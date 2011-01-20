« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2023, 09:30:48 am
To not understand how liverpool fans could love a local lad becoming a mainstay of the team really says you don't understand the club.
Kent, ok.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Smudge on September 26, 2023, 09:29:09 am
Why is it bizarre?

because you said you cant understand the love for him here is my guess.

Its what supporters do, they love their players, and when one had a very good game, on top of a run of good games in the recent past, they tend to express it in threads like this. I hope that explanation helps. 
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Chris~ on September 25, 2023, 01:12:49 pm
I'd take it more as a descriptive stat than quality about being press resistant when someone like Thiago is bottom 6 percentile for it https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/scout/365_m1/Thiago-Alcantara-Scouting-Report

Had a look at some others and Modric, Bissouma, Paqueta all seem quite low on it. And although it says it doesn't include take ons the top ones for that stat in the league all seme to be wide forward types (sterling, Rashford, Eze) I'm guessing it's to do with the type of midfielders play style (do they try to dribble out more?) and having to define these as unsuccessful or a tackle and pl.

Definitely the kind of stat where it's be interesting to watch the incidents that were logged for a selection of these players to see why

I don't think looking at dispossession numbers is helpful in isolation. Players that have more touches, and dribble more (i.e. attempt more take-ons) will lose the ball more. I think it's more revealing if you take the dispossessed p90 number alongside the take-ons attempted/completed and take-on success rate.

Taking those numbers together does show Thiago to be a classy operator on the ball that attempts a relatively high number of dribbles and has an extremely high success rate. I had a look at Bissouma and Paqueta, and they both similarly show up very well when looking at those metrics together. BUT, players that play deeper seem to have a higher dribble success percentage. For example, Thiago and Bissouma both fare better than Paqueta in terms of take-on success percentage. Hell, Bernardo Silva's percentage of take-on success is "only" 47.9%, which puts him in the 40th percentile for midfielders but anyone that watches him play can see he runs rings around players. So, what this tells us is that it isn't only how often players dribble or lose the ball but where they dribble/lose the ball that is a measure of their quality.

Curtis is a strange player in that regard. He clearly has some good qualities and plays a little deeper than someone like Bernardo Silva, but clearly isn't as good on the ball. He is also a very safe passer. In the case of the first three players, it looks like they all dribble quite heavily in tight spaces and come out with the ball more often than not, but Curtis looks to dribble relatively often (85th percentile of midfielders) but only in the 12th percentile in dribble success i.e. he's not very successful at beating players. His touch profile is fairly similar to someone like Barella, but he's clearly not anywhere near as good on the ball. I think his eventual position will be deeper in midfield. Curtis is also quite a conservative passer. Of all the Gini replacements that have been touted, to my mind at least, Curtis looks to be the most likely of them to really replace his role.
Re: Curtis Jones
Hes clearly under instruction to play it more sensible in my view.

He can and will mix it up as he learns, but for now we need someone in midfield who keeps the ball - and boy can he do that well. Dom and Trent when fit have more licence to go direct when fitting and Im okay with that.

We did well this weekend of recycling it and turning the screw on a low block West Ham. Im fine with Jones in that role as it slows the game down and stops counter opportunities.

Our forward line are so potent that we dont need to play the game at breakneck speed.
Re: Curtis Jones
Big, strong, gets around the pitch, good at pressing, can retain possession, good progressive passer and currently 22.

Has things to learn and develop at but if he was playing at a Brighton or West Ham level club hed be getting chased by most of the bigger clubs in the league.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Jookie on September 26, 2023, 02:25:17 pm

if he was playing at a Brighton or West Ham level club hed be getting chased by most of the bigger clubs in the league.
Like Liverpool for example.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: SamLad on September 26, 2023, 03:37:52 pm
Like Liverpool for example.

I would say so
Re: Curtis Jones
Madness to me how a section of our fanbase has had a blind spot with this kid. Been a baller from the start. You'd think he had been like a Spearing level player instead of the silky technically excellent player he is. Feel like I've made this post a few times but there we go. The fella whose opinion matters the most has always rated him and that's what matters I guess.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: B0151? on September 26, 2023, 04:55:21 pm
The fella whose opinion matters the most has always rated him and that's what matters I guess.
no guessing at all.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: B0151? on September 26, 2023, 04:55:21 pm
Madness to me how a section of our fanbase has had a blind spot with this kid. Been a baller from the start. You'd think he had been like a Spearing level player instead of the silky technically excellent player he is. Feel like I've made this post a few times but there we go. The fella whose opinion matters the most has always rated him and that's what matters I guess.

