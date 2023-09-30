« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 487680 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5400 on: Yesterday at 04:10:07 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 01:23:15 am


...Its not a clear and obvious error, so why is VAR interfering?

Yes, that is the rule that they are not applying here
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5401 on: Yesterday at 07:59:37 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on September 30, 2023, 08:17:34 pm
The c*nt in VAR made sure the image was frozen as well to make the challenge look worse. Fucking ridiculous

So obvious, thought that instantly when they sent him to the monitor
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on September 30, 2023, 08:17:34 pm
The c*nt in VAR made sure the image was frozen as well to make the challenge look worse. Fucking ridiculous
Go back and watch the Gusto red and the var process there same thing. Show the contract then show everything else.
Gusto red card was much more a red then Jones
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,988
  • Seis Veces
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 12:53:44 pm »
I imagine he'll play on Thursday in Europe and then in the Toulouse game considering his October is a write off in the prem. Perhaps Bajcetic back to right back if Jones/Endo/Elliot/Gravenberch need minutes. Will actually give opportunities for them to come in during the league games too. Such a shame for Jones as he's carried his form into this season and the red card was bullshit.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 am
Go back and watch the Gusto red and the var process there same thing. Show the contract then show everything else.
Gusto red card was much more a red then Jones

Makes me feel better in the sense that were not the only ones deciding the treatment. But its abysmal use of VAR. They dont understand the power technology has to reshape our perception of events. They think it just provides a more accurate picture. Its possible to do that on occasion (ball over the line tech does this). But VAR as applied at the moment to tackles, with the stills, slowing it down, rewinding annd starting too late isnt doing that. Its just reshaping perception.

They should allow same speed instant replays only and they should give appropriate time before and after the actual point of contact. If an eye speed test from 3/4 angles doesnt make it obviously an error then there shouldnt be a change. Once it takes particular manipulation of the footage to make it obvious its clearly not been obvious at all.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:03:58 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 01:12:57 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 am
Go back and watch the Gusto red and the var process there same thing. Show the contract then show everything else.
Gusto red card was much more a red then Jones

Gusto one was bullshit last week as well. Refs and VAR have been far too quick to pull out red cards so far this season, with us obviously on receiving end more then anyone else as we stand atm.
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm »
From last season, red card not given, not even a VAR check.

Against Spurs, too.



Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
From last season, red card not given, not even a VAR check.

Against Spurs, too.

Not even a freekick as the whistle had already gone for something else if I remember correctly??
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 11:45:35 am »
Are we appealing?
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 12:32:32 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 11:45:35 am
Are we appealing?


Not to the ref's no, they fucking hate us.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,573
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 01:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
From last season, red card not given, not even a VAR check.

Against Spurs, too.




Yes, but you've just stopped that on an incriminating still, the professionals would not do that, would they?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,956
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 02:28:34 pm »
We have appealed the red card
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,720
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 02:33:19 pm »
Lots of media noise about it being unfair, hopefully that sways it in our favour.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,988
  • Seis Veces
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm »
Can't see it being overturned so soon after Mac Allister's but it really should be.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 02:50:35 pm »
No chance this gets overturned IMO
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,256
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 02:51:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:43:26 pm
Can't see it being overturned so soon after Mac Allister's but it really should be.

It's as weak as MacAllister's.

Even fuckking Marc Goldbridge explains it perfectly.

1) no intent
2) didn't leave the ground or go in studs up (this is important and why who play neeeds to be reviewed)
3) both players connected with the ball at the same time - thanks to the laws of physics - Jones's foot rolled over the spherical object (the ball) and caused his foot to go over it into Bissouma.

Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 02:54:40 pm »
Fully expect them to reject the appeal.

And extend the ban to 8 games.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 02:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm
From last season, red card not given, not even a VAR check.

Against Spurs, too.




Last season on Ref Watch after this game Dermot Gallagher said it wasn't a foul because he touched the ball first. Today even thou Curtis touched the ball first it was a foul and a Red card, one rule for Liverpool.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,956
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 03:02:18 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,910
  • JFT96
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 03:02:24 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:59:12 pm
Last season on Ref Watch after this game Dermot Gallagher said it wasn't a foul because he touched the ball first. Today even thou Curtis touched the ball first it was a foul and a Red card, one rule for Liverpool.

It's not just that, it's xenophobia, get away with so much more if you're english, get given so much more too. If Grealish was a "diving foreigner" he wouldn't get a third of what he does.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,128
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 02:09:49 pm

It looks like Diaz is playing rugby with that guys head ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,741
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on September 30, 2023, 11:57:27 pm



We should 100% appeal.

And they'll rescind the Red card to make up for missing the Diaz goal.

Called it. Apparently, we have appealed the Jones Red card.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,136
  • Truthiness
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
They'll reject the appeal as there's no way they'll admit to two huge fuck-ups in the same half of football against us.

But I think this partly behind our rejection of their explanation yesterday. VAR does not work if the VAR official puts his thumbs on the scale as obviously as he did when he had the still image of the incident waiting for the ref to look at it. It should be 'Ref, you might want to take another look at this' and play it normally for him and possibly in slow motion, but the VAR official prejudiced the ref's decision and has basically told him to send him off.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,023
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 03:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:08:02 pm
It looks like Diaz is playing rugby with that guys head ;D ;D ;D ;D

 :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 03:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:44:16 pm
They'll reject the appeal as there's no way they'll admit to two huge fuck-ups in the same half of football against us.

