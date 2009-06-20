« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 507332 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5520 on: December 9, 2023, 06:59:25 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December  9, 2023, 06:23:31 pm
Did well in his cameo, he gets a lot of stick and I dont really get it to be honest

But you're not a local lad who plays for Liverpool.
Offline MinnyRed

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5521 on: December 9, 2023, 07:59:13 pm »
Such a boss, calm, sound player. Has so much to his game. Will be critical to our push in the 2nd half. Get and stay healthy.
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5522 on: December 9, 2023, 08:30:40 pm »
very calm to find Salah - was about to get a penalty himself on the play (ref had the whistle ready to go) until the ball went in
Offline cptrios

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5523 on: December 10, 2023, 01:27:46 am »
Quote from: newterp on December  9, 2023, 08:30:40 pm
very calm to find Salah - was about to get a penalty himself on the play (ref had the whistle ready to go) until the ball went in

Just noticed that, and can't believe the comms (at least on NBC) didn't mention it. Would have been a farcically obvious pen, and took a bit of bravery on Jones' part to get the ball to Salah. I'm not sure what the rules say, but Ward still should have gotten at least a yellow for the tackle.
Offline suede lady

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5524 on: December 10, 2023, 07:37:16 am »
You can still give a yellow card when playing advantage.

I like Jones, but I think he is pencilled in to captain the side on Thursday. So probably does not start against Manchester United
Offline farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5525 on: December 10, 2023, 07:57:05 am »
Quote from: suede lady on December 10, 2023, 07:37:16 am
You can still give a yellow card when playing advantage.

I like Jones, but I think he is pencilled in to captain the side on Thursday. So probably does not start against Manchester United
Not sure about Jones starting on Thursday. I think Endo played one half so that he can play a full game on Thursday. Harvey started every EL game so far, I think he's nailed on to start. Bradley might get a start in a dead rubber game, which would keep both Jones and Gravenbergh fresh for Sunday. Jones may start if he needs a rhythm, but he can be spared if needed
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5526 on: December 13, 2023, 08:18:35 pm »
With MacAllister out against Man United I'd would have preferred Jones to start that game but likely he wants Endo to situate the base, and perhaps will prefer the more attacking Gravenberg. I'd still prefer Jones though
Offline daggerdoo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5527 on: December 13, 2023, 08:46:38 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on December 13, 2023, 08:18:35 pm
With MacAllister out against Man United I'd would have preferred Jones to start that game but likely he wants Endo to situate the base, and perhaps will prefer the more attacking Gravenberg. I'd still prefer Jones though
I wouldve gone mac, dom and jones for united, but macs injury has thrown a spanner in. Curtis should be starting, probably now with endo behind him and dom.
Grav gives something different, depends how the boss sees things going but i wouldnt be surprised
Offline fancy lad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5528 on: Yesterday at 07:15:08 pm »
Only good thing about his game today is that he wont be starting against Utd on Sunday.
Online Mouldy Christmas cake

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5529 on: Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm »
Feels like he's struggled a lot since that red card. I'd go with Gravenberch at the weekend but hoping Jones can find form again soon.
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5530 on: Yesterday at 07:41:37 pm »
Gravenberch has been just as bad.
Online Fromola

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5531 on: Yesterday at 07:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on Yesterday at 07:33:04 pm
Feels like he's struggled a lot since that red card. I'd go with Gravenberch at the weekend but hoping Jones can find form again soon.

Wondered why he hadn't been playing more as well, but he's not done himself any favours there. The senior players were so poor tonight.

The youngsters at least competed.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5532 on: Yesterday at 07:42:37 pm »
He was ponderous on the ball but no reason not to start him on Sunday.
Offline Tis the season to be jillc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5533 on: Yesterday at 07:44:08 pm »
He will still play a part in the game even if its from the subs bench. Grav is still not up to fitness as of yet and Curtis has been in and out of the team. It's not hard to understand how either of them are not a hundred per cent there yet, folks. We are still top of the league regardless.
Offline jambutty

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 12:05:05 am »
We can't expect Gravy to be performing well at this level yet.

Curtis is a different kettle.  Unless he's not 100%, I'm concerned.  I thought he'd shine against that shower.
Offline Dougle

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 12:07:55 am »
I'd start him this weekend no problem. Ryan from the bench. Couldn't care less about tonight.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
The full 90 for Curtis, Elliot and Gakpo suggests none of them will start against the mancs. Kind of surprising since I thought all three might have made a case for themselves but it's not like the alternatives are too shabby.
Online MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 09:15:12 am »
Curtis is not in good form atm.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 09:33:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:14:55 am
The full 90 for Curtis, Elliot and Gakpo suggests none of them will start against the mancs. Kind of surprising since I thought all three might have made a case for themselves but it's not like the alternatives are too shabby.
This. One of the important points that I took from the game. Full 90 minutes for three of them.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 09:44:23 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:14:55 am
The full 90 for Curtis, Elliot and Gakpo suggests none of them will start against the mancs. Kind of surprising since I thought all three might have made a case for themselves but it's not like the alternatives are too shabby.

