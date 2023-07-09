Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes



Sadly it's the modern football fan - no patience, no loyalty, and obsessed with shiny new toys, spending the most money, and writing off any player that isn't an instant hit.Curtis always had huge potential, and has shown us before what he can do. He just needed an injury free spell where he was playing regularly - and the results are clear to see. He was instrumental in helping turn our form around in the second half of last season, and is now an international trophy winner for his country.He's a local lad, a leader, a great player, and could be a key part of our midfield for the next 10 years. He also has that swagger and self-assuredness needed to make it at the top level, and to deal with the highs and lows.We may have to change Trent's song to 'One of the scousers in our team'.