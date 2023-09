the guy just captained Liverpool to a solid win, played a hell of a good game, and he's getting damned with faint praise like this.



".. a decent option to have in the squad as things stand . I think he could do even better, and must do better if he hopes to become a constant starter."



but it's all ok coz it's just an opinion innit?



amazes me that so many ppl think unless every player we put out plays a spectacular game he isn't good enough for us to have in the squad.



ffs do people want a team of Messis? that kind of team would 100% lose a lot more than they'd win. a team needs players who can and will do the necessary and unspectacular and repetitive (uncreative) work that gets you small advantages that will allow other - more skilled - players to create opportunities and goals.