It's his position to lose for the forseeable. I reckon Klopp absolutely loves him too. What's not to like? 6ft 1 with an arse, moves with the agility of a player who's 5'9, presses like a monster, impossible to dispossess and has added ball-winning to his repetoire to boot. Can dribble, can score goals, can keep the ball under immense pressure. Provides actual MOVEMENT when we're in possession. Still think there's more to come in terms of his creativity on the ball as well.
Been comfortably our best midfielder since coming back into the team, just hope he can stay fit and avoid any more freak injuries!