Before Pep wrote the book Curtiss arrogance was the lightning rod for the Uber critical.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: B0151? on September 26, 2023, 04:55:21 pm
Madness to me how a section of our fanbase has had a blind spot with this kid. Been a baller from the start. You'd think he had been like a Spearing level player instead of the silky technically excellent player he is. Feel like I've made this post a few times but there we go. The fella whose opinion matters the most has always rated him and that's what matters I guess.

He needs some pointers from Spearing on how to play in midfield.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on September 26, 2023, 01:55:57 pm
I don't think looking at dispossession numbers is helpful in isolation. Players that have more touches, and dribble more (i.e. attempt more take-ons) will lose the ball more. I think it's more revealing if you take the dispossessed p90 number alongside the take-ons attempted/completed and take-on success rate.

Taking those numbers together does show Thiago to be a classy operator on the ball that attempts a relatively high number of dribbles and has an extremely high success rate. I had a look at Bissouma and Paqueta, and they both similarly show up very well when looking at those metrics together. BUT, players that play deeper seem to have a higher dribble success percentage. For example, Thiago and Bissouma both fare better than Paqueta in terms of take-on success percentage. Hell, Bernardo Silva's percentage of take-on success is "only" 47.9%, which puts him in the 40th percentile for midfielders but anyone that watches him play can see he runs rings around players. So, what this tells us is that it isn't only how often players dribble or lose the ball but where they dribble/lose the ball that is a measure of their quality.

Curtis is a strange player in that regard. He clearly has some good qualities and plays a little deeper than someone like Bernardo Silva, but clearly isn't as good on the ball. He is also a very safe passer. In the case of the first three players, it looks like they all dribble quite heavily in tight spaces and come out with the ball more often than not, but Curtis looks to dribble relatively often (85th percentile of midfielders) but only in the 12th percentile in dribble success i.e. he's not very successful at beating players. His touch profile is fairly similar to someone like Barella, but he's clearly not anywhere near as good on the ball. I think his eventual position will be deeper in midfield. Curtis is also quite a conservative passer. Of all the Gini replacements that have been touted, to my mind at least, Curtis looks to be the most likely of them to really replace his role.

Yeah players that 'pass the problem' on won't give the ball away very often from being tackled and won't show up 'badly' on that stat. But that fact is just downstream from a more fundamental issue with their midfield play, which is an inability to play through a press.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Smudge on September 26, 2023, 09:24:27 am
Can't believe the love in for him on here. Granted, he is getting better. I thought on Sunday he grew into the game, first half far too laboured on the ball - seemed to slow it down far too often by taking an extra touch. Changes the whole dynamic of the team, they're more effective with fast, incisive passing. Second half much better, obviously got the message at half time. There is definitely a player in there. Interesting to see where he fits in when Gravenberch is up to speed. Nice problem to have.



Because you are obviously one of the clueless tribe, or blind, if you are blind then I apologise.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on September 26, 2023, 01:55:57 pm
I don't think looking at dispossession numbers is helpful in isolation. Players that have more touches, and dribble more (i.e. attempt more take-ons) will lose the ball more. I think it's more revealing if you take the dispossessed p90 number alongside the take-ons attempted/completed and take-on success rate.

Taking those numbers together does show Thiago to be a classy operator on the ball that attempts a relatively high number of dribbles and has an extremely high success rate. I had a look at Bissouma and Paqueta, and they both similarly show up very well when looking at those metrics together. BUT, players that play deeper seem to have a higher dribble success percentage. For example, Thiago and Bissouma both fare better than Paqueta in terms of take-on success percentage. Hell, Bernardo Silva's percentage of take-on success is "only" 47.9%, which puts him in the 40th percentile for midfielders but anyone that watches him play can see he runs rings around players. So, what this tells us is that it isn't only how often players dribble or lose the ball but where they dribble/lose the ball that is a measure of their quality.

