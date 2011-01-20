The claims that Jones is safe with his passing and doesnt see a pass are wide of the mark. You only have to watch the Porto game where Jones gets 4 assists.
The fact that you have to point to a game that was a couple of years ago as proof kind of tells the story, and it's not like he was ripping them up with creative passing, from what I remember one was as shot that the keeper parried and another was that long punt down the line that Bobby took advantage of when the keeper went for a stroll outside his box. Really miss that keeper btw, great fun.
I love Curtis, I think he's brilliant, but I also think that penetrative passing just isn't his jam. He's great at keeping the ball, his technique is immense, he's a real threat on goal when let loose, and he works hard and does his defensive share.
He can play a nice through ball in an open counter, like he did for Jota against Leeds or for Mo against Inter, but otherwise he usually plays it safe. Nothing wrong with that, it's a good balance to have when Szobo and Mac are the more creative and risky passers in midfield.
I do think his short passing game is a little underrated, he's a player who plays passes that he'd like to receive, little triangles in tight spaces with the opposition tight, he had a really good rapport with Firmino in that respect, they moved the ball well between each other.