I just think most people watching CMs judge them on whether they create goals, score goals, hit 40 yard passes or put in crunching tackles
. Stuff like does he make a lot of progressive passes and is he press resistant just isnt something that pings peoples antenna when they watch football
Its one of the great qualities of analytics is that it can show you stuff that youre unlikely to judge well when watching a match .. and his on the ball numbers have always been fantastic
He lead Liverpool in pass competition % last year for outfield players above Virgil and Thiago even though his volume was not as high. Gordon and Neco where technically 1 at 100% but neither had more then 10 passes.
Kelleher was at 91.2 with 91 passes
Jones at 89.8& with 599 passes,
Virgil at 89.5% with 2655 passes
Thaigo at 88.9% with 1508 passes
Jones numbers have always been good it jus he finally getting a run and putting all together with his skill set