Best "young" player in the league this year.
Good shout. Unfortunately the Twitter horde has convinced the world it's 'Cold' Palmer, who has been sensational in his efforts to finish midtable with Chelsea.
Fingers crossed it's not bad this injury.
Hopefully nothing serious.Worked very hard out of possession, kept the shape brilliantly and was always ready to show and give an option to his teammates. Not a flashy performance maybe, but a very important one.
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Klopp said he felt something and hope its not serious.
We all hope [its OK], and Curtis as well. He felt a little bit, he had last week already a little bit but then nothing was there.Curtis, the very experienced player, thought Its 3-0, why should I risk it? I hope thats exactly how it was.
Klopp on Curtis in the post match presser:
It clearly looked like he had an issue, but Klopp hinted that there were no new injury concerns. Hopefully cramp.
Pointless risking him against Fulham or Norwich.
His play for the opener was ridiculous and he made it look routine The control on the chest and early pass (coupled with Jota playing another early pass) made that chance
Curtis Jones is firmly in the running for Gareth Southgates next senior England squad - though there is a feeling a dropout elsewhere might be needed for the Liverpool midfielder to force his way in with Southgate being loyal to his regular picks. [@LewisSteele_]
