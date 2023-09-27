« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 481576 times)

Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 07:14:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:51:56 am
The point is the attacking side of his game is there. He has the ability to attack but chooses not to. With experience he will learn when to attack and when to defend.

That may be the case but it does fly in the face of the possession data we have right now, which makes me sceptical. Curtis's dribble success rates and penetrative passing are both quite bad. I think it's one of his issues actually, in that, his acceleration is not that great and therefore he doesn't beat players as easily as many others who play a similar role, which I think is such an important skill for Curtis if he hopes to be more attacking. He has a good shot on him but his off the ball movement is still improving such that he can get in position to score more freely.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 07:45:36 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:28:15 am
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 07:54:00 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 07:14:05 am
That may be the case but it does fly in the face of the possession data we have right now, which makes me sceptical. Curtis's dribble success rates and penetrative passing are both quite bad. I think it's one of his issues actually, in that, his acceleration is not that great and therefore he doesn't beat players as easily as many others who play a similar role, which I think is such an important skill for Curtis if he hopes to be more attacking. He has a good shot on him but his off the ball movement is still improving such that he can get in position to score more freely.


Theyre not bad though? Hes well above average for progressive passes all while having over 90% pass success rate. And hes in the top 20% of progressive carriers, albeit he is less high when it comes to dribble success. Although hes still well above average. Also, and importantly, his touches in opponent box and progressive passes received are incredibly high which shows hes very involved in build up, just not necessarily as the progressor but as the receiver. The fact he can do both is very encouraging. Henderson, for example, couldnt do both.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 08:07:19 am »
His progressive passes per match stats are similar to Mac Allisters and he's top for progressive passes into the final third.

Seems a lot of fuss about nothing.
Offline Zlen

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 08:34:18 am »
Special mention to the sheer amount of bullying he administered to McAteer throughout the game. 😆 Poor kid was all over the place, Curtis just would not leave him alone.
Offline ScottScott

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 08:44:55 am »
What a fucking player. If he was doing what he was doing for us for the last 20 games or so for anyone else, we'd all be creaming ourselves over trying to sign him for £60m+

He can do pretty much everything. He can be the controller in the middle, he can be the more attacking CM who makes late runs in behind, he can seemingly play RB and invert like Trent. It's impossible to get the ball off of him and his passing is elite. What a gem we have
Offline jackh

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 09:27:58 am »
Was busy right up until a minute or two into the game, so hadn't seen the announcement or any sort of build-up - made up when I realised Curtis had the armband on. He's earned that with his performances since coming into the team in the spring, and I get the impression he's a big character in the squad - I've no doubt the armband will find its way to him on many more occasions in the future.
Online Kansti

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 am »
Once he realises that he can be a pretty big bully in midfield he will go up another level.
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 01:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:54:00 am

Theyre not bad though? Hes well above average for progressive passes all while having over 90% pass success rate. And hes in the top 20% of progressive carriers, albeit he is less high when it comes to dribble success. Although hes still well above average. Also, and importantly, his touches in opponent box and progressive passes received are incredibly high which shows hes very involved in build up, just not necessarily as the progressor but as the receiver. The fact he can do both is very encouraging. Henderson, for example, couldnt do both.


Yeah, he is above average. There's a good player there but we're talking about a team that is looking to compete for the big trophies and competition is elite. I think Curtis is as big a talent if not more of a talent than Henderson. Without his engine, I don't think Henderson makes it as far as he has in his career. Curtis isn't as good an athlete but he's no slouch either. He's definitely a decent option to have in the squad as things stand. I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5329 on: Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 07:14:05 am
That may be the case but it does fly in the face of the possession data we have right now, which makes me sceptical. Curtis's dribble success rates and penetrative passing are both quite bad. I think it's one of his issues actually, in that, his acceleration is not that great and therefore he doesn't beat players as easily as many others who play a similar role, which I think is such an important skill for Curtis if he hopes to be more attacking. He has a good shot on him but his off the ball movement is still improving such that he can get in position to score more freely.
He literally scored an attacker's goal from a great assist from Dom the other day, and it was only chalked off because he went marginally too early - like attackers often tend to
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5330 on: Yesterday at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:17:33 pm
Yeah, he is above average. There's a good player there but we're talking about a team that is looking to compete for the big trophies and competition is elite. I think Curtis is as big a talent if not more of a talent than Henderson. Without his engine, I don't think Henderson makes it as far as he has in his career. Curtis isn't as good an athlete but he's no slouch either. He's definitely a decent option to have in the squad as things stand. I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter.