I don't think Elliot or Gakpo were ever in line to play but that left hand side of midfield was open for discussion. Especially with Gravenberch struggling. But the form of Jones has dipped badly since his suspension and injury. It's a shame as he as playing quite well leading up to that Spurs game.
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 09:53:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:15:12 am
Curtis is not in good form atm.

You could argue that none of the midfielders are in good form and only Salah is in good form of the forwards. You can put that down to fatigue. Dom has played a ton of minutes. Mac has had to do a lot of chasing around in the 6. Grav and Endo are probably not used to this level of intensity and Jones has recently recovered from injury.
Online MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 09:55:26 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:53:15 am
You could argue that none of the midfielders are in good form and only Salah is in good form of the forwards. You can put that down to fatigue. Dom has played a ton of minutes. Mac has had to do a lot of chasing around in the 6. Grav and Endo are probably not used to this level of intensity and Jones has recently recovered from injury.
That is true. Apart from VVD,Alisson & Trent we are not in the best of form. Salah's goal vs Palace hopefully gets him back to his best.
Brillant we are still winning games. I feel like Man Utd & Arsenal at home will be big tests. We have always raised our game at Anfield hopefully we do so again
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 10:17:25 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:44:23 am
I don't think Elliot or Gakpo were ever in line to play but that left hand side of midfield was open for discussion. Especially with Gravenberch struggling. But the form of Jones has dipped badly since his suspension and injury. It's a shame as he as playing quite well leading up to that Spurs game.

Perhaps. Nunez has looked quite ineffective in the last few games so I thought Gakpo might edge him against united. Elliot does well against low intensity teams so I thought he might have been in with a shout too but that was less likely than Gakpo.

I thought Jones was potentially a shoe-in given Gravenberch isn't in great form either and Jones does a ton off the ball, but his form is a bit off at the minute agreed.
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 02:26:22 pm »
I've never rated Jones, considering he's been in and around the squad for probably 5 years now, I just don't see what he brings to the team.

He's not particularly strong, or pacey, a strong tackler or an excellent passer. At best he could be described as 'tidy' but there have been so many occasions where he tries to dribble past 2 or 3 men and loses possession or tries a ridiculous trivela pass or something - he isn't as good as he thinks he is.

The game last night was the perfect opportunity for him to show that he's a level above players from the Belgian league, and to show the lads around him who are 4 or 5 years younger that he can lead by example - but he was absolutely terrible and lost possession embarrassingly for the first goal due to the aforementioned attempt to dribble and skill his way through several players.

Harvey Elliott has shown MUCH more than Jones, by actually affecting games from the bench.

I would literally pick every midfielder we have over Jones - I know I'll get slaughtered for not praising him, but this season with the new midfield was/is his chance to shine, and he's failed to do so.
Online MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:26:22 pm
I've never rated Jones, considering he's been in and around the squad for probably 5 years now, I just don't see what he brings to the team.

He's not particularly strong, or pacey, a strong tackler or an excellent passer. At best he could be described as 'tidy' but there have been so many occasions where he tries to dribble past 2 or 3 men and loses possession or tries a ridiculous trivela pass or something - he isn't as good as he thinks he is.

The game last night was the perfect opportunity for him to show that he's a level above players from the Belgian league, and to show the lads around him who are 4 or 5 years younger that he can lead by example - but he was absolutely terrible and lost possession embarrassingly for the first goal due to the aforementioned attempt to dribble and skill his way through several players.

Harvey Elliott has shown MUCH more than Jones, by actually affecting games from the bench.

I would literally pick every midfielder we have over Jones - I know I'll get slaughtered for not praising him, but this season with the new midfield was/is his chance to shine, and he's failed to do so.
His pressing is excellent & ball rentition is superb. Decent athlete as well. Bit like Gini
Offline Hestoic

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 02:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:26:22 pm
I've never rated Jones, considering he's been in and around the squad for probably 5 years now, I just don't see what he brings to the team.

He's not particularly strong, or pacey, a strong tackler or an excellent passer. At best he could be described as 'tidy' but there have been so many occasions where he tries to dribble past 2 or 3 men and loses possession or tries a ridiculous trivela pass or something - he isn't as good as he thinks he is.

The game last night was the perfect opportunity for him to show that he's a level above players from the Belgian league, and to show the lads around him who are 4 or 5 years younger that he can lead by example - but he was absolutely terrible and lost possession embarrassingly for the first goal due to the aforementioned attempt to dribble and skill his way through several players.

Harvey Elliott has shown MUCH more than Jones, by actually affecting games from the bench.

I would literally pick every midfielder we have over Jones - I know I'll get slaughtered for not praising him, but this season with the new midfield was/is his chance to shine, and he's failed to do so.

