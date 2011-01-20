« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 432139 times)

Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:33:03 am
not to mention "turn it round" implies he was correct to say that he's not been good enough until now, which is also clearly wrong.

of course he's gone up a level (and brought our midfield play up with him) on this run, but to suggest he's not been good or shown he's up to the standard before is nonsense - only issue has been staying fit

The only thing he's needed to do to justify his place in the squad is improve his availability. He's always been good enough as an all-round CM, and why we didn't need a specific replacement for Wijnaldum. IMHO he has the potential to become better than peak Wijnaldum, if he's constantly available and doesn't regress.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:13:24 am
"Would be?" You've already been proven wrong.

seems someone called Flip Flop is reluctant to Flip, or Flop.  :)
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:16:26 pm
ppl who slagged off one of our young lads with totally OTT comments would be better off now if they just said "ah shit, I was wrong wasn't I?  the lad is doing great" instead of taking a jab at Tepid.
Yeah. Graceless under fire

Not surprising, really
good piece on Jones .....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/teams/liverpool
Curtis Jones has saved his Liverpool career. By the start of April he'd barely had a sniff because of recurring, niggling injuries, and many thought he'd be sold or loaned out this summer.

After all, an overhaul is imminent. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave and Liverpool are going to buying new midfielders, and likely for lots of money.

Stars such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool's supposed targets - all play in Jones' position. So, where will he fit in?

The question now, though, is: how can Jurgen Klopp leave him out?
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:17:04 pm
Well, everyone loves a good, occasional jab at Tepid... :D

keep your fantasies to yourself! This is a family board (ok, maybe not).
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:23:51 pm
Love this for Curtis - but please please please FSG do not make the mistake of not buying 1 or even 2 midfielders. We still need an update in the engine room.

Henderson - 33
Fab - 30

We need to plan better.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:29:46 pm
keep your fantasies to yourself! This is a family board (ok, maybe not).
roy locked the Transfer thread yesterday coz it was a little too "family oriented". :)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:12:24 pm
Tepid's gonna get ya! ;D

He should have his own thread. 'Tepid's Wall of Shame' or something.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:46:24 pm
He should have his own thread. 'Tepid's Wall of Shame' or something.
Could quickly become the longest thread on the forum ;D
I for one said he would eventually challenge Trent for best scouse player in the world, and before that ive called for Trent to win a balon d'or at some point in his career, so ya, i rate the guy. He's impossible to take the ball off of right now, which stand alone is a terrific and pretty rare quality. He has a lot more in his tool box as well.

Staying slightly more grounded than the balon d'or, Curtis could well be the long term Henderson replacement. Hes got the engine size talent and hustle. I've been worried about replacing Hendo because our vastly underrated superstar who for years we didn't win if he didn't play but nobody really noticed, is pretty damn hard to replace imo. In the short term, in this little comeback scene playing out, Jones has done so he added the legs the energy the hustle the drive, the enthusiasm was catching and basically he turned our whole season around imo. Trent's position change was a catalyst as well as were jota and dias coming back but for me the biggest single factor was Curtis stepping up.
Assuming we do sign another attacking midfielder in the summer I still think Curtis will get plenty of minutes next year and if we are in the Europa League he has a real chance to dominate there.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:57:11 pm
I for one said he would eventually challenge Trent for best scouse player in the world, and before that ive called for Trent to win a balon d'or at some point in his career, so ya, i rate the guy. He's impossible to take the ball off of right now, which stand alone is a terrific and pretty rare quality. He has a lot more in his tool box as well.

Staying slightly more grounded than the balon d'or, Curtis could well be the long term Henderson replacement. Hes got the engine size talent and hustle. I've been worried about replacing Hendo because our vastly underrated superstar who for years we didn't win if he didn't play but nobody really noticed, is pretty damn hard to replace imo. In the short term, in this little comeback scene playing out, Jones has done so he added the legs the energy the hustle the drive, the enthusiasm was catching and basically he turned our whole season around imo. Trent's position change was a catalyst as well as were jota and dias coming back but for me the biggest single factor was Curtis stepping up.

He does the Wijnaldum job. Technique and tactical sense. Henderson was an athlete with technique.
^^
He comes from Liverpool
Better than Gini don't you know
Oh, is name is sometimes shortened to CuJo*

;D




*but only by complete melts
Those numbers are top top class  Hes become a monster of a midfielder
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:12:24 pm
Tepid's gonna get ya! ;D

Quickly becoming a highlight when Tepid's on the march.

So much shite spoken by so many.

"Will excel at Leicester" was proper Nostradamus, mind ;D
This time, no sign of Tepid also saying Jones was bad  ;)
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:05:12 pm
Those numbers are top top class  Hes become a monster of a midfielder
Think the active defending (tackles and interceptions) is only really what's been added to his game in this run, on the ball stuff always stood out. Wonder what the change was, role, coaching, just a short term increase?
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:10:23 am
I just don't understand why so many in the fanbase have been unable see the quality. I'm genuinely curious why. He's such a technically gifted player, lovely touch/dribbling, local lad, still only 22.

Needed a scapegoat and Jones fitted at the time. I just had a quick look and its a lot of low post count members slagging him off too, no wonder loads are binning RAWK off or not engaging in these threads

Reality is, he needed to work on a few areas but the quality was always there, but at least the ones who matter, ie the boss and Pep, knew what he was capable of and stuck with him
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:10:38 pm
Think the active defending (tackles and interceptions) is only really what's been added to his game in this run, on the ball stuff always stood out. Wonder what the change was, role, coaching, just a short term increase?

Klopp talked a bit about him in the post match press conference last night, he said Jones had been watching a lot of football while he was out and I think he specifically mentioned the pressing and releasing the ball quicker as things he'd been working on.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:14:30 pm
Klopp talked a bit about him in the post match press conference last night, he said Jones had been watching a lot of football while he was out and I think he specifically mentioned the pressing and releasing the ball quicker as things he'd been working on.

Yes Klopp did say that. I think he said he was holding the ball too long or something along those lines.
Tepid will sleep well tonight in his Liverpool duvet with his Curtis Jones poster above his bed.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:17:59 pm
Yes Klopp did say that. I think he said he was holding the ball too long or something along those lines.
Makes sense. Jones always had the talent on the ball, but hes more effective now. Quicker passes, better movement.
Note the modest numbers for dribbles. Its not because he cant dribble, but now he chooses a simpler pass instead.
He seems more fit for 90 min of pressing now.as well
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:20:09 pm
Tepid will sleep well tonight in his Liverpool duvet with his Curtis Jones poster above his bed.
Andy, youre doin more digging than Huggy Bear :D
He's tightened up his sloppiness on the ball, sharpened his attitude and has started scoring. Excellent to see as he seemed to have completely lost his way. A great positive for our team.
Hendo on jones

Hes been outstanding. Everything that hes been doing with and without the ball, raved the Reds captain. With the ball he speaks for himself  rarely gives it away, great in tight spaces, really clever footballer, the goals he scored were outstanding.

But also the work rate without the ball has been key over the last few weeks. Hes a great athlete. When he loses it, or when we lose it he wins it back really quickly for us and his counter-press has been brilliant.


So idk if hes a new gini or a new hendo or both, but the off the ball work is getting raves from someone who ought to know.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:05:03 pm
^^
He comes from Liverpool
Better than Gini don't you know
Oh, is name is sometimes shortened to CuJo*

;D




*but only by complete melts

Hey, I resent that!   
