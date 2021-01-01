15 goals min expectation next season.



Im assuming this is a tongue in cheek comment.For reference, in the 7 full seasons under Klopp I think only 1 midfielder (AOC in 2019/20) has got 10 goals or more in a season (all comps). And Im pretty sure he played in the front 3 on occasions.Getting 15 goals in this system might be slightly more doable given the positions the LHS midfielder takes up. However, if Jones (or any other midfielder) gets 15 goals I suspect theyll have had a worldie of a season and played at least 45 games. The type of season where theyd be viewed as one of the best players in the league.