Curtis Jones

David Struhme

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5800 on: Today at 12:27:09 pm
Superb last night
Felch Aid

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5801 on: Today at 12:49:17 pm
Great feet, press resistant and move the ball quickly. Brilliant display
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5802 on: Today at 12:52:18 pm
Fucking phenomenal last night
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5803 on: Today at 01:23:59 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 12:22:13 pm
https://x.com/cf_compss/status/1742133054565498979?s=46&t=KwKyzkEcisjWt7EJkiwa0A

Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5804 on: Today at 02:06:58 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:23:59 pm
Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
his close control is amazing.  a couple of times last night I thought "he could dibble through a 3-man press in a phone box".  he almost never gives the ball away.

worth his weight in gold right now.
whtwht

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5805 on: Today at 02:16:24 pm
Shhh.. I think he's our best midfielder currently.  Class player.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5806 on: Today at 02:37:10 pm
Agree with Carragher that last night was probably Curtis' best performance in a red shirt. He had absolutely everything. Just needs to stay fit.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5807 on: Today at 02:43:06 pm
What a fantastic game he had, tremendous

 
