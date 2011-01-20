good piece on Jones .....Curtis Jones has saved his Liverpool career. By the start of April he'd barely had a sniff because of recurring, niggling injuries, and many thought he'd be sold or loaned out this summer.After all, an overhaul is imminent. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave and Liverpool are going to buying new midfielders, and likely for lots of money.Stars such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch - Liverpool's supposed targets - all play in Jones' position. So, where will he fit in?The question now, though, is: how can Jurgen Klopp leave him out?