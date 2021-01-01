« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Offline Snusmumriken

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm
I do rate Jones and think he could definitely be a valuable player over the years. However, the one thing that I really hope he can wash out of his game is "the dribbling thing" mentioned above, not that he shouldn't be allowed to dribble but sometimes he decides to do it in areas of the pitch where the risk is way higher than the reward. Also he also seems to get a bit of tunnel vision when he pulls a skill move of and wants to keep going by himself instead of releasing the ball quickly when it could hurt the opposition the most.
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 04:51:52 pm
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Yesterday at 04:42:21 pm
I do rate Jones and think he could definitely be a valuable player over the years. However, the one thing that I really hope he can wash out of his game is "the dribbling thing" mentioned above, not that he shouldn't be allowed to dribble but sometimes he decides to do it in areas of the pitch where the risk is way higher than the reward. Also he also seems to get a bit of tunnel vision when he pulls a skill move of and wants to keep going by himself instead of releasing the ball quickly when it could hurt the opposition the most.

If someone is in space give them the space. Too often Jones ignores easy passing option and invites challenges which at best often makes moves break down and at worst risks heavy challenges and injuries.
Online Phineus

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5562 on: Today at 11:45:22 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:35:51 pm
Maybe he's not 100%.

I think hes a player who takes a while to get into gear. He was one of our best players in final dozen or so games of last season. He lost all rhythm this season with the suspension.

Hell have his chance Im sure.

Offline Good King WencDimGlas

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5563 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 03:31:54 pm
Is this lad the new Lucas/Henderson for bashing?

Endo/Curtis - the new Lucas/Henderson?  ;D

Its mad really, like we have to have a quota of players for this purpose!

Laughed at the comments saying ball retention was something he WAS NOT good at, I mean come on now! Thats when you know you can dismiss an opinion, as its clearly of the agenda variety rather than from actually watching matches.

Curtis may be struggling to get back in his groove after that suspension, but we know what he can do, and what hes good at!
Online Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5564 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm
Curtis saved our season last year.  His presence in the last 10-12 games was absolutely pivotal.

Hes just not in rhythm right now now. 

People are so keen to throw players under a bus sometimes
Online SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5565 on: Today at 12:59:21 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 12:56:39 pm
People are so keen to throw players under a bus sometimes

serves the players right.  they should know better than to put in a less-than-MOTM performance every game.
