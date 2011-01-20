I for one said he would eventually challenge Trent for best scouse player in the world, and before that ive called for Trent to win a balon d'or at some point in his career, so ya, i rate the guy. He's impossible to take the ball off of right now, which stand alone is a terrific and pretty rare quality. He has a lot more in his tool box as well.



Staying slightly more grounded than the balon d'or, Curtis could well be the long term Henderson replacement. Hes got the engine size talent and hustle. I've been worried about replacing Hendo because our vastly underrated superstar who for years we didn't win if he didn't play but nobody really noticed, is pretty damn hard to replace imo. In the short term, in this little comeback scene playing out, Jones has done so he added the legs the energy the hustle the drive, the enthusiasm was catching and basically he turned our whole season around imo. Trent's position change was a catalyst as well as were jota and dias coming back but for me the biggest single factor was Curtis stepping up.