Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4520 on: April 18, 2023, 10:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on April 18, 2023, 10:03:51 pm
Bingo 👍🏻
I dont think those stats for a MF are everything.
Offline aussie_ox

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4521 on: April 19, 2023, 04:14:47 am »
Good to see Curtis finally getting an uninterrupted run of games under his belt.   Not convinced he will be our starting mid long term but there will be a place for him in our squad definitely.   Future looks good with Bajcetic/Elliott/Jones/Morton all very young.   Just need some big guns to replace Thiago/Fab/Hendo over the next year or two. 
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4522 on: April 19, 2023, 07:59:29 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on April 18, 2023, 10:54:11 pm
I dont think those stats for a MF are everything.
Neither do I, which is why I asked the other poster who said Jones is suspect defensively based on similar stats, whether they'd say the stats I've posted are of someone who's also suspect defensively. 
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4523 on: April 19, 2023, 08:05:24 am »
A valid criticism of him since featuring in that box to box role has been his indecision with the final ball and often playing within himself a bit. Thats improved since his return. The little flick to set up the first against Arsenal, and then the drive forward and perfectly weighted ball for Jotas first the other day. More of that please Curtis.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4524 on: April 19, 2023, 09:39:09 am »
Needs to build on a good performance, but it was encouraging to see him play well.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4525 on: April 19, 2023, 09:51:17 am »
We should keep him. His pass for Jota was something else.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4526 on: April 19, 2023, 10:50:08 pm »
There's a reason hangs on to the ball for so long, the ball is velcroed to his boots.
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4527 on: April 19, 2023, 10:55:45 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 19, 2023, 10:50:08 pm
There's a reason hangs on to the ball for so long, the ball is velcroed to his boots.

Hanging on to the ball i feel is generally a better problem to have than getting rid of it too quickly, the best players tend to have a certain comfortability and arrogance on the ball that Jones has.
Offline ljycb

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4528 on: April 20, 2023, 12:11:24 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on April 19, 2023, 10:55:45 pm
Hanging on to the ball i feel is generally a better problem to have than getting rid of it too quickly, the best players tend to have a certain comfortability and arrogance on the ball that Jones has.

I feel like having a player who holds on to the ball a little bit longer than usual is probably exactly what Liverpool have needed more of this season - so much of our approach in possession has been far too frantic.
Offline stockdam

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4529 on: April 20, 2023, 12:17:04 am »
I thought it was one of his best games for us. He certainly showed that he should be considered to play in the next game.
Offline royhendo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4530 on: April 20, 2023, 11:57:50 am »
A lot in the AI Under Pressure pod but he put in big numbers off the ball on Monday.

Link's here: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337956.msg18818642#msg18818642
Offline UNO

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 05:20:15 pm »
Almost invisible today! We really need some dominating midfielders.
Online shank94

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 05:24:04 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 05:20:15 pm
Almost invisible today! We really need some dominating midfielders.

Much lesser than Hendo, it's his thread we should be bumping
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Today at 05:20:15 pm
Almost invisible today! We really need some dominating midfielders.

For me there were other factors today around why Jones seemed quiet. The players he seemed closest in proximity to were Robbo, Fabinho and Jota. Jota looked uncomfortable out there (granted he got his two goals but not from the left with the ball in play). General theme was those three players were slowing the play down far too much, Curtis was in spaces, he wasn't found, he was looking for quick one two's, triangles but there was very little happening.

I imagine he starts the next match.

Offline ljycb

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 06:01:06 pm »
I thought his performance today is exactly what we have been crying out for from our midfield all season. Loads of good decisions. Keep it up, Curtis!
Offline classycarra

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 06:15:00 pm »
Thought he started brightly and think him and Jota smelt blood attacking Neco Williams, but then the game took shape and Gakpo struggled to properly link with them and Robertson missed a few passes so he faded a bit.

I think it was a little unfair on Thiago not to sub Milner on with him, as Jones was looking tired and struggling to impact as we went more direct and it became a basketball (plus set pieces) game. Meant Thiago had to cover Fabinho's unfamiliar role without any energy and with Henderson not tucking in (and having another stinker).

Agree with the poster above who suggests he'll retain his starting spot (although there'll probably be some tinkering midweek to try to avoid losing Fabinho as an option for two games).
Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 06:36:20 pm »
He had 34 accurate passes(94.6%) won 5 out of the 6 duels, his only aerial duel, drew two fouls and won 3 tackles. He not was not bad he was more just helping move the ball and fine defensively in a game that was trying to break down a low block
Online newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 06:46:28 pm »
Just keep playing him - it's about minutes for him.
