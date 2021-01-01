I do rate Jones and think he could definitely be a valuable player over the years. However, the one thing that I really hope he can wash out of his game is "the dribbling thing" mentioned above, not that he shouldn't be allowed to dribble but sometimes he decides to do it in areas of the pitch where the risk is way higher than the reward. Also he also seems to get a bit of tunnel vision when he pulls a skill move of and wants to keep going by himself instead of releasing the ball quickly when it could hurt the opposition the most.