He's generally tidy on the ball and not afraid to do the hard work and seems to understand the defensive side of the game a bit better than Ox or Naby did, so pretty solid option to rotate and play cup games. I do hope he can push on and do more though. Many games I forget he's even on the pitch. That's probably allowed now and then, but it happens more often than not for him and it's something he's going to have to change. You can't afford to be anonymous on the pitch when we are trying to steal the title from Man City and the CL from the  various oil merchants and royal families.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:17:33 pm
Yeah, he is above average. There's a good player there but we're talking about a team that is looking to compete for the big trophies and competition is elite. I think Curtis is as big a talent if not more of a talent than Henderson. Without his engine, I don't think Henderson makes it as far as he has in his career. Curtis isn't as good an athlete but he's no slouch either. He's definitely a decent option to have in the squad as things stand. I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter.
I agreed with you before about him playing within himself at times, but it sounds like youre underrating him. I think he has a much higher ceiling as a player than Henderson.

Hes already established, he can hold his own and not look out of place in the first XI, but in time, the more he feels at home the better hell be I think.

I think youre underselling how good he already is
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm »
the guy just captained Liverpool to a solid win, played a hell of a good game, and he's getting damned with faint praise like this.

".. a decent option to have in the squad as things stand. I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter."

but it's all ok coz it's just an opinion innit?

amazes me that so many ppl think unless every player we put out plays a spectacular game he isn't good enough for us to have in the squad.

ffs do people want a team of Messis? that kind of team would 100% lose a lot more than they'd win.  a team needs players who can and will do the necessary and unspectacular and repetitive (uncreative) work that gets you small advantages that will allow other - more skilled - players to create opportunities and goals.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
I agreed with you before about him playing within himself at times, but it sounds like youre underrating him. I think he has a much higher ceiling as a player than Henderson.

Hes already established, he can hold his own and not look out of place in the first XI, but in time, the more he feels at home the better hell be I think.

I think youre underselling how good he already is
Hard to say really. Different times obviously, but at Jones' age Henderson was a first-team regular, already had a few England caps and was about to make a big jump forward in ability. Jones has looked brilliant the last few months but he isn't an automatic first choice yet and I don't think we'll have a clear idea of his ceiling for a year or two.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:34:06 pm
the guy just captained Liverpool to a solid win, played a hell of a good game, and he's getting damned with faint praise like this.

".. a decent option to have in the squad as things stand. I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter."

but it's all ok coz it's just an opinion innit?

amazes me that so many ppl think unless every player we put out plays a spectacular game he isn't good enough for us to have in the squad.

ffs do people want a team of Messis? that kind of team would 100% lose a lot more than they'd win.  a team needs players who can and will do the necessary and unspectacular and repetitive (uncreative) work that gets you small advantages that will allow other - more skilled - players to create opportunities and goals.

Its sort of intriguing what a few peoples deal is with Curtis. Shame to see it on RAWK, thought (hoped) it was more the e-reds of Twitter type nonsense.

Id hazard a guess the ones who dont think hes anything but a decent squad option, thought the same of players like gini?  Thing is though, Curtis has the skills as well if thats the only thing that some fans will notice, so I dont even get it if its him playing a non flashy type game as he did at the weekend.

 
Online Bobinhood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 07:29:18 pm »
He ran his arse off at the weekend. New Hendo fine.  I'm good with that.

He's been quietly ever-present and instrumental in an almost 20 game unbeaten run. He's much better than a squad player. He's doing vast amounts of the donkey work.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 07:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm
Its sort of intriguing what a few peoples deal is with Curtis. Shame to see it on RAWK, thought (hoped) it was more the e-reds of Twitter type nonsense.

Id hazard a guess the ones who dont think hes anything but a decent squad option, thought the same of players like gini?  Thing is though, Curtis has the skills as well if thats the only thing that some fans will notice, so I dont even get it if its him playing a non flashy type game as he did at the weekend.

 

Curtis Non-Flashy Game Jones, sign him up. Does the non-flashy job he's asked very well.
Offline carling

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm »
Find it odd that people are implying he'll be as good as prime Gini or Hendo.  They were pretty darn good from what I remember.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5338 on: Yesterday at 08:04:39 pm »
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm
Find it odd that people are implying he'll be as good as prime Gini or Hendo.  They were pretty darn good from what I remember.

dont know whos implying that, but theres a lot of improving still to do for him. No idea what Gini was like at 22, I think he was still at PSV, and I can safely say I never saw him play!

