Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
I couldn't care less. in fact I'm 100% made up he's not on the national team radar. he plays enough footie as it is.
If you fancy a laughhttps://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1742192734184652885?t=44SWwULjHBExsY5QxsnVGw&s=19Arsenal have already made contact with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of a potential summer transfer. Mikel Arteta really wants to sign the player. [@AFCAMDEN]
We should be all over this, bring some much needed transfer funds into the club.
That's why we extended his contract - so we could charge Arsenal more! I knew it!
