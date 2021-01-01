He didn't make the team of the tournament - kind of surprising.
Made up for Curtis, but why didn't this tournament get the coverage it deserved on the telly & in the media.
Curtis Jones in the #U21EURO final: 100% shot accuracy 88% pass accuracy 47 touches 33 passes attempted 29 passes completed 7 ball recoveries 2 tackles won 5/7 duels won 1 chance created 1 match winning goal
For all in the infatuation for Thuram, Kone and Veiga (which I have no doubt is deserved), our very own Jones outshone them all in this tournament. I'd say that's something we should all be extremely pleased about.
Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes
Howard Gayle 🤝 Curtis JonesThey might have been scored 39 years apart, but England's last two goals in the final of Under-21s European Championships have been scored by Scousers who have graduated from the #LFC youth ranks.
https://twitter.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1677728119141089289
