Hard to say really. Different times obviously, but at Jones' age Henderson was a first-team regular, already had a few England caps and was about to make a big jump forward in ability. Jones has looked brilliant the last few months but he isn't an automatic first choice yet and I don't think we'll have a clear idea of his ceiling for a year or two.
He has a way higher ceiling than Henderson, Henderson didnt come up in a generation where he was competing with Bellingham, Maddison, Rice, Foden for a place in the first team, so using England caps isnt the best way to determine.
For example Fowler should have more England caps but he was competing in an era with Shearer, Sutton, Wright, Ferdinand, Collymore, Dublin...
Jones has a lot more technical ability than Henderson had at any age and hes now combining that with a great work rate, he can be one of the best midfielders in Europe going forward, he has a lot more natural ability than Henderson.