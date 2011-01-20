I'd take it more as a descriptive stat than quality about being press resistant when someone like Thiago is bottom 6 percentile for it https://fbref.com/en/players/77e84962/scout/365_m1/Thiago-Alcantara-Scouting-Report



Had a look at some others and Modric, Bissouma, Paqueta all seem quite low on it. And although it says it doesn't include take ons the top ones for that stat in the league all seme to be wide forward types (sterling, Rashford, Eze) I'm guessing it's to do with the type of midfielders play style (do they try to dribble out more?) and having to define these as unsuccessful or a tackle and pl.



Definitely the kind of stat where it's be interesting to watch the incidents that were logged for a selection of these players to see why



I don't think looking at dispossession numbers is helpful in isolation. Players that have more touches, and dribble more (i.e. attempt more take-ons) will lose the ball more. I think it's more revealing if you take the dispossessed p90 number alongside the take-ons attempted/completed and take-on success rate.Taking those numbers together does show Thiago to be a classy operator on the ball that attempts a relatively high number of dribbles and has an extremely high success rate. I had a look at Bissouma and Paqueta, and they both similarly show up very well when looking at those metrics together. BUT, players that play deeper seem to have a higher dribble success percentage. For example, Thiago and Bissouma both fare better than Paqueta in terms of take-on success percentage. Hell, Bernardo Silva's percentage of take-on success is "only" 47.9%, which puts him in the 40th percentile for midfielders but anyone that watches him play can see he runs rings around players. So, what this tells us is that it isn't only how often players dribble or lose the ball but where they dribble/lose the ball that is a measure of their quality.Curtis is a strange player in that regard. He clearly has some good qualities and plays a little deeper than someone like Bernardo Silva, but clearly isn't as good on the ball. He is also a very safe passer. In the case of the first three players, it looks like they all dribble quite heavily in tight spaces and come out with the ball more often than not, but Curtis looks to dribble relatively often (85th percentile of midfielders) but only in the 12th percentile in dribble success i.e. he's not very successful at beating players. His touch profile is fairly similar to someone like Barella, but he's clearly not anywhere near as good on the ball. I think his eventual position will be deeper in midfield. Curtis is also quite a conservative passer. Of all the Gini replacements that have been touted, to my mind at least, Curtis looks to be the most likely of them to really replace his role.