to make the sub to me), was such a mature display.

Which is pretty much is M.O these days.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 78
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm »
What a Phenom. Class every game these days.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 06:56:37 pm »
Virgl just said "Curtis may be injured", hopefully he's hardly seen him after with getting showered, interviews etc and is just guessing
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm »
Hopefully nothing serious.

Worked very hard out of possession, kept the shape brilliantly and was always ready to show and give an option to his teammates. Not a flashy performance maybe, but a very important one.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Really hope whatever he did is minor. We really cant afford anymore injuries in midfield. Especially when hes playing like he is.

Imagine Fulham may be a push though
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 07:19:27 pm »
Really hope he isn't. He is probably our best midfielder these days. Certainly the one I would least like to lose.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 07:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 12, 2024, 05:47:44 pm
Good shout. Unfortunately the Twitter horde has convinced the world it's 'Cold' Palmer, who has been sensational in his efforts to finish midtable with Chelsea.

And has scored a shit load of penalties
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,743
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm »
Fingers crossed it's not bad this injury.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 07:26:03 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:21:23 pm
Fingers crossed it's not bad this injury.  :(

It clearly looked like he had an issue, but Klopp hinted that there were no new injury concerns.  Hopefully cramp.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 07:26:26 pm »
Please just be precautionary, we need him.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,033
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm »
Klopp said he felt something and hope its not serious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,132
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 07:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
Hopefully nothing serious.

Worked very hard out of possession, kept the shape brilliantly and was always ready to show and give an option to his teammates. Not a flashy performance maybe, but a very important one.
He reminds me of a more attacking version of Gini Wijnaldum. Similar way of shielding the ball and keeping it moving with little passes.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,235
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5937 on: Yesterday at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:30:46 pm
Klopp said he felt something and hope its not serious.
Oh god - not the dreaded 'felt something but hopefully not serious'...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5938 on: Yesterday at 08:09:57 pm »
Klopp on Curtis in the post match presser:

Quote from: Jurgen Klopp
We all hope [its OK], and Curtis as well. He felt a little bit, he had last week already a little bit but then nothing was there.

Curtis, the very experienced player, thought Its 3-0, why should I risk it?  I hope thats exactly how it was.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5939 on: Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm »
Doesn't sound too bad when worded like that but it's us so expecting he has to retire or something
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,464
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5940 on: Yesterday at 09:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:09:57 pm
Klopp on Curtis in the post match presser:

Cant work, out of this IS what happened or what Klopp HOPES has happened
We will see.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5941 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:26:03 pm
It clearly looked like he had an issue, but Klopp hinted that there were no new injury concerns.  Hopefully cramp.

He was definitely feeling his hammy. Even if they dont detect anything, youd expect hell be sitting out the Fulham game at least, as a precaution
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,981
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5942 on: Yesterday at 09:18:10 pm »
Pointless risking him against Fulham or Norwich.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5943 on: Yesterday at 09:43:46 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:18:10 pm
Pointless risking him against Fulham or Norwich.

Need to wrap him up in cotton wool if there's even a 1% risk for the cup games. He is our most in-form midfielder this season and we need to get him on the pitch for the big games.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5944 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 09:18:10 pm
Pointless risking him against Fulham or Norwich.

This goes for quite a few. Have got to protect the players.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 10:12:24 am »
His play for the opener was ridiculous and he made it look routine
 
The control on the chest and early pass (coupled with Jota playing another early pass) made that chance
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,509
  • The first five yards........
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:12:24 am
His play for the opener was ridiculous and he made it look routine
 
The control on the chest and early pass (coupled with Jota playing another early pass) made that chance

Agreed. It's unfair perhaps beating up on Henderson even more but this is the kind of play that our ex-skipper could never have made. Our attacking midfield is so much more creative than it used to be. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,350
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 10:47:53 am »
He's so good at suddenly heading off in a different direction.  Turns on a dime.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,330
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote
Curtis Jones is firmly in the running for Gareth Southgates next senior England squad - though there is a feeling a dropout elsewhere might be needed for the Liverpool midfielder to force his way in with Southgate being loyal to his regular picks.

[@LewisSteele_]
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 04:18:07 pm »
Curtis Jones for England!

(He can take Hendo or Phillips' spot.)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 