Curtis Jones

fenre

  Kopite
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4600 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
The talent has always been there. Really happy to see him getting a period now without injuries. I think Klopp and Curtis have said something about how they do it a bit differently, him not training at all after a match or something like that?
Too early for flapjacks?

  Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4601 on: Today at 11:31:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:52:07 am
He bottled it, he did similar in the Forest game as well (or maybe it was the one before).  For all his ability on the deck, he doesn't like to contest aggressively in the air.

Maybe he's still getting over the trauma of the eye injury.
Knight

  Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4602 on: Today at 11:32:21 am
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 09:43:04 am
Sorry if already posted:

LFC Stats@LFCData

Curtis Jones vs West Ham

 67/71 (94%) passes
 3 chances created (=1st)
 88 touches
 1 shot
 5/7 tackles (1st)
 2 interceptions

Another strong performance


For me Curtis has been the catalyst of our recent return to form..becoming a midfield monster.

We knew he kept possession really well. It's the defensive contribution that is massive for him and also for us right now. Feels like he's keeping Thiago out the team on merit (although I'd rather we moved Jones over to Henderson's position and started Thiago personally).
tubby

  Legacy Fan
Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4603 on: Today at 11:36:08 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:31:33 am
Maybe he's still getting over the trauma of the eye injury.

Think some players just don't fancy that aspect of the game.  If he's holding back because of injury, that's more likely to get him in trouble than going into challenges properly.

He wants the ball on the floor, it's no bad thing, he'll always try and lean into an opponent and shape his body to take the ball down instead of battling in the air.  It's just that when he has an opportunity to really attack the ball in the air, he doesn't seem all that keen.