Curtis is a strange player in that regard. He clearly has some good qualities and plays a little deeper than someone like Bernardo Silva, but clearly isn't as good on the ball. He is also a very safe passer. In the case of the first three players, it looks like they all dribble quite heavily in tight spaces and come out with the ball more often than not, but Curtis looks to dribble relatively often (85th percentile of midfielders) but only in the 12th percentile in dribble success i.e. he's not very successful at beating players. His touch profile is fairly similar to someone like Barella, but he's clearly not anywhere near as good on the ball. I think his eventual position will be deeper in midfield. Curtis is also quite a conservative passer. Of all the Gini replacements that have been touted, to my mind at least, Curtis looks to be the most likely of them to really replace his role.

It feels to me he's doing exactly what we want him to do, be a magnet for the ball and keep it.  Considering how attacking he was in the youth teams it's clearly something he's worked very hard on, he's also grown into a unit.

One of our biggest problems last season was our complete lack of composure or ball retention, Hendo especially treated the football like a 7 follower saudi twitter user. It's so hard to build and maintain pressure if you're continually gifting up cheap posession, it also meant we were continually being counter attacked whilst half the team was out of position.

Curtis is a proper safe option like Gini was, he'll keep the ball, keep it cycling through the phases and that all helps us build up those waves and waves of red pressure which end in a chance.
Re: Curtis Jones
The lad is certainly turning into a very accomplished player. Injuries have held him back, but hopefully he can now go on to becoming a first team regular.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: B0151? on September 26, 2023, 04:55:21 pm
Madness to me how a section of our fanbase has had a blind spot with this kid. Been a baller from the start. You'd think he had been like a Spearing level player instead of the silky technically excellent player he is. Feel like I've made this post a few times but there we go. The fella whose opinion matters the most has always rated him and that's what matters I guess.

That's kind of you mate, cheers.

Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2023, 06:35:26 pm
It feels to me he's doing exactly what we want him to do, be a magnet for the ball and keep it.  Considering how attacking he was in the youth teams it's clearly something he's worked very hard on, he's also grown into a unit.

One of our biggest problems last season was our complete lack of composure or ball retention, Hendo especially treated the football like a 7 follower saudi twitter user. It's so hard to build and maintain pressure if you're continually gifting up cheap posession, it also meant we were continually being counter attacked whilst half the team was out of position.

Curtis is a proper safe option like Gini was, he'll keep the ball, keep it cycling through the phases and that all helps us build up those waves and waves of red pressure which end in a chance.

A couple of years ago, I could have been persuaded but now I'm not so sure. Alexis MacAllister for example has a far more "risky" style of play despite playing deeper. Dom seems to have a similar touch map but is also far more assertive on the ball. We have just bought Gravenberch who in his short displays to date also seems to be much more assertive on the ball. I don't think it is a case of deliberately playing safe that Curtis is being coached into but Curtis going into his shell a bit too much. That's just my opinion and without knowing what is discussed in private, it is hard to know what Curtis's instructions are.

To my eye at least, I feel like his best performances come when he backs himself to get on the front foot and be more aggressive on the ball. I get that he might lose the ball if that happens but we need to have a no 6 that can help to plug the gaps if that happens. I like that version of him more and my feeling is that if Gravenberch can bring a bit more aggression on the ball, he will take Curtis's place in the starting XI.
Re: Curtis Jones
Seems Jones is figuring out the midfield role, one which he is only truly playing as a senior player, in stages. He has now gotten hang of the defensive aspect - the where to position, the when to press - and become a  contributing member of a functioning midfield. Now, it's the next big step - the melding of his innate attacking instincts with his defensive work.
Re: Curtis Jones
The claims that Jones is safe with his passing and doesnt see a pass are wide of the mark. You only have to watch the Porto game where Jones gets 4 assists.

I think Gravenberch has his work cut out to take Jones place on the team because he will have to match Jones elite pressing and possession stats and also offer more of a goal threat and that is easier said than done.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Draex on September 26, 2023, 06:35:26 pm
It feels to me he's doing exactly what we want him to do, be a magnet for the ball and keep it.  Considering how attacking he was in the youth teams it's clearly something he's worked very hard on, he's also grown into a unit.

