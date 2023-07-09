« previous next »
For me, he has always been way ahead of where you would expect a player of his age to be.

I think the biggest criticisms of Jones have come from posters who haven't appreciated how many different roles he has already played for us.
I think any criticism was more to do with how he was negative in his play a lot of the time, since he's come back from his injuries last season he seems to have grown out of that and is fastly becoming the player his talent deserves.
Scored with his arse?  LOL
Beautiful.

Congratulations, well deserved.
Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes
Sadly it's the modern football fan - no patience, no loyalty, and obsessed with shiny new toys, spending the most money, and writing off any player that isn't an instant hit.

Curtis always had huge potential, and has shown us before what he can do. He just needed an injury free spell where he was playing regularly - and the results are clear to see. He was instrumental in helping turn our form around in the second half of last season, and is now an international trophy winner for his country.

He's a local lad, a leader, a great player, and could be a key part of our midfield for the next 10 years. He also has that swagger and self-assuredness needed to make it at the top level, and to deal with the highs and lows.

We may have to change Trent's song to 'One of the scousers in our team'.
Sadly it's the modern football fan - no patience, no loyalty, and obsessed with shiny new toys, spending the most money, and writing off any player that isn't an instant hit.

Curtis always had huge potential, and has shown us before what he can do. He just needed an injury free spell where he was playing regularly - and the results are clear to see. He was instrumental in helping turn our form around in the second half of last season, and is now an international trophy winner for his country.

He's a local lad, a leader, a great player, and could be a key part of our midfield for the next 10 years. He also has that swagger and self-assuredness needed to make it at the top level, and to deal with the highs and lows.

We may have to change Trent's song to 'One of the scousers in our team'.

Curtis Jones the scouser occasionally in our team doesnt quite roll off the tongue.
Hes going to be brimming with confidence, fully expect him to take that into preseason and the new one.

Bet he takes a short holiday and gets right back into it.
He's 22, I don't think it's now or never. Look at 'young' Nat Phillips, 26 and still hanging round like a bad smell.

Bit harsh.
I think Jones has took the momentum of the back end of the season into this tournament. Just has to keep playing with the kind of positivity we saw from him in red.
Hes just so so good and has been for a while - its not just the last part of last season, his problem has been fitness not quality
That said hes obviously also made a leap in the last 12 months, honestly think the new signings will be hard pushed to displace him, hes a top player now

Looked the calmest player on the pitch in all the games! great quality to have
Made up for Curtis, but why didn't this tournament get the coverage it deserved on the telly & in the media.

Weird that Sky didn't pick it up considering the amount of re-run stuff on their football channels at the moment.
..Must not get carried away..
I have to admit he's proved me wrong. During last season I said to my mates that he's reached his ceiling and his potential. Iam glad he's proved me wrong as he's a cracking little player .
He's 22, I don't think it's now or never. Look at 'young' Nat Phillips, 26 and still hanging round like a bad smell.
piss off with a comment like that.  show some respect to our players ffs.
Scored with his arse?  LOL
he actually farted it in.

we replaced the throw in coach with a footie-flatulence expert.
Hes just so so good and has been for a while - its not just the last part of last season, his problem has been fitness not quality
That said hes obviously also made a leap in the last 12 months, honestly think the new signings will be hard pushed to displace him, hes a top player now



Jack has spoken. I am more in than I already was. :D
..Must not get carried away..
Who needs Bellingham? When we have got Curtis?
Named in the Euro's Team of the Tournament.

Named in the Euro's Team of the Tournament.



Good to see he got the recognition. On Saturday - I think I was watching CBS and they didn't have him in their TOT.
If we're continuing with the 3 box 3 formation, how do people see him fitting in? My assumption is Mac Allister would start there from the off.

Where does he play if so?
If we're continuing with the 3 box 3 formation, how do people see him fitting in? My assumption is Mac Allister would start there from the off.

Where does he play if so?
Rotates between the two 8s and left wing and starts more if he plays better than the other options there
Assuming hes ready after the U21s Curtis should start ahead of anyone in our midfield, its up to the rest to take his position
Do you guys know when he is expected to join the rest of the squad for pre-season training?
Assuming hes ready after the U21s Curtis should start ahead of anyone in our midfield, its up to the rest to take his position
Yep, him and Szobo you would think are for that role. Curtis has to be the starter right now but who knows what happens in preseason.

I do hope the scouser in our team song gets binned. I cant imagine he likes hearing that on the pitch and it has made me cringe when Jones is playing. In saying that Im an armchair supporter from a different country so I know fuck all.
Yep, him and Szobo you would think are for that role. Curtis has to be the starter right now but who knows what happens in preseason.

I do hope the scouser in our team song gets binned. I cant imagine he likes hearing that on the pitch and it has made me cringe when Jones is playing. In saying that Im an armchair supporter from a different country so I know fuck all.
Surely it's Jones, Thiago (for now), Mac Allister for the left side and Sbozo, Elliot, Mac Allister, Jones for the right side
Surely it's Jones, Thiago (for now), Mac Allister for the left side and Sbozo, Elliot, Mac Allister, Jones for the right side
If a 3 man midfield right now I have Jones and Mac Allister as the 8s with eh someone else playing a bit deeper. Both of those 8s work hard but have extremely good technical skills. Mac I think will be the link man in most situations with jones or Szobo playing slightly higher, all have to put the fucking work in though!

Looking like Thiago and Bajcetic at 6 in this moment but Im sure that will change.. Im not convinced Klopp wants to go with the box 4 midfield that we used late in the last season.
