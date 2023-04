Superb in that second half, his close control and press-resistance is lightyears ahead of any midfielder we have bar Thiago and if he can learn to use his frame better (and more consistently) then he'll be a great option to have around the squad. What a difference it makes to see a midfielder lose the ball and immediately snapping back in to win it (and succeeding).



He's always had the raw tools but we've seen a smattering of these types of performances over the past 3 years which he's never managed to build on, so let's hope he gets the chance over the coming weeks and takes it as he's in there on merit.