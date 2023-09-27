Maybe I didn't make it clear but I think Curtis has a higher ceiling than Henderson as well, and I think he's generally speaking, a decent player, but then I didn't think Henderson was that great a player, personally. Or for that matter, Gini either.



Jones is a very clever and adaptable player with better press resistance than Henderson. What Henderson had was a general all round high level of skil and great engine (at last until age caught up with him last season). I dont think Jones has what it takes to be a good enough number six though and he should be kept as a number eight which is what he is. He can do an emergency job as a no 6 but he is not at his best there. A specialist number six like Bajcetic, Endo and hopefully the club signing Andre Trindade who has the potential to be world class should be what the club should be relying on there.Wijnaldum however was a better player all round than Henderson was - he had a great engine allied with high levels of ball control which imparted to him excellent press resistance. He wasalso a effective goal scoring advanced midfielder before Klopp converted him into a world class number eight.