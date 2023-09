I presume you’re being ironic. Gini’s defining characteristic was that he was everywhere on the field, harrying the opposition, closing down passing lanes. Jones has very little of that athleticism.



I think it's not really an issue of athleticism, though Curtis has had his injury problems. I think the issue is that Curtis doesn't quite have the judgement to inject himself on the game whether in the attacking or defensive phases. Because he can't do this reliably, it's hard to notice that he's even there.As we've seen before, he needs a few regular starts to get going. He definitely needs to get more consistency, as just turning up 1 good game in 5 isn't going to earn him any points given how many options we have in midfield now. I'd like to see him get his confidence up and be that player that makes the impact in the attacking phases. He's a confident lad who has a good shot and very good ball skills and could definitely be dangerous in the link up positions higher up the pitch rather than a 6 or the classical box-box midfielder.