sounds a lot like that Gini lad who got (gets) a lot of disrespect along those lines, but just a few months ago the prevailing moan was "why did we let him go? he was so underappreciated".



huge fan of Gini and think his ball retention and intelligence was a defining feature of our midfield in those years. I can see Curtis being well suited to the role - he's got that ability to dribble out of trouble and make the safe pass. One of the more under-rated aspects of a midfielder like this is their ability to dictate the tempo of the game. You can see how Curtis is doing this more; picking his moments forward, communicating with his teammates with the weight or direction of the pass. I miss the controller in the team - we haven't had that for some time - and it was vital for those grinding games where the other team appears to be out-running us.