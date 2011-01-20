« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 431674 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 01:17:46 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:33:03 am
not to mention "turn it round" implies he was correct to say that he's not been good enough until now, which is also clearly wrong.

of course he's gone up a level (and brought our midfield play up with him) on this run, but to suggest he's not been good or shown he's up to the standard before is nonsense - only issue has been staying fit

The only thing he's needed to do to justify his place in the squad is improve his availability. He's always been good enough as an all-round CM, and why we didn't need a specific replacement for Wijnaldum. IMHO he has the potential to become better than peak Wijnaldum, if he's constantly available and doesn't regress.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:13:24 am
"Would be?" You've already been proven wrong.

seems someone called Flip Flop is reluctant to Flip, or Flop.  :)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:16:26 pm
ppl who slagged off one of our young lads with totally OTT comments would be better off now if they just said "ah shit, I was wrong wasn't I?  the lad is doing great" instead of taking a jab at Tepid.
Yeah. Graceless under fire

Not surprising, really
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 01:23:51 pm »
good piece on Jones .....

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/teams/liverpool
Curtis Jones has saved his Liverpool career. By the start of April he'd barely had a sniff because of recurring, niggling injuries, and many thought he'd be sold or loaned out this summer.

After all, an overhaul is imminent. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave and Liverpool are going to buying new midfielders, and likely for lots of money.

Stars such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool's supposed targets - all play in Jones' position. So, where will he fit in?

The question now, though, is: how can Jurgen Klopp leave him out?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 