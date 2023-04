I reckon Curtis gets far more criticism than is warranted due to fans' perceptions of what kind of player he's supposed to be rather than what we're seeing, that Everton screamer had a lot of people thinking he'd be a swashbuckling 10ish type, what he's shown these past few games is a real game intelligence in both attacking and defensive phases, I agree with the Gini shouts he's an intelligent footballer and my money's on him being a mainstay going forwards fitness permitting.