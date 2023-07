Pleased for the lad, but, and there has to be a but - its what he does in a red shirt that matters most.

Big season for the lad. Started playing well at the arse end of last season and, sometimes, got subbed when if anything - others should have gone off, possibly still an echo from his early season form so an easy sub to make. Either way, with these new lads coming in, its now or never for our very own Ket head. Hope the lad nails it.