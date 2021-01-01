https://x.com/cf_compss/status/1742133054565498979?s=46&t=KwKyzkEcisjWt7EJkiwa0A
Huge play at 1:57 where you know the newcastle player was thinking time to dive for a penalty - Jones very deftly slides the ball away with the inside of his foot in the penalty box with no contact whatsoever.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]