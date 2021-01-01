« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:48:08 pm
I think he was joking.
you never know.  I hope so!
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5201 on: Today at 12:03:18 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
you never know.  I hope so!
It was sarcasm obviously.

Jones was invisible in the first half. A lot of comments here and on reddit about not even realizing he was on the field. Bizarrely his average position in the first half was LM.

He did alright in the second half but nowhere near enough to be considered unsung hero or best player. Jones has always had the Scouser bonus points when it comes to judgement from fans, that sometimes he just comes in, makes some safe passes, has no impacts on the game and still be considered good.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5202 on: Today at 12:06:29 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:03:18 am
It was sarcasm obviously.

Jones was invisible in the first half. A lot of comments here and on reddit about not even realizing he was on the field. Bizarrely his average position in the first half was LM.

He did alright in the second half but nowhere near enough to be considered unsung hero or best player. Jones has always had the Scouser bonus points when it comes to judgement from fans, that sometimes he just comes in, makes some safe passes, has no impacts on the game and still be considered good.
Watching it back now I agree, he was ineffective.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5203 on: Today at 12:09:12 am
Has he done something to his ket? Looked different from a distance

Bizarrely I don't think my stream showed a single close-up of him all game (or I wasn't looking when they did)
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5204 on: Today at 12:10:24 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:03:18 am
He did alright in the second half but nowhere near enough to be considered unsung hero or best player. Jones has always had the Scouser bonus points when it comes to judgement from fans, that sometimes he just comes in, makes some safe passes, has no impacts on the game and still be considered good.
sounds a lot like that Gini lad who got (gets) a lot of disrespect along those lines, but just a few months ago the prevailing moan was "why did we let him go? he was so underappreciated".
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5205 on: Today at 02:02:52 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:24 am
sounds a lot like that Gini lad who got (gets) a lot of disrespect along those lines, but just a few months ago the prevailing moan was "why did we let him go? he was so underappreciated".

huge fan of Gini and think his ball retention and intelligence was a defining feature of our midfield in those years. I can see Curtis being well suited to the role - he's got that ability to dribble out of trouble and make the safe pass. One of the more under-rated aspects of a midfielder like this is their ability to dictate the tempo of the game. You can see how Curtis is doing this more; picking his moments forward, communicating with his teammates with the weight or direction of the pass. I miss the controller in the team - we haven't had that for some time - and it was vital for those grinding games where the other team appears to be out-running us.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5206 on: Today at 02:05:59 am
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 12:03:18 am
It was sarcasm obviously.

Jones was invisible in the first half. A lot of comments here and on reddit about not even realizing he was on the field. Bizarrely his average position in the first half was LM.

He did alright in the second half but nowhere near enough to be considered unsung hero or best player. Jones has always had the Scouser bonus points when it comes to judgement from fans, that sometimes he just comes in, makes some safe passes, has no impacts on the game and still be considered good.

Weird because Klopp thought Jones was quite good in the second have playing a double 6 pivot with Szoboslai
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5207 on: Today at 02:13:10 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:10:24 am
sounds a lot like that Gini lad who got (gets) a lot of disrespect along those lines,

I presume youre being ironic. Ginis defining characteristic was that he was everywhere on the field, harrying the opposition, closing down passing lanes. Jones has very little of that athleticism.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5208 on: Today at 02:26:29 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:10 am
Jones has very little of that athleticism.

He does
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5209 on: Today at 02:36:21 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:10 am
I presume youre being ironic. Ginis defining characteristic was that he was everywhere on the field, harrying the opposition, closing down passing lanes. Jones has very little of that athleticism.

I thought one of Jones' key attributes was pressing (and ball retention).
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5210 on: Today at 03:36:06 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:36:21 am
I thought one of Jones' key attributes was pressing (and ball retention).

It is, I've no idea what terry is talking about.
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #5211 on: Today at 05:33:47 am
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 02:13:10 am
I presume youre being ironic. Ginis defining characteristic was that he was everywhere on the field, harrying the opposition, closing down passing lanes. Jones has very little of that athleticism.

I think it's not really an issue of athleticism, though Curtis has had his injury problems. I think the issue is that Curtis doesn't quite have the judgement to inject himself on the game whether in the attacking or defensive phases. Because he can't do this reliably, it's hard to notice that he's even there.

As we've seen before, he needs a few regular starts to get going. He definitely needs to get more consistency, as just turning up 1 good game in 5 isn't going to earn him any points given how many options we have in midfield now. I'd like to see him get his confidence up and be that player that makes the impact in the attacking phases. He's a confident lad who has a good shot and very good ball skills and could definitely be dangerous in the link up positions higher up the pitch rather than a 6 or the classical box-box midfielder.
