Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 430344 times)

Offline Red-4-Ever

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4800 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
Carra didn't actually explain he'd been injured either. :(

C'mon now, you can't expect fair and balanced analysis! Got to leave threads hanging don't cha know? Think about all those clicks poor oul Sky would miss out on otherwise!
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4801 on: Yesterday at 10:57:40 pm »
He was everywhere. Knits things together, presses with energy and intent, makes clever runs. And now scores goals.
Offline royhendo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
🍆
Offline Ski

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 10:59:29 pm »
Made up for Curtis. If he keeps up this hunger and desire to keep doing that hard graft as well as the other stuff, its his shirt to lose. He has a run of games and the trust of the manager and its paying massive dividends. Well in Curtis!
Online spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:59:50 pm »
A pressing monster
Offline TAA66

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm »
Whoever we bring in to our midfield this summer, theyre going to have a hell of a fight to get the shirt of Curtis
Offline Raid

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 11:21:38 pm »
Really beginning to look the part now. Pleased for him, hes earned his place next season (and hopefully many years beyond!)
Offline JackWard33

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:02:26 pm
Whoever we bring in to our midfield this summer, theyre going to have a hell of a fight to get the shirt of Curtis

Posted this during the match but Im not convinced any of the players were linked with as advanced 8s are better than him  and hes still improving
Offline Haggis36

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
It's his position to lose for the forseeable. I reckon Klopp absolutely loves him too. What's not to like? 6ft 1 with an arse, moves with the agility of a player who's 5'9, presses like a monster, impossible to dispossess and has added ball-winning to his repetoire to boot. Can dribble, can score goals, can keep the ball under immense pressure. Provides actual MOVEMENT when we're in possession. Still think there's more to come in terms of his creativity on the ball as well.

Been comfortably our best midfielder since coming back into the team, just hope he can stay fit and avoid any more freak injuries!
Offline TAA66

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:27:01 pm
Posted this during the match but Im not convinced any of the players were linked with as advanced 8s are better than him  and hes still improving

Yeah think hell be even better next season.  The only player similar would be mount - as in he can go wide and spread the pitch, as well as get central and contribute with goals.  Dont see Macallister being as good at this role, but maybe he goes onto Hendos side.
Offline RedEire

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 11:45:27 pm »
Delighted for him, always loved watching him, very silky player. He has Hendo like energy with his pressing.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm »
when was the last time one of our midfielders scored 2 goals in a game?

and / or

when was the last time we got 2 goals from midfield in a game?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 11:57:50 pm »
What a performance, even his celebration of the first goal was timely given those Leicester dickhead fans. He's started the last 9 games and we have not lost a match, 7 wins on the bounce, he's a big part of that and the team getting their swing back.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4813 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Great player, shite ketwig

Loves a bit of goal action

Boss
Online elbow

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4814 on: Today at 12:41:05 am »
Those bits were he never ever gives the ball away are good.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4815 on: Today at 12:47:22 am »
Both of his finishes were brilliant. Aside from that I'm so impressed with his vision, several times he played the ball with his back to the recipient and got it to them.
Offline MBL?

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4816 on: Today at 01:12:33 am »
Struggling to compare him to any past or current player in style.

It was clear from day one he had the talent and physical ability to do this but what we saw was glimpses of that talent on the ball. Most impressive thing in this run since hes been in again as a lot have mentioned is the pressing and general work rate.

I called him a potential monster a few years ago and we are starting to see that now. This of course means I know everything and nobody should doubt me from here on out.

Offline quasimodo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4817 on: Today at 01:16:46 am »
His biggest change is moving the ball faster. He tended to hold onto it too long before. Credit to him for the change - probably that time out with injuries has actually given him the opportunity to make these adjustments.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4818 on: Today at 01:23:26 am »
Strange. I thought this lad wasn't good enough for us and was on his way out? 
Offline MBL?

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4819 on: Today at 01:40:42 am »
Quote from: quasimodo on Today at 01:16:46 am
His biggest change is moving the ball faster. He tended to hold onto it too long before. Credit to him for the change - probably that time out with injuries has actually given him the opportunity to make these adjustments.
He is moving it faster but it has to be the pressing and more involvement in the defensive part of the game where the manager has decided hes starting every week. It has certainly helped that Fabinho seems to have woken up and is now winning tackles again.

