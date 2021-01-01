Please
Author
Topic: Curtis Jones (Read 427089 times)
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,887
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4760 on:
Today
at 07:23:27 pm »
Can someone please explain his sideburns to me. Ta.
MonsLibpool
Glass always half empty.......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,207
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4761 on:
Today
at 07:25:59 pm »
Great performance.
BeingJohnMarkovic
Anny Roader
Posts: 319
Its All In The Game
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4762 on:
Today
at 07:29:20 pm »
He's been a huge factor in our recovery lately. Presses like a madman. Safe on the ball. Really enjoying his revival.
David Struhme
Kopite
Posts: 738
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4763 on:
Today
at 07:30:41 pm »
Quality recently
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,087
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4764 on:
Today
at 07:31:17 pm »
Saving us some money, quality the last 4-5 games.
Funky_Gibbons
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,762
Follow the gourd
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4765 on:
Today
at 07:33:28 pm »
First half an hour or so I thought he was outstanding.
Rest of the game wasnt helped by the ref making it scrappy.
