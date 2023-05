sideways passes? lol



great to see another scouser growing in the team. thought his talent wasn't really in doubt just his injury record.



shock and horror that young player develops when given game time. lets flog him off for maximum profits and get jose curtisinho or whatever the latest flavour of the moment is



I mean it passes in every directions(granted im pretty sure your joking around a little too)His injury record was more an weird eye injury with Covid right after and stress injury(which needed to be managed) felt like the timing of them was chances he could got time but he finally showing it and putting it all together more. 22-24 generally the age for MF to put all together.