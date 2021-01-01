« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones

TipTopKop

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
He's settled in so well.
MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
Seems to be adding goal contributions to his game. He's really maturing.
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:02:00 pm
Southgate would be bonkers not to start him in the Euros. Him and Bellingham as the advanced centre mids would be quite a combination.

Southgate will play a double pivot and Jones would be perfect alongside Rice. Southgate might be too dim to do it though.
Buster Gonad

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 pm
From squad player to consistently one of our best first teamers in one season. Bit of everything about him.
Haggis36

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm
Monster.
RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm
Perfect Klopp midfielder
kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm
jones really stepped up tonight with all the players missing

he is first choice midfielder on current form this season
OkieRedman

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm
Hope he is still fit. Can't lose another midfielder.
When is Big Dom supposed to be back?
Fromola

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 10:33:49 pm
He's really vital to the team now. Hope we can keep him fit the rest of the season.

He's a bonafide starter.
kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5889 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:32:30 pm
Hope he is still fit. Can't lose another midfielder.
When is Big Dom supposed to be back?

dom will be back for the next game against bournemouth
TAA66

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5890 on: Today at 12:05:12 am
Curtis is now part of our best 11 when everyone is fit.  Hes been outstanding. 
YNWA.A

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5891 on: Today at 12:07:32 am
Hugely important for our midfield, first name on the sheet in that department
Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5892 on: Today at 12:25:10 am
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on Curtis Jones:

"He is super, super, super important to us."
RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5893 on: Today at 01:08:48 am
Excellent performance.
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5894 on: Today at 07:52:30 am
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:05:12 am
Curtis is now part of our best 11 when everyone is fit.  Hes been outstanding.

This has been true for nearly a season now. It's just taken a few a while to catch up. Shiny new toy syndrome has definitely effected people's perception of him, when in reality he's more important for us than any of our new midfield signings.
Vegeta

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5895 on: Today at 08:12:21 am
He's gonna be one of the best midfielders in the world for the next ten years if he stays healthy such a shame we are losing him to Arsenal in The Summer as he would rather play for Legohead than Klopp  ;D
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5896 on: Today at 08:19:13 am
I've backed this kid for years, the potential was always there, just lots of niggling injuries holding him back from being a regualr starter.

Hopefully they're all behind him now and he can establish himself as he has every tool in his armoury. 
Shankly!Shankly!

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5897 on: Today at 08:23:15 am
Another mature display, knitting the midfield and attack together. The way he caresses the ball and maintains possession is beautiful.
Qston

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5898 on: Today at 08:46:25 am
Yet another really good all round display from him. He really is turning into the perfect all round midfielder.....and he's one of us.
MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5899 on: Today at 09:16:51 am
best midfielder for us this season.
3 big signings but Jones has really stepped. Brillant has that lcm position locked down atm.
BarryCrocker

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5900 on: Today at 09:26:47 am
Has the stature of Gerrard and the close control of Gini. Great having another Scouser firmly implanted into the squad.
 
mullyred94

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5901 on: Today at 01:53:14 pm
Trent might be in trouble when Virg gives up the arm band  :-X
redk84

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5902 on: Today at 02:39:53 pm
Curtis Julian Jones.
 8)
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5903 on: Today at 02:53:58 pm
at one time last night he was defending at the edge of our box, the ball went high and it dropped to him as he was closed in by 2-3 Fulham players.

he did something that seemed a combined trap / half-volley (couldn't see exactly in real time) that sent it forward about 15-20 yards into space.

I had my heart in my mouth coz it seems like a blind clearance .... but no, he'd controlled it and cleared it for himself to move on to, all in one instant.

from under pressure one second to launching a counter due to perfect control and great vision.
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5904 on: Today at 02:55:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:53:58 pm
at one time last night he was defending at the edge of our box, the ball went high and when it dropped to hi as he was closed in by 2-3 Fulham players.

he did something that seemed a combined trap / half-volley (couldn't see exactly in real time) that sent it forward about 15-20 yards into space.

I had my heart in my mouth coz it seems like a blind clearance .... but no, he'd controlled it and cleared it for himself to move on to, all in one instant.

from under pressure one second to launching a counter due to perfect control and great vision.

Yup, I remember that one.  It was a brilliant touch, but I do also think if he didn't have the speed and power he does, then he might not have got to it before the Fulham player.
Kenny19

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5905 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:53:58 pm
at one time last night he was defending at the edge of our box, the ball went high and when it dropped to hi as he was closed in by 2-3 Fulham players.

he did something that seemed a combined trap / half-volley (couldn't see exactly in real time) that sent it forward about 15-20 yards into space.

I had my heart in my mouth coz it seems like a blind clearance .... but no, he'd controlled it and cleared it for himself to move on to, all in one instant.

from under pressure one second to launching a counter due to perfect control and great vision.
Yep was incredible that piece of skill, would love to see a video of it
