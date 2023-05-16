Good little video on his skillz.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE</a>



Wow. I've tried and failed to find Klopp's quotes from when Curtis was first getting in to the first team, they were along the lines of "if he is no longer a Liverpool player I will no longer be the Liverpool manager" which says it all, he's a fantastic prospect and I'm delighted for him that he's been able to remind everyone of that in this recent run, we as fans would do well to remember that progression isn't always linear.Whoever the shiny new toys end up being next season they're going to have a tough job taking his shirt of him