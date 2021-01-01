The funny thing is that people were looking forward to seeing Thuram and Kone at the start of the competition, and one of our academy boys has been arguably the standout midfielder of the tournament.



Jones was always better than those 2 and people being excited about them when we already had Jones was a bit weird. It was one time where I agreed (unusually) with those who criticise this forum for being to excited about new signings. Jones hasalways had everything with 3 exceptions. 1. ability to stay fit 2. defensive output 3. moving the ball too slowly on occasion. The 2nd half of last season showed that he's absolutely sorted 1. and 2. If he can fix 3 he will have literally no weaknesses. Feels like hyperbole to say that but I'm really not sure it is. We're going to have 2 scousers forming the spine of our team for the next decade, so exciting.