One of our biggest problems last season was our complete lack of composure or ball retention, Hendo especially treated the football like a 7 follower saudi twitter user. It's so hard to build and maintain pressure if you're continually gifting up cheap posession, it also meant we were continually being counter attacked whilst half the team was out of position.

Curtis is a proper safe option like Gini was, he'll keep the ball, keep it cycling through the phases and that all helps us build up those waves and waves of red pressure which end in a chance.
I think many fans would like him to do more and take more risks, but I'm sure he's doing what Klopp asks him too since he keeps getting picked.
There were very similar discussions regarding Gini, who played much more bravely for his country and for Newcastle.

He's making some runs into the box now, which is great. We have som many skilled passers in the team now, but we can lack runners.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 04:34:48 am
A couple of years ago, I could have been persuaded but now I'm not so sure. Alexis MacAllister for example has a far more "risky" style of play despite playing deeper. Dom seems to have a similar touch map but is also far more assertive on the ball. We have just bought Gravenberch who in his short displays to date also seems to be much more assertive on the ball. I don't think it is a case of deliberately playing safe that Curtis is being coached into but Curtis going into his shell a bit too much. That's just my opinion and without knowing what is discussed in private, it is hard to know what Curtis's instructions are.

To my eye at least, I feel like his best performances come when he backs himself to get on the front foot and be more aggressive on the ball. I get that he might lose the ball if that happens but we need to have a no 6 that can help to plug the gaps if that happens. I like that version of him more and my feeling is that if Gravenberch can bring a bit more aggression on the ball, he will take Curtis's place in the starting XI.

Curtis's most impressive games may be when he plays more on the front foot, but it may be part of his learning process that he can do the reliable job reliably too. The complete CM can do both, and can switch between gears as required by the manager.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on September 26, 2023, 01:55:57 pm
I don't think looking at dispossession numbers is helpful in isolation. Players that have more touches, and dribble more (i.e. attempt more take-ons) will lose the ball more. I think it's more revealing if you take the dispossessed p90 number alongside the take-ons attempted/completed and take-on success rate.

Taking those numbers together does show Thiago to be a classy operator on the ball that attempts a relatively high number of dribbles and has an extremely high success rate. I had a look at Bissouma and Paqueta, and they both similarly show up very well when looking at those metrics together. BUT, players that play deeper seem to have a higher dribble success percentage. For example, Thiago and Bissouma both fare better than Paqueta in terms of take-on success percentage. Hell, Bernardo Silva's percentage of take-on success is "only" 47.9%, which puts him in the 40th percentile for midfielders but anyone that watches him play can see he runs rings around players. So, what this tells us is that it isn't only how often players dribble or lose the ball but where they dribble/lose the ball that is a measure of their quality.

Curtis is a strange player in that regard. He clearly has some good qualities and plays a little deeper than someone like Bernardo Silva, but clearly isn't as good on the ball. He is also a very safe passer. In the case of the first three players, it looks like they all dribble quite heavily in tight spaces and come out with the ball more often than not, but Curtis looks to dribble relatively often (85th percentile of midfielders) but only in the 12th percentile in dribble success i.e. he's not very successful at beating players. His touch profile is fairly similar to someone like Barella, but he's clearly not anywhere near as good on the ball. I think his eventual position will be deeper in midfield. Curtis is also quite a conservative passer. Of all the Gini replacements that have been touted, to my mind at least, Curtis looks to be the most likely of them to really replace his role.

A lot of Curtis's dribbles aren't actually about beating players. If he gets one-on-one then he is good at dropping the shoulder and going by players. Usually, though he dribbles to draw players in. He is strong and hard to dispossess and for me very good at holding onto the ball drawing two or three players in and then is very good at timing the release of the ball.

He is very good at creating space for his teammates and at creating tactical overloads. I think he is currently growing as a player and becoming more rounded and there is a lot more to come with him. The biggest issue for me is that we have far too many options at 8 and not enough at 6.
Re: Curtis Jones
It's interesting how our midfielders tend to operate so differently. Back when we had Henderson, Fabinho, Milner and Gini they could all pretty much be swapped out like for like and you knew you'd get a disciplined performance from all of them. Tracking runners, filling spaces, pressing and ball retention were all priority one.

