Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 06:36:33 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on May 16, 2023, 06:05:58 pm
Pretty sure he's "slagged" Jones off in the past too.  ;)


If you cant take it, dont give it out I say.

Is Jones Zidane? No

But hes our player and hes a young player who has had a pretty hard run of late.

Ive never quite been able to place him as a player where does he fit in etc. But hes really showing that his. 
In general, Im not one for throwing players under a bus like a petulant child But Im sure I might have done that about Koncehsky and Poulson
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 06:47:23 pm
Quote from: Sangria on May 16, 2023, 02:01:37 pm
He does the Wijnaldum job. Technique and tactical sense. Henderson was an athlete with technique.

He was the natural Wijnaldum replacement, constant injuries have stopped him from stepping up as a regular the last 2 seasons.

As much as we fucked up with the midfield last year especially, it would have made a big difference if he'd stayed fit all season. We could have managed the minutes of Thiago better as well and Bajcetic.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 06:56:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 16, 2023, 02:13:08 pm
Needed a scapegoat and Jones fitted at the time. I just had a quick look and its a lot of low post count members slagging him off too, no wonder loads are binning RAWK off or not engaging in these threads

Reality is, he needed to work on a few areas but the quality was always there, but at least the ones who matter, ie the boss and Pep, knew what he was capable of and stuck with him
That second paragraph spot on

Thing with Jones it's not just an Internet or RAWK thing which is why I asked. Have spoke to people who have made out like he's a Jay Spearing level talent only in the squad because he's local and from the academy. I completely agree with what Jack replied to me in that midfielders have difficulty getting recognised unless they are scoring goals or crunching tackles (unless they're in a team winning things every year). Just you'd think with Jones people would at least be able to see his technical ability.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 06:59:10 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on May 16, 2023, 10:38:46 am
15 goals min expectation next season.

Im assuming this is a tongue in cheek comment.

For reference, in the 7 full seasons under Klopp I think only 1 midfielder (AOC in 2019/20) has got 10 goals or more in a season (all comps). And Im pretty sure he played in the front 3 on occasions.

Getting 15 goals in this system might be slightly more doable given the positions the LHS midfielder takes up. However, if Jones (or any other midfielder) gets 15 goals I suspect theyll have had a worldie of a season and played at least 45 games. The type of season where theyd be viewed as one of the best players in the league.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 08:54:44 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 16, 2023, 01:01:53 pm
I just think most people watching CMs judge them on whether they create goals, score goals, hit 40 yard passes or put in crunching tackles . Stuff like does he make a lot of progressive passes and is he press resistant just isnt something that pings peoples antenna when they watch football

Its one of the great qualities of analytics is that it can show you stuff that youre unlikely to judge well when watching a match .. and his on the ball numbers have always been fantastic
He lead Liverpool in pass competition % last year for outfield players above Virgil and Thiago even though his volume was not as high. Gordon and Neco where technically 1 at 100% but neither had more then 10 passes.
Kelleher was at 91.2 with 91 passes
Jones at 89.8& with 599 passes,
Virgil at 89.5% with 2655 passes
Thaigo at 88.9% with 1508 passes

Jones numbers have always been good it jus he finally getting a run and putting all together with his skill set
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 09:02:49 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on May 16, 2023, 02:01:38 pm

https://twitter.com/A_McQuarrie/status/1658453328190226432?t=rPY9O8-EcqUHID9FA1lH5w&s=19


https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1658449993877934082?t=6cbmaBKPd1R4fA6Wg61aKA&s=19

Always happy to provide some stats propaganda for Jones
Basically Gini type stuff with better pressing, better in the final 3rd and better processioning the ball.
Gini was great dont get me wrong but didn't do the passing ball progression always at an elite level and Thiago signing seemed to want more from it.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 09:44:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 16, 2023, 03:10:05 pm
;D

I couldn't care less what some rando on RAWK thinks about me mate.

Shut up you dumb prick, you love me.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 09:46:38 pm
Be careful how you answer that Andy.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 11:25:28 pm
Going to get some Ray Kennedy vibes with his far post finishing and when Curtis has the new kit on next season

Re: Curtis Jones
May 16, 2023, 11:42:48 pm
Amazing to think we could put out a first class midfield, Jones, Batjetic and Elliot that could cope against the very best and that their average age is just 20, Jones being the 22 YO veteran
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 12:04:31 am
Quote from: kavah on May 16, 2023, 11:25:28 pm
Going to get some Ray Kennedy vibes with his far post finishing and when Curtis has the new kit on next season


Definitely a good thing
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 01:52:32 am
Quote from: Chris~ on May 16, 2023, 02:01:38 pm

Always happy to provide some stats propaganda for Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 03:27:48 am
Where the (in)famous - "he's proved me wrong" gems?
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 06:04:17 am
Superb young player. 

Cody, Badger and AN Other (Cody?) would create that more technical midfield the club has been striving for.  While keeping the physicality and the pressing.

FSG are going to be very, very happy  :) Which just melts my heart, really .   .   .

 
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 07:20:19 am
Quote from: amir87 on May 16, 2023, 09:44:40 pm
Shut up you dumb prick, you love me.

