Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 526490 times)

Offline David Struhme

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5800 on: Today at 12:27:09 pm »
Superb last night
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5801 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm »
Great feet, press resistant and move the ball quickly. Brilliant display
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:52:18 pm »
Fucking phenomenal last night
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5803 on: Today at 01:23:59 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:22:13 pm
https://x.com/cf_compss/status/1742133054565498979?s=46&t=KwKyzkEcisjWt7EJkiwa0A

Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5804 on: Today at 02:06:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:23:59 pm
Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
his close control is amazing.  a couple of times last night I thought "he could dibble through a 3-man press in a phone box".  he almost never gives the ball away.

worth his weight in gold right now.
Offline whtwht

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5805 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm »
Shhh.. I think he's our best midfielder currently.  Class player.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5806 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm »
Agree with Carragher that last night was probably Curtis' best performance in a red shirt. He had absolutely everything. Just needs to stay fit.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5807 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm »
What a fantastic game he had, tremendous

 
Offline Fiasco

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 04:19:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:29 am
I couldn't care less.  in fact I'm 100% made up he's not on the national team radar.  he plays enough footie as it is.

I concur, I wasn't advocating him being selected for England. I couldn't care less about them. I just mean he'd get more recognition if he played for a club with better ties to the national team should I say.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5809 on: Today at 05:33:55 pm »
If you fancy a laugh

https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1742192734184652885?t=44SWwULjHBExsY5QxsnVGw&s=19

Arsenal have already made contact with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of a potential summer transfer. Mikel Arteta really wants to sign the player. [@AFCAMDEN]
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5810 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:33:55 pm
If you fancy a laugh

https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1742192734184652885?t=44SWwULjHBExsY5QxsnVGw&s=19

Arsenal have already made contact with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of a potential summer transfer. Mikel Arteta really wants to sign the player. [@AFCAMDEN]

We should be all over this, bring some much needed transfer funds into the club.
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5811 on: Today at 05:41:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:33:55 pm
If you fancy a laugh

https://twitter.com/afcstuff/status/1742192734184652885?t=44SWwULjHBExsY5QxsnVGw&s=19

Arsenal have already made contact with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones ahead of a potential summer transfer. Mikel Arteta really wants to sign the player. [@AFCAMDEN]
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:35:37 pm
We should be all over this, bring some much needed transfer funds into the club.
That's why we extended his contract - so we could charge Arsenal more!

I knew it!  :no :no :no :no
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5812 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:41:49 pm
That's why we extended his contract - so we could charge Arsenal more!

I knew it!  :no :no :no :no

Turn that frown upside down, it'll look amazing on the balance sheet.