Compare that to now and we have Thiago/MacAllister playing with more risk from deeper, Jones playing higher but very risk averse, Dom in the most advanced position still tracking runners like crazy and Elliot seemingly free of all responsibility beyond pressing.

It's hard to really tell how much of it is part of a plan versus how much is instructed, however given how Curtis has evolved over the last couple of seasons I'd say the way he plays is very much under instruction and as part of his development. He also tends to start when fit and the results with him in the team are fantastic, albeit a small sample size.

The only midfielder I'd say is outperforming him right now is Dom, and that's only because he's setting an absurdly high bar. It would be nice if Curtis played more incisive passes, but considering our results with him in the team and the firepower we have elsewhere, it's not a necessity.

It is funny seeing his attacking play being highlighted as a concern when our most successful period under Klopp came when more or less our entire midfield played that way.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 04:34:48 am
A couple of years ago, I could have been persuaded but now I'm not so sure. Alexis MacAllister for example has a far more "risky" style of play despite playing deeper. Dom seems to have a similar touch map but is also far more assertive on the ball. We have just bought Gravenberch who in his short displays to date also seems to be much more assertive on the ball. I don't think it is a case of deliberately playing safe that Curtis is being coached into but Curtis going into his shell a bit too much. That's just my opinion and without knowing what is discussed in private, it is hard to know what Curtis's instructions are.

To my eye at least, I feel like his best performances come when he backs himself to get on the front foot and be more aggressive on the ball. I get that he might lose the ball if that happens but we need to have a no 6 that can help to plug the gaps if that happens. I like that version of him more and my feeling is that if Gravenberch can bring a bit more aggression on the ball, he will take Curtis's place in the starting XI.

I disagree, I think Klopp wants 1 midfielder to take risks, 1 to keep posession.. If we have both 8s continually looking for the killer ball then we are opening ourself to counter attacks on both sides of the field.

I think this is why Curtis is popping up and scoring goals at the back post, he's about the build up, the ball goes to the other side and he's expected to be on the end of a move not playing the killer pass.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:01:00 am
The claims that Jones is safe with his passing and doesnt see a pass are wide of the mark. You only have to watch the Porto game where Jones gets 4 assists.

The fact that you have to point to a game that was a couple of years ago as proof kind of tells the story, and it's not like he was ripping them up with creative passing, from what I remember one was as shot that the keeper parried and another was that long punt down the line that Bobby took advantage of when the keeper went for a stroll outside his box.  Really miss that keeper btw, great fun.

I love Curtis, I think he's brilliant, but I also think that penetrative passing just isn't his jam.  He's great at keeping the ball, his technique is immense, he's a real threat on goal when let loose, and he works hard and does his defensive share.

He can play a nice through ball in an open counter, like he did for Jota against Leeds or for Mo against Inter, but otherwise he usually plays it safe.  Nothing wrong with that, it's a good balance to have when Szobo and Mac are the more creative and risky passers in midfield.

I do think his short passing game is a little underrated, he's a player who plays passes that he'd like to receive, little triangles in tight spaces with the opposition tight, he had a really good rapport with Firmino in that respect, they moved the ball well between each other.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:01:00 am
The claims that Jones is safe with his passing and doesnt see a pass are wide of the mark. You only have to watch the Porto game where Jones gets 4 assists.

I think Gravenberch has his work cut out to take Jones place on the team because he will have to match Jones elite pressing and possession stats and also offer more of a goal threat and that is easier said than done.

To my eye, it would also seem to work in Jones' favour on this front that he now seems fully in-tune with the system and is key to us establishing control of games over the course of an hour or so. On the other hand, I'm inclined to think that Gravenberch is a stronger impact option from the bench that Jones, offering something a little different.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:01:00 am
The claims that Jones is safe with his passing and doesnt see a pass are wide of the mark. You only have to watch the Porto game where Jones gets 4 assists.

I think Gravenberch has his work cut out to take Jones place on the team because he will have to match Jones elite pressing and possession stats and also offer more of a goal threat and that is easier said than done.

Like Tubby, I think that the mere fact that you are referring to a game from years ago shows that the opposite might be true. That and his passing numbers for key passes, chances created, passes into the penalty area etc are all middling while having played most of his time in a side that dominates possession and has been one of the better sides in the league.