Offline CHOPPER

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5339 on: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm »
He's not a right back.
Offline Fromola

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5340 on: Yesterday at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:29:18 pm
He ran his arse off at the weekend. New Hendo fine.  I'm good with that.

He's been quietly ever-present and instrumental in an almost 20 game unbeaten run. He's much better than a squad player. He's doing vast amounts of the donkey work.

Yeah, Henderson's sharp decline killed us last year (in conjunction with Fabinho). Henderson was the engine of the team and suddenly he's the one that needs carrying. Jones comes in for the remaining games and shows what the midfield had been missing (Bajcetic did similar during the period he replaced Fabinho).

Had Jones stayed fit last season the midfield would have held up better than it did. I think Jones is a mixture of Henderson and Wijnaldum though in terms of his role/qualities rather than one or the other.

Offline Fromola

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5341 on: Yesterday at 08:10:48 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm
He's not a right back.

He isn't but I think Klopp is trying to see which of his midfielders can do a job there if needed because it's a problem position in terms of depth and only Trent can play that inverted role. These early round cup games are therefore a good chance to experiment.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5342 on: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm »
He's great an all, but he's no Greenwood.
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5343 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
He's great an all, but he's no Greenwood.

Thank goodness......for many reasons.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 12:36:28 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Yesterday at 09:36:10 am
Once he realises that he can be a pretty big bully in midfield he will go up another level.
I think he's only going to get better, a lot better
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 01:05:51 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 02:41:58 pm
I agreed with you before about him playing within himself at times, but it sounds like youre underrating him. I think he has a much higher ceiling as a player than Henderson.

Hes already established, he can hold his own and not look out of place in the first XI, but in time, the more he feels at home the better hell be I think.

I think youre underselling how good he already is

Maybe I didn't make it clear but I think Curtis has a higher ceiling than Henderson as well, and I think he's generally speaking, a decent player, but then I didn't think Henderson was that great a player, personally. Or for that matter, Gini either.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 01:17:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm
Hard to say really. Different times obviously, but at Jones' age Henderson was a first-team regular, already had a few England caps and was about to make a big jump forward in ability. Jones has looked brilliant the last few months but he isn't an automatic first choice yet and I don't think we'll have a clear idea of his ceiling for a year or two.

I think Curtis is going to end up playing deeper and when he does, I think he'll look better. He's quite good at progressing the ball vertically but he's not the best at beating players from a standing start further up the pitch (or at least not at this level). My leftfield suggestion is that he becomes a longer-term 6 option alongside Bajcetic.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 01:41:37 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:41:36 pm
Hard to say really. Different times obviously, but at Jones' age Henderson was a first-team regular, already had a few England caps and was about to make a big jump forward in ability. Jones has looked brilliant the last few months but he isn't an automatic first choice yet and I don't think we'll have a clear idea of his ceiling for a year or two.

He has a way higher ceiling than Henderson, Henderson didnt come up in a generation where he was competing with Bellingham, Maddison, Rice, Foden for a place in the first team, so using England caps isnt the best way to determine.

For example Fowler should have more England caps but he was competing in an era with Shearer, Sutton, Wright, Ferdinand, Collymore, Dublin...

Jones has a lot more technical ability than Henderson had at any age and hes now combining that with a great work rate, he can be one of the best midfielders in Europe going forward, he has a lot more natural ability than Henderson.
Online ThePoolMan

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 01:46:08 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:05:51 am
Maybe I didn't make it clear but I think Curtis has a higher ceiling than Henderson as well, and I think he's generally speaking, a decent player, but then I didn't think Henderson was that great a player, personally. Or for that matter, Gini either.

Jones is a very clever and adaptable player with better press resistance than Henderson. What Henderson had was a general all round high level of skil and great engine (at last until age caught up with him last season). I dont think Jones has what it takes to be a good enough number six though and he should be kept as a number eight which is what he is. He can do an emergency job as a no 6 but he is not at his best there. A specialist number six like Bajcetic, Endo and hopefully the club signing Andre Trindade who has the potential to be world class should be what the club should be relying on there.

Wijnaldum however was a better player all round than Henderson was - he had a great engine allied with high levels of ball control which imparted to him excellent press resistance. He wasalso a effective goal scoring advanced midfielder before Klopp converted him into a world class number eight. 