Hendo not so much unfortunately and if Stefan wasnt injured he would be the third starter with Fab and Jones. Not so bad for a team that was dominated by nearly every team they came up against in the early part of the season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4820 on: Today at 01:43:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:23:26 am
Strange. I thought this lad wasn't good enough for us and was on his way out?

Terrible player.
Offline On Axis

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4821 on: Today at 01:56:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:49:41 pm
when was the last time one of our midfielders scored 2 goals in a game?

and / or

when was the last time we got 2 goals from midfield in a game?
There's probably a more recent example, but first name that comes to mind is Gini Wijnaldum vs Barcelona.  ;D
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4822 on: Today at 02:03:04 am »
So happy to see this. A lot of people kept believing in him during the freak injuries and just wanted him to get games.

He's getting games, and now taking over games.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4823 on: Today at 02:13:33 am »
calm down lads.

score 2 vs relegation threatened side and suddenly he is the next zidane

he is just probably overperforming to get his transfer fee as high as possible right right??? ;D ;D ;D

lets flog him off before he gets injured again and get in Jonesinho or whoever the flavour of the moment
Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4824 on: Today at 06:42:25 am »
I might be wrong but he is the only mid-fielder to score all season, decent player and will only get better.
Online elbow

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4825 on: Today at 06:53:04 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:42:25 am
I might be wrong but he is the only mid-fielder to score all season, decent player and will only get better.

Bacjetic scored against Villa and our other Scouse midfield/RB scored in the very same game tonight!

 ;)
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4826 on: Today at 06:56:43 am »
He's been looking really good recently. He seems to have balanced the cockiness and sometimes playing within himself to find a level of passing and risk-taking that is really excellent. Huge improvements recently and he should continue to build on this going forward.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4827 on: Today at 07:03:01 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on March 29, 2023, 06:03:38 am
Hes been available for half our league games, started two of them and came off the bench at the end of matches in 5 out of 11 of them, playing  a total of 189 minutes. So no, Jurgen doesnt trust him.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4828 on: Today at 07:03:17 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 29, 2023, 10:47:24 am
I cant remember the last time he scored or created a goal.

Should be sold this summer if a decent offer comes in.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4829 on: Today at 07:04:06 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on March 29, 2023, 06:03:38 am
Hes been available for half our league games, started two of them and came off the bench at the end of matches in 5 out of 11 of them, playing  a total of 189 minutes. So no, Jurgen doesnt trust him.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 07:04:36 am »
Quote from: Smudge on February 27, 2023, 10:01:38 am
Another one stealing a living and will be gone in the summer. Bottom half player. Will excel at Leicester.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 07:05:08 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on February 26, 2023, 07:54:50 pm
Not of the level required unfortunately.

For his own sake needs to move on.

Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on February 26, 2023, 05:55:37 pm
Yeah not even getting on the pitch yesterday is a big indication it's curtains for Curtis at Liverpool. Think the emergence of Bajcetic has been the final nail in the coffin for him here.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 07:06:23 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on January  2, 2023, 03:53:06 pm
Its a mentality thing as he seems a bit like Sturridge was in that any knock seems to rule him out. He needs toughening up and more match practice at his age.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4834 on: Today at 07:07:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on January  3, 2023, 12:04:54 pm
Another one on the list to sell if any decent offer comes in. Made of glass too.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4835 on: Today at 07:07:42 am »
Quote from: Fordy on January  3, 2023, 01:38:47 pm
Let's just pick a fan out of the crowd to come on then.

He was sent on to do a job and had zero effect on the game as normal. Yes, it was a difficult game for all but I just not seeing the player he was in the reserves at all.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4836 on: Today at 07:11:32 am »
I really like how much of a unit he is, hes very hard to knock off the ball when he has it. Add to that the ball sticks to his feet, its so important to helping us keep up control and pressure.

22, the world is his oyster, I was worried his freak injuries had robbed him of his breakout season but here he is, smashing through.

Wasnt far off with his aim to score 10 goals this season eh.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4837 on: Today at 07:13:38 am »
Bore off Tepid.
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4838 on: Today at 07:18:24 am »
Online Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4839 on: Today at 07:20:21 am »
Wow Tepid. Jones scores 2 goals and plays a decent match and you act like a 12 year old.