Curtis is a good presser and it's hard to know how Gravenberch will do on that front. I'm not sure how the possession numbers look for Curtis though. I has a solid number of touches but it isn't up there with the likes of Thiago who I think is a true possession master. Thiago is also far more expressive with his passing than Curtis btw. I'm not trying to dunk on him here. I'm just offering a counter view that in my opinion Curtis plays within himself too often and I think he would improve dramatically if he can find a slightly better balance between being aggressive on the ball versus playing it safe.
Re: Curtis Jones
One thing's for certain, never mind the other major two midfield signings, Gravenberch's arrival has understandably really lit a fire up Jones, as he knows another season of not showing signs of fulfilling his potential, will be disastrous for his LFC career (I don't think he'll be content to be a perennial squad player). First world problem for Klopp of course, but not one I envy.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm
Curtis plays within himself too often and I think he would improve dramatically if he can find a slightly better balance between being aggressive on the ball versus playing it safe.

This is exactly how I feel about Curtis. I still think theres more to come from him. Playing within himself is a good way of putting it.

I think hes getting there though. His showings have improved as a result of him beginning to feel like he belongs in the team.

Once hes fully comfortable then I think hell come out of himself further and well see him at his best. Hell take more risks, hell know the right time to make the pass etc.

Is not like he doesnt do it now but with more experience and confidence his decision making will improve. I think were seeing this process now. If he can stay fit and keep his place I think well begin to see him reach his full potential this season.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:03:17 pm
One thing's for certain, never mind the other major two midfield signings, Gravenberch's arrival has understandably really lit a fire up Jones, as he knows another season of not showing signs of fulfilling his potential, will be disastrous for his LFC career (I don't think he'll be content to be a perennial squad player). First world problem for Klopp of course, but not one I envy.

He was smashing it as soon as he returned from injury last season.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 06:34:26 am
Seems Jones is figuring out the midfield role, one which he is only truly playing as a senior player, in stages. He has now gotten hang of the defensive aspect - the where to position, the when to press - and become a  contributing member of a functioning midfield. Now, it's the next big step - the melding of his innate attacking instincts with his defensive work.
well he was 2-3 inches away from scoring a great goal the other day.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:07:17 am
I think many fans would like him to do more and take more risks, but I'm sure he's doing what Klopp asks him too since he keeps getting picked.
There were very similar discussions regarding Gini, who played much more bravely for his country and for Newcastle.

right on.  Gini deliberately scaled back his attacking instincts to carry out the role Klopp gave him.
Re: Curtis Jones
Captain tonight, great stuff :)
Re: Curtis Jones
Re: Curtis Jones
He's excellent, still dont get the criticism or claims he still plays within himself. Maybe previously but it chsnged in the late run last season and his game has been a lot more expansive since then
Re: Curtis Jones
Excellent Performance. only 2 incomplete passes, it so hard to get ball off him
Re: Curtis Jones
Curtis being made skipper and given the trust to play that inverted right back position were under the radar and underrated. He was very good tonight
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:45:24 pm


Route him into the Bermuda Triangle. At least he'll avoid killing innocent people.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:55:28 am
Route him into the Bermuda Triangle. At least he'll avoid killing innocent people.

So you're saying that he could be the killer that we need, and there are no innocents in football.
Re: Curtis Jones
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 12:21:20 pm
Like Tubby, I think that the mere fact that you are referring to a game from years ago shows that the opposite might be true. That and his passing numbers for key passes, chances created, passes into the penalty area etc are all middling while having played most of his time in a side that dominates possession and has been one of the better sides in the league.

Curtis is a good presser and it's hard to know how Gravenberch will do on that front. I'm not sure how the possession numbers look for Curtis though. I has a solid number of touches but it isn't up there with the likes of Thiago who I think is a true possession master. Thiago is also far more expressive with his passing than Curtis btw. I'm not trying to dunk on him here. I'm just offering a counter view that in my opinion Curtis plays within himself too often and I think he would improve dramatically if he can find a slightly better balance between being aggressive on the ball versus playing it safe.

The point is the attacking side of his game is there. He has the ability to attack but chooses not to. With experience he will learn when to attack and when to defend.
