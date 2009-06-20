I've never rated Jones, considering he's been in and around the squad for probably 5 years now, I just don't see what he brings to the team.



He's not particularly strong, or pacey, a strong tackler or an excellent passer. At best he could be described as 'tidy' but there have been so many occasions where he tries to dribble past 2 or 3 men and loses possession or tries a ridiculous trivela pass or something - he isn't as good as he thinks he is.



The game last night was the perfect opportunity for him to show that he's a level above players from the Belgian league, and to show the lads around him who are 4 or 5 years younger that he can lead by example - but he was absolutely terrible and lost possession embarrassingly for the first goal due to the aforementioned attempt to dribble and skill his way through several players.



Harvey Elliott has shown MUCH more than Jones, by actually affecting games from the bench.



I would literally pick every midfielder we have over Jones - I know I'll get slaughtered for not praising him, but this season with the new midfield was/is his chance to shine, and he's failed to do so.