The dribbling thing is annoying sometimes and it's something he's clearly improving on as he's learning to move the ball quicker. I think that his suspension knocked him back a bit, and also wasn't he injured?

It's wrong to say he's not strong or a strong tackler though. He can definitely stand his ground and he has a very high ceiling.

Also it's important to remember he's only turning 23 next month.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 03:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:26:22 pm
I've never rated Jones, considering he's been in and around the squad for probably 5 years now, I just don't see what he brings to the team.



That's a you problem not a him problem
It's been clear what his qualities are for 2+ years now - literally no one cares about the training exercise on a shit pitch in Belgium last night
Offline number 168

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 03:14:29 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:32:37 pm
His pressing is excellent & ball rentition is superb. Decent athlete as well. Bit like Gini

Ball retention is superb? Apart from when he holds on to it for too long and is dispossed. As for being a decent athlete his jogging back capacity is excellent. I am one of those who don't rate him as anything exceptional; he hardly ever scores or assists, has a tendency to slow up play, and apart from being a player who can be easy on the eye, seems to get kudos because he presses the keeper quite a bit. Of course my view is largely irrelevant as Jurgen rates him, but doesn't make my view. and others' not worth airing.
Online whtwht

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 03:20:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:00:36 pm
That's a you problem not a him problem
It's been clear what his qualities are for 2+ years now - literally no one cares about the training exercise on a shit pitch in Belgium last night

Bang on mate.
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5549 on: Today at 03:21:09 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 03:14:29 pm
Ball retention is superb? Apart from when he holds on to it for too long and is dispossed. As for being a decent athlete his jogging back capacity is excellent. I am one of those who don't rate him as anything exceptional; he hardly ever scores or assists, has a tendency to slow up play, and apart from being a player who can be easy on the eye, seems to get kudos because he presses the keeper quite a bit. Of course my view is largely irrelevant as Jurgen rates him, but doesn't make my view. and others' not worth airing.

Hes rarely dispossessed..
Offline MinnyRed

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5550 on: Today at 03:25:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:32:37 pm
His pressing is excellent & ball rentition is superb. Decent athlete as well. Bit like Gini

His stats absolutely back this up. Pass accuracy is in the 90%s, rarely looses the ball, regains possession a lot. Hes a must start when healthy with our current options. Not to mention our resurgence since he rejoined the midfield. Dont think is a coincidence weve been diabolical lately without him (Luton, Fulham, Palace until he came on and got an assist)

Hes had a few bad games, sure. But the level of shit he gets is weird.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5551 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:00:36 pm
That's a you problem not a him problem
It's been clear what his qualities are for 2+ years now - literally no one cares about the training exercise on a shit pitch in Belgium last night

Yeah I dunno why there's good or bad judgements on last night, we'll have more intense pre match walks! Neco Williams and Nat Phillips looked like gods away to Milan, it means fuck all good or bad. I'd start him v Utd for sure.
Online MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5552 on: Today at 03:30:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:26:38 pm
Yeah I dunno why there's good or bad judgements on last night, we'll have more intense pre match walks! Neco Williams and Nat Phillips looked like gods away to Milan, it means fuck all good or bad. I'd start him v Utd for sure.
i wonder will he start. He played 90 last night. Seems like it will be Endo,Szobo & Gravenberch
Online Mr Mingebag Squid

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5553 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
Is this lad the new Lucas/Henderson for bashing?
Online mattD

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5554 on: Today at 03:36:12 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:26:38 pm
Yeah I dunno why there's good or bad judgements on last night, we'll have more intense pre match walks! Neco Williams and Nat Phillips looked like gods away to Milan, it means fuck all good or bad. I'd start him v Utd for sure.

This is a good point, certainly agree here.

Another thing to bear in mind is that Endo, Jones and Elliott aren't at the level to lead the midfield. They operate well with marquee players, understandable with Endo not having played at top top level for a lot of his career and Elliott and Jones probably don't have enough of the experience yet. Even seeing the likes of Doak - coming back from a layoff - being slated which is a shame.

Another thing is that this team last night barely played with each other. No disaster against a well run club like USG, it ain't Ludogorets - they come from a nation that is in a good place football wise and some decent football teams. Nothing to worry about, all good experience and steep learning curve for the young lads out there.

Honestly think some fans, mostly social media folk, won't be happy until we get Messi and Ronaldo regens in the side.
Online SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5555 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
I see we're once again firmly in "all our players need to impress in every aspect of the game, in every game they play" territory.

lovely.
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5556 on: Today at 03:49:42 pm »
I think if you want more on the ball you pick Gravenberch but recognise he isnt as good off the ball.
If you want more off the ball you pick Jones but recognise he isnt as good on the ball.
Its horses for courses at the moment but (IMHO) Gravenberch has more technique and a higher ceiling. But right now, Jones is much more in sync with our pressing of the ball and is far less likely to give it away than Gravenberch.
