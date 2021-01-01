Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Curtis Jones
Author
Topic: Curtis Jones
UNO
Kopite
Posts: 589
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
«
Reply #4440 on:
Today
at 03:03:38 am
Not playing like the normal Curtis today. First time passes, tackling, pin point assist . Hope he finally understands how he should play. Hes got the required talents on the ball.
