Curtis Jones

classycarra

Re: Curtis Jones
June 26, 2023, 08:37:03 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 26, 2023, 02:37:20 pm
It's true, it's such a worry. I mean how could be possibly brag to our mates about spending and strut about with a manly deportment if that's all we spend on a player? Won't somebody think of the impact on swag?
You can really stop flogging this, the weird 80mil message wasn't funny the first time! Or the dozens of other times ;D
kavah

Re: Curtis Jones
June 27, 2023, 09:32:36 am
Anyone else worried hes played 2 x 90 mins with more to come?
Hopefully he gets a rest in the next game.
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
June 27, 2023, 09:34:30 am
Quote from: kavah on June 27, 2023, 09:32:36 am
Anyone else worried hes played 2 x 90 mins with more to come?
Hopefully he gets a rest in the next game.


He missed a huge chunk of the season so I'm not too fussed.
Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
June 27, 2023, 10:27:49 am
Quote from: kavah on June 27, 2023, 09:32:36 am
Anyone else worried hes played 2 x 90 mins with more to come?
Hopefully he gets a rest in the next game.

Nope, he's missed so much game time the more he can get the better even if that means a shorter break this summer.

He knows what is expected from his new role in the team based on the last 11 games so a lack of pre-season isn't an issue for me.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
June 27, 2023, 01:53:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on June 27, 2023, 09:34:30 am
He missed a huge chunk of the season so I'm not too fussed.
agreed, but his early-season minutes will need to be watched.

hopefully we'll have several new midfield options that will need minutes too as we bed them in so resting him won't be any kind of issue.
RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
June 27, 2023, 09:14:27 pm
Quote from: kavah on June 27, 2023, 09:32:36 am
Anyone else worried hes played 2 x 90 mins with more to come?
Hopefully he gets a rest in the next game.
Not really. Would think he and the medical staff know what what he can do
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
June 30, 2023, 11:40:52 am
Quote from: tubby on June 30, 2023, 11:29:29 am
I'm not sure he could.  He's found a great little spot in the team in this current formation and looks incredible there.  Why move him further back, it would be madness.  I mean, I'm sure Salah could do a job as a centre mid if he wanted to, but it just wouldn't make sense.

I totally agree he's brilliant in his current position, I'm just assuming that he's now going to have some real competition for places with the 2 new boys for those 8/10 CMs. It may be he turns out to play more often than not still, and I reckon that's very possible because he's been ace in that LCM position since we inverted Trent. That said, he's got lots of what you want from a 6 - press resistance, physicality and decent pace, good ball progression ability and, importantly, he's also developed real defensive effectiveness. He was making good numbers of tackles for us in the run in and good ball recoveries etc. He'd need to develop the tactical awareness of runners which I'm not sure he's always had but he feels to me like a very intelligent footballer who has the ability to do so. It would also mitigate against his current, relative to the rest of his game, weakness, which is a tendency to be a little slow to pass the ball.

I'd rather we go out and buy a natural 6 but if we didn't, I'd want to get our best CMs on the pitch, and if Jones could learn the 6 role, that would be a way of doing so.

It's also not a fair comparison with Salah. Jones from LCM to DM is a shift within midfield, not a move for an inside forward into a completely different part of the pitch.
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
June 30, 2023, 11:51:50 am
I honestly think Salah could play centre mid without issue.  Would take him a few games to get into the rhythm of it, but he has all the tools.

Jones I think can potentially play as a 6, but why not just buy one instead of converting someone who looks brilliant in one of the key positions in our new formation, it just doesn't make any sense to me.
Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
June 30, 2023, 12:28:35 pm
Quote from: tubby on June 30, 2023, 11:51:50 am
I honestly think Salah could play centre mid without issue.  Would take him a few games to get into the rhythm of it, but he has all the tools.

Jones I think can potentially play as a 6, but why not just buy one instead of converting someone who looks brilliant in one of the key positions in our new formation, it just doesn't make any sense to me.

Because we're spunking about £100 million on 2 players this summer who we're planning on playing in those positions. Perhaps we still go on to buy a 6. But if not...
tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
June 30, 2023, 02:04:39 pm
Quote from: Knight on June 30, 2023, 12:28:35 pm
Because we're spunking about £100 million on 2 players this summer who we're planning on playing in those positions. Perhaps we still go on to buy a 6. But if not...

I reckon Mac Allister is more suited to playing that 6 role than Jones currently is.  He has more experience as a centre mid.
MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm
Through to the final 8)
Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:57:04 pm
Best player out there.

