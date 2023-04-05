you haven't been in the Hendo thread recently, obviously.
He should start all the games left at this point. I've been saying this since the WC break in that if this is a "transition" year then playing the fringe players to see if they are of the required level or profile towards it should be happening. Get the side benefit of veteran players getting a longer break to hopefully help them bounce back next year, at least the ones that are still here.
We may even see the fabled Carvalho as well.
For all those collosal idiots who thought something sinister was going on
..As I said, he has a stress injury which is being managed. This interview with him explains it allhttps://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/curtis-jones-liverpool-injury-absences-26644679
Kiade Gordon still not back too.Our fitness team is awful. What are we doing in training?
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Hah. Maybe? It's interesting in that Carvalho, Jones and Elliott are all tweeners. Not really out and out attackers and not really midfielders. I know everybody will say they are "10's" but the 10 as most people talk about it doesn't really exist these days. Nobody plays these days where a player can just be there to create and nothing else. While I said the other day that Arsenal owe more to Saka and Martinelli's progression than any single transfer they did do a good job with Odegaard in making him more of an attacker than a 10.The similarity here is that Jones is pretty big just like Odegaard. I'd definitely try to play him in the RCM role unlike on Tuesday but I think just playing him in general is really important to try to figure out what is possible as this really is a cross-roads age for him.
Opinions on his efforts vs Chelsea?. Wouldnt mind him starting or getting significant minutes considering Bacjectic is out, and Harvey seems to be as effective a fly (defending and attacking - his progression numbers might have been okay but doesn't pass the eye test for me)
He seems to fit the midfield more than Harvey or Fabio does. Has the size and at least looks like he tries a bit more defending wise. Wasnt he an attacking midfielder in the youth teams?.
It's a shame he got hooked. Would've been better if Hendo was to be honest. Was looking forward to seeing Curtis with Thiago in the middle there.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Holding on to the ball is also one of his biggest strengths. I wish more of our midfielders were as intent on holding on to the ball.
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Thought he had a decent game and was unlucky to be the first midfielder off. Definitely wouldn't put him anywhere near the top of the transfer list.
