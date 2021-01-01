« previous next »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5080 on: Today at 06:03:51 pm »
My lad told me he's just been awarded the England goal
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5081 on: Today at 06:09:32 pm »
Late goal of the season contender.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5082 on: Today at 06:59:07 pm »
Well done Curtis lad, great tournament
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5083 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5084 on: Today at 07:12:14 pm »
What a player.

He's just going from strength to strength. The sky is really the limit for him, he can do everything.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 07:29:29 pm »
Made up for Curtis, but why didn't this tournament get the coverage it deserved on the telly & in the media.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 07:39:45 pm »
Made up for him, too
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 07:43:05 pm »

Great tournament and he should be really proud of how hes performed, he will come back after his time off absolutely buzzing im sure but will have a lot of competition for places so needs to be on it
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
Need him to stay fit now. I think he'd have made a big difference to our season had he been available throughout (as he did in the run-in where our results improved)

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 07:57:48 pm »
He didn't make the team of the tournament - kind of surprising.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:57:48 pm
He didn't make the team of the tournament - kind of surprising.

Yet got MOTM in both the semi and final. Prick Gordon player of the tournament. Ridiculous.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 08:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Made up for Curtis, but why didn't this tournament get the coverage it deserved on the telly & in the media.
I've been thinking that all week. Not a massive fan of international football but this is massive in these young player's lives.
Fuck knows what the agenda is.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 08:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:29:29 pm
Made up for Curtis, but why didn't this tournament get the coverage it deserved on the telly & in the media.
Sky are cutting back on their budget and nobody else made an acceptable offer to UEFA for the rights.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 08:28:45 pm »


Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 08:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:45 pm



We need trophy pics mate :D

Scouse baller!
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 08:34:50 pm »
Quote
Curtis Jones in the #U21EURO final:

 100% shot accuracy
 88% pass accuracy
 47 touches
 33 passes attempted
 29 passes completed
 7 ball recoveries
 2 tackles won
 5/7 duels won
 1 chance created
 1 match winning goal
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 08:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:28:45 pm

That image could be replicated in a few years when he wins something special with the senior squad, but some bad fucking dickheads, and I mean the bad fucking wools and titheads on here will hope it won't happen for him.

So advanced notice to the haters, like all Liverpool players that have stepped up to international level - from Keegan to Fowler to Jones - they love it, its what they live for.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm »
For all in the infatuation for Thuram, Kone and Veiga (which I have no doubt is deserved), our very own Jones outshone them all in this tournament. I'd say that's something we should all be extremely pleased about.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 09:04:28 pm »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 09:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 09:00:12 pm
For all in the infatuation for Thuram, Kone and Veiga (which I have no doubt is deserved), our very own Jones outshone them all in this tournament. I'd say that's something we should all be extremely pleased about.
Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 09:13:07 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:11:01 pm
Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes

Most have gone quiet and the rest acted like he was 25yr old.

He is going to be a legend with us or somebody else depending on the offers  :P
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 09:45:44 pm »
Really happy for him (and Elliott) always had the talent and has just needed the run of games and platform to show it. Didn't think hed do it as basically the deepest midfielder for England when he was in the academy though! He's got a skillset the senior England side massively lack. If he gets the game time for us he'd got every chance of going to the Euro's
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 09:47:23 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1677728119141089289

Quote
Howard Gayle 🤝 Curtis Jones

They might have been scored 39 years apart, but England's last two goals in the final of Under-21s European Championships have been scored by Scousers who have graduated from the #LFC youth ranks.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
Class by Howard.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:47:23 pm
https://twitter.com/TheoSquiresECHO/status/1677728119141089289
Brilliant, most of us cool dudes are on Threads now though Samie lad.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5105 on: Today at 10:05:22 pm »
I was never cool John, somethings never change.   :D
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5106 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:11:01 pm
Been doing my head in seeing potential teams for next season in the transfer thread without him in them. People need to appreciate what they have sometimes

Agreed. One of the best things to come out of the latter half of last season. What a player and personality he must be to round out his game to such a level. I've always been a big fan but never would have thought he could adapt to a role like this to this standard.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5107 on: Today at 10:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:05:22 pm
I was never cool John, somethings never change.   :D
It's fine mate, we'll designate Tepid to guide you the technological transition.

Back to Curtis though. Fuck me what a future Liverpool and England have with this lad.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #5108 on: Today at 10:32:56 pm »
Curtis got gold,
Scouse ballers how he rolled,
More story to be told,
Hell never be sold.
