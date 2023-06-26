I'm not sure he could. He's found a great little spot in the team in this current formation and looks incredible there. Why move him further back, it would be madness. I mean, I'm sure Salah could do a job as a centre mid if he wanted to, but it just wouldn't make sense.



I totally agree he's brilliant in his current position, I'm just assuming that he's now going to have some real competition for places with the 2 new boys for those 8/10 CMs. It may be he turns out to play more often than not still, and I reckon that's very possible because he's been ace in that LCM position since we inverted Trent. That said, he's got lots of what you want from a 6 - press resistance, physicality and decent pace, good ball progression ability and, importantly, he's also developed real defensive effectiveness. He was making good numbers of tackles for us in the run in and good ball recoveries etc. He'd need to develop the tactical awareness of runners which I'm not sure he's always had but he feels to me like a very intelligent footballer who has the ability to do so. It would also mitigate against his current, relative to the rest of his game, weakness, which is a tendency to be a little slow to pass the ball.I'd rather we go out and buy a natural 6 but if we didn't, I'd want to get our best CMs on the pitch, and if Jones could learn the 6 role, that would be a way of doing so.It's also not a fair comparison with Salah. Jones from LCM to DM is a shift within midfield, not a move for an inside forward into a completely different part of the pitch.