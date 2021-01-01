« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
Pretty sure he's "slagged" Jones off in the past too.  ;)


If you cant take it, dont give it out I say.

Is Jones Zidane? No

But hes our player and hes a young player who has had a pretty hard run of late.

Ive never quite been able to place him as a player where does he fit in etc. But hes really showing that his. 
In general, Im not one for throwing players under a bus like a petulant child But Im sure I might have done that about Koncehsky and Poulson
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:01:37 pm
He does the Wijnaldum job. Technique and tactical sense. Henderson was an athlete with technique.

He was the natural Wijnaldum replacement, constant injuries have stopped him from stepping up as a regular the last 2 seasons.

As much as we fucked up with the midfield last year especially, it would have made a big difference if he'd stayed fit all season. We could have managed the minutes of Thiago better as well and Bajcetic.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm
Needed a scapegoat and Jones fitted at the time. I just had a quick look and its a lot of low post count members slagging him off too, no wonder loads are binning RAWK off or not engaging in these threads

Reality is, he needed to work on a few areas but the quality was always there, but at least the ones who matter, ie the boss and Pep, knew what he was capable of and stuck with him
That second paragraph spot on

Thing with Jones it's not just an Internet or RAWK thing which is why I asked. Have spoke to people who have made out like he's a Jay Spearing level talent only in the squad because he's local and from the academy. I completely agree with what Jack replied to me in that midfielders have difficulty getting recognised unless they are scoring goals or crunching tackles (unless they're in a team winning things every year). Just you'd think with Jones people would at least be able to see his technical ability.
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:38:46 am
15 goals min expectation next season.

Im assuming this is a tongue in cheek comment.

For reference, in the 7 full seasons under Klopp I think only 1 midfielder (AOC in 2019/20) has got 10 goals or more in a season (all comps). And Im pretty sure he played in the front 3 on occasions.

Getting 15 goals in this system might be slightly more doable given the positions the LHS midfielder takes up. However, if Jones (or any other midfielder) gets 15 goals I suspect theyll have had a worldie of a season and played at least 45 games. The type of season where theyd be viewed as one of the best players in the league.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:01:53 pm
I just think most people watching CMs judge them on whether they create goals, score goals, hit 40 yard passes or put in crunching tackles . Stuff like does he make a lot of progressive passes and is he press resistant just isnt something that pings peoples antenna when they watch football

Its one of the great qualities of analytics is that it can show you stuff that youre unlikely to judge well when watching a match .. and his on the ball numbers have always been fantastic
He lead Liverpool in pass competition % last year for outfield players above Virgil and Thiago even though his volume was not as high. Gordon and Neco where technically 1 at 100% but neither had more then 10 passes.
Kelleher was at 91.2 with 91 passes
Jones at 89.8& with 599 passes,
Virgil at 89.5% with 2655 passes
Thaigo at 88.9% with 1508 passes

Jones numbers have always been good it jus he finally getting a run and putting all together with his skill set
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:01:38 pm

https://twitter.com/A_McQuarrie/status/1658453328190226432?t=rPY9O8-EcqUHID9FA1lH5w&s=19


https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1658449993877934082?t=6cbmaBKPd1R4fA6Wg61aKA&s=19

Always happy to provide some stats propaganda for Jones
Basically Gini type stuff with better pressing, better in the final 3rd and better processioning the ball.
Gini was great dont get me wrong but didn't do the passing ball progression always at an elite level and Thiago signing seemed to want more from it.
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:10:05 pm
;D

I couldn't care less what some rando on RAWK thinks about me mate.

Shut up you dumb prick, you love me.
Be careful how you answer that Andy.
Going to get some Ray Kennedy vibes with his far post finishing and when Curtis has the new kit on next season

Amazing to think we could put out a first class midfield, Jones, Batjetic and Elliot that could cope against the very best and that their average age is just 20, Jones being the 22 YO veteran
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:25:28 pm
Going to get some Ray Kennedy vibes with his far post finishing and when Curtis has the new kit on next season


Definitely a good thing
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:01:38 pm

Always happy to provide some stats propaganda for Jones

Where the (in)famous - "he's proved me wrong" gems?