 ;D
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 08:48:50 am
Interesting hearing Klopp in his post match conference saying while Jones was out a lot with strange injuries he was able to watch a lot and gain a better understanding of what he needed to do. He's improved his speed of play, not holding onto the ball as long which is massively apparent lately. He used to dwell on it so much, some people naively thought this was a quality of his though. Great to see him playing so much quicker.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 01:08:53 pm
That's probably true. For me the bigger thing is he's just so much more effective off the ball than he used to be, which is huge for us. Wonder if he's just a bit stronger, bigger and fitter these days and that extra athleticism means he's able to accomplish lots more defensively. He always had the on ball stuff (aside from perhaps moving it a bit quicker), now he's added the off ball stuff it'd take a monster of a player to displace him from the side. And given we're not signing Belligham...
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 17, 2023, 08:48:50 am
Interesting hearing Klopp in his post match conference saying while Jones was out a lot with strange injuries he was able to watch a lot and gain a better understanding of what he needed to do. He's improved his speed of play, not holding onto the ball as long which is massively apparent lately. He used to dwell on it so much, some people naively thought this was a quality of his though. Great to see him playing so much quicker.

Fair play considering he only had one eye.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 02:05:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on May 17, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
Fair play considering he only had one eye.

One is all you need.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 03:54:57 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 17, 2023, 02:05:05 pm
One is all you need.

I thought Love was all you need?
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 05:22:07 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on May 17, 2023, 02:05:05 pm
One is all you need.

According to this guy

Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 10:11:57 pm
I think he has a genuine chance of becoming our first choice midfielder next season. Nobody we have been linked with recently is better.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 11:12:27 pm
Quote from: Draex on May 17, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
Fair play considering he only had one eye.

Hed look spiffing sporting a monocle then.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 11:19:50 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on May 17, 2023, 10:11:57 pm
I think he has a genuine chance of becoming our first choice midfielder next season. Nobody we have been linked with recently is better.

That'll undoutedly be Thiago, fitness depending.
Re: Curtis Jones
May 17, 2023, 11:22:27 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on May 17, 2023, 11:19:50 pm
That'll undoutedly be Thiago, fitness depending.

I dont think so because Jones is operating much higher up the field. He is pressing brilliantly and Klopp has called that role a 10 role. Thiago plays on that side but he operates more like a 6 for us in the build up.

Jones is also getting into the box and giving us width. Its important really because this is a role he is carving out which is pretty unique.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:18:23 am
Its so much like Citys 8s isnt it. Thiago is pointless when Trent is at 6 for the buildup phase. He could probably play as a 6 instead of Fabinho but wed have the same issue with lack of athleticism. A LB who was a technically proficient CB would help in that regard but it doesnt seem like were planning to go full city in that respect.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Good little video on his skillz.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE</a>
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:00:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Good little video on his skillz.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE</a>

great compilation, that. 

I just hope as he keeps progressing fans don't start taking him for granted (which happens with Trent WAY too often).
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
The way he plays reminds me a lot of Lallana, which is a compliment, Kloppo loved Lallana as well.
Hopefully he stays fit and keeps improving.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:11:52 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
The way he plays reminds me a lot of Lallana, which is a compliment, Kloppo loved Lallana as well.
Hopefully he stays fit and keeps improving.
yep.  and compared to Lallana, Jones is built like a brick shithouse.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 06:38:05 pm
Quote from: Hoenheim on Yesterday at 06:08:28 pm
The way he plays reminds me a lot of Lallana, which is a compliment, Kloppo loved Lallana as well.
Hopefully he stays fit and keeps improving.

There's truth in that.

Twists, turns, flicks, surprising changes of direction and above all 'try and get the ball off me if you can you fuckers'. He needs to learn Lallana's eye for the first-touch killer pass, though that seems to have been added to his repertoire in recent games.

I remember Lallana gently chastising Jones following one particular match after he expressed frustration at not starting more games. I hope - and imagine - that Jones looks back on that and thinks "yes, Adam was right."
Re: Curtis Jones - no issues with self confidence
Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on February  4, 2020, 10:25:07 pm
Hes very special, nothing he cant do with the ball at his feet. We havent produced anything like this guy since Mcmanaman and incidentally he has a very similar style and gait to the aforementioned. What impressed me more today was his movement and strength in hold up play, already has little weaknesses even at 19. Mcmanaman, Fowler, Owen, Gerrard, Trent he is very much of that ilk, another world class local player in the making.

Another one from the great scouse line.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 08:03:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Good little video on his skillz.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE</a>
Seems extra productive in games where we're wearing an ugly away kit - hellooo next season
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 09:41:45 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Good little video on his skillz.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y_XNl673PbE</a>

Wow. I've tried and failed to find Klopp's quotes from when Curtis was first getting in to the first team, they were along the lines of "if he is no longer a Liverpool player I will no longer be the Liverpool manager" which says it all, he's a fantastic prospect and I'm delighted for him that he's been able to remind everyone of that in this recent run, we as fans would do well to remember that progression isn't always linear.

Whoever the shiny new toys end up being next season they're going to have a tough job taking his shirt of him