Fucking boss that kid.
ScottScott

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:10:53 pm
The potential this lad has is unreal. Mad how he's been written off by so many. Can't wait to see him continue his journey here

What a group of lads we have now in that position. From being an area of trouble to now having Jones, Dom, Mac, Elliott plus the older heads as well

Mad that we've been linked to Thuram with fees being touted around £40m and Jones has been the best player at this tournament. He'd command a fee of around £50m if we ever decided to move him on and that will only go up
MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:18:18 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 07:10:53 pm
The potential this lad has is unreal. Mad how he's been written off by so many. Can't wait to see him continue his journey here

What a group of lads we have now in that position. From being an area of trouble to now having Jones, Dom, Mac, Elliott plus the older heads as well

Mad that we've been linked to Thuram with fees being touted around £40m and Jones has been the best player at this tournament. He'd command a fee of around £50m if we ever decided to move him on and that will only go up
Jones will be an important player for us next season.
Dim Glas

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
I want to see a way that we can have Curtis, Mac and Szobo starting in the same midfield on a regular basis.

Thats some talent there. Which one of them is learning the DM role?  ;D
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:18:50 pm
Fuck, I forgot about this.  :butt
RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:41:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm
I want to see a way that we can have Curtis, Mac and Szobo starting in the same midfield on a regular basis.

Thats some talent there. Which one of them is learning the DM role?  ;D
I dont think any learning the DM role. But in games when Trent doesnt play there a way all 3 could play together.
dutchkop

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 08:01:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June 27, 2023, 01:53:23 pm
agreed, but his early-season minutes will need to be watched.

hopefully we'll have several new midfield options that will need minutes too as we bed them in so resting him won't be any kind of issue.

if he is fit and in form - play the lad! Keep it up Curtis

unfortunately we start with an away game vs Chelsea.
Which is a tough place to go - even when you are in top form and all players are gelling.

SO I can see Klopp trying to play his strongest X! and Jones was in his team at the end of last season, so unless things go wrong in pre-season I can see Curtis Jones playing CM 8... against Chelsea.

Unless the two new lads have storming pre-season or Klopp goes with a new formation.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:24:49 pm
Liverpool gem Curtis Jones was named Player of the Match as England cruised into the final of the European Under-21 Championship on Wednesday evening.

Lee Carsleys side brushed Israel aside with an emphatic 3-0 victory in the semi-finals in Batumi, with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Cameron Archer sending them on their way to Saturdays decider.

While the Reds midfielder didnt get on the scoresheet, his performance drew praise from the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who summarised: Leader on the pitch, excellent positionally, reads the game well and has brilliant distribution in attack.

The statistics from Sofascore also illustrated Jones fine display, with the 22-year-old recording a team-high 87 successful passes (95% accuracy) and 100 touches, won four of his seven duels, completed three dribbles and made two key passes.

Englands official Twitter channel tweeted a photo of the smiling Liverpool ace with the Player of the Match award after the game, hailing him for another classy performance.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/07/05/curtis-jones-england-under-21s/
Samie

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:40:16 pm
They couldn't get the ball off him all game. He was a worthy man of the match.
Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:49:03 pm
Man against boys out there.

Top player.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:10:00 pm
Brilliant to see him realising his potential, its going to be a big season for him.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:22:20 pm
Hes had a really positive few months and is in a great position to kick on next season. Hell be playing for Englands first team soon.
RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Exceptional football player

His potential is quite frightening and this is just the beginning
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Slightly annoyed he'll be missing a chunk of pre-season but the flip side is that he's getting some very good experience playing in a double pivot. A few interesting shouts that he could be used as a 6 if needed. He's evolution from what he was in the academy has been fascinating to watch and I wouldn't mind him tried out as a DM in the EL and the cup competitions if the opportunity arises.
Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 11:46:58 pm
Boss player, can't wait to see him alongside the Bosz

For those wondering, yes, the 'Remove' button will delete your idiotic, premature, ill-considered posts earlier in the thread, but unfortunately not any posts where you were quoted ;)
GreatEx

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 11:52:57 pm
Dunno if I posted it in this thread, but a year ago I would have sold the lad for a bag of crisps, now he's one of the most exciting young players in England and I'd be outraged if he was sold for 100m. Good thing I don't make personnel decisions for LFC.
Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:46:58 pm
Boss player, can't wait to see him alongside the Bosz

For those wondering, yes, the 'Remove' button will delete your idiotic, premature, ill-considered posts earlier in the thread, but unfortunately not any posts where you were quoted ;)

We all say stupid stuff on here from time to time but honestly I find all of this "told you so" stuff creeping into rawk just as bad if not worse, and I say that as someone who has backed Jones consistently (I post plenty of stupid, just elsewhere).
Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 12:16:58 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:55:10 pm
We all say stupid stuff on here from time to time but honestly I find all of this "told you so" stuff creeping into rawk just as bad if not worse
It's not "told you so; it's far more colourful and astringent than that ;)

Just count it as another type of 'stupid stuff'.  ;D
Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 12:20:57 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:16:58 am
It's not "told you so; it's far more colourful and astringent than that ;)

Just count it as another type of 'stupid stuff'.  ;D

I'll let it slide because I know what you're referencing and I'm all for it.