But I think this partly behind our rejection of their explanation yesterday. VAR does not work if the VAR official puts his thumbs on the scale as obviously as he did when he had the still image of the incident waiting for the ref to look at it. It should be 'Ref, you might want to take another look at this' and play it normally for him and possibly in slow motion, but the VAR official prejudiced the ref's decision and has basically told him to send him off.

I thought appeals now go to an independent panel consisting of ex players and ex refs? Or was that just an idea that never came to be?

But I do fear you are right that they wont overturn it as it will make the match-officials look even more incompetent (is that possible?). Its certainly not a red card and in a fair and just world it would not have been given. So much idiotic decisions in one match, quite unbelievable how bad it actually was.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 03:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:08:02 pm
It looks like Diaz is playing rugby with that guys head ;D ;D ;D ;D


Finish him  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
Glad we appealed it if we have. No way that is a red card. Nothing malicious in that tackle. Wasn't out of control; didn't leave the ground; no studs up when he initially made the challenge. I just don't see serious foul play. A yellow was warranted. It was unfortunate his foot rolled over the ball. I think the disallowed goal will play in our favor. An independent panel upholding a very soft red from the VAR official doesn't help PMGOL with the disallowed goal. It makes it worse.     
« Last Edit: Today at 04:01:23 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,741
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 04:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:02:18 pm
https://x.com/mattladson/status/1708843610118967722?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

You will note that there is a line in that graphic....

Point of contact for physical offences

PGMOL will argue that is where slow motion and an image still can be used per the LOTG.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
VAR officials biased the decision with the footage shown.  It should be the best camera angle available, played at normal speed from a few seconds before impact.  Stills and slow-mo make everything more dramatic.

I don't think it will be overturned "just because" but I'm glad the club have appealed it.  Make them justify their decisions, no matter how ridiculous their justification ends up being.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,136
  • Truthiness
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5429 on: Today at 04:44:23 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:39:51 pm
You will note that there is a line in that graphic....

Point of contact for physical offences

PGMOL will argue that is where slow motion and an image still can be used per the LOTG.
I thought point of contact for physical offences means inside the box or outside the box for penalties?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5430 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm »
in this situation, do we (any club) show vids of similar incidents that weren't red cards to demonstrate the decision was wrong?

I can't imagine it's a case of us saying "we don't like that decision" - it must be backed up with some kind of evidence?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,741
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5431 on: Today at 04:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:44:23 pm
I thought point of contact for physical offences means inside the box or outside the box for penalties?

...should only be used for facts: e.g. position of offence/player, point of contact for physical offences.


Position...inside or outside the box.

Point of contact, can also be used in conjunction with position to determine inside or outside the box.


However, i'm just suggesting for a Red card physical offence, PGMOL will claim they can used slow motion or stills to determine point of contact ( Was it high, was it low,). As the end of that says .. normal speed should be used for the 'intensity' of the offence.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,997
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5432 on: Today at 05:36:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:45:39 pm
in this situation, do we (any club) show vids of similar incidents that weren't red cards to demonstrate the decision was wrong?

I can't imagine it's a case of us saying "we don't like that decision" - it must be backed up with some kind of evidence?
I don't think it's a hearing, with us submitting evidence. We appeal it and an independent panel convene to watch the incident and see if it was correctly officiated according to the officiating criteria. I doubt any previous incidents come into it or we have any say or any opportunity to put a case forward.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,755
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5433 on: Today at 05:43:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:08 pm
It's as weak as MacAllister's.

Even fuckking Marc Goldbridge explains it perfectly.

1) no intent
2) didn't leave the ground or go in studs up (this is important and why who play neeeds to be reviewed)
3) both players connected with the ball at the same time - thanks to the laws of physics - Jones's foot rolled over the spherical object (the ball) and caused his foot to go over it into Bissouma.


Totally agree.


Zero chance it gets overturned though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 05:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:36:26 pm
I don't think it's a hearing, with us submitting evidence. We appeal it and an independent panel convene to watch the incident and see if it was correctly officiated according to the officiating criteria. I doubt any previous incidents come into it or we have any say or any opportunity to put a case forward.
yeah, wouldn't surprise me.  ta.
Logged

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,431
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 07:17:05 pm »
Would be very funny if the appeal is successful. Fans of other clubs already furious that we refuse to tow the line will explode if he gets off, not necessarily because Hooper made the incorrect decision (although in my opinion, it was), but because the manner at which he arrived at that decision was, like the Diaz offside, objectively incorrect.

A technicality ;D
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 07:48:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:43:44 pm
Totally agree.


Zero chance it gets overturned though

I agree. They've made enough fuck ups & won't want to be exposed further for the incompetent twats that they really are.
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5437 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Its completely non-intentional and you have to feel for Jones, but I actually think its not the most outlandish red card and wed probably want it given if it was against us.

Highly doubt it gets overturned. Doesnt excuse the absolute shit show otherwise.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 