Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 402801 times)

Offline A Red Abroad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4320 on: April 5, 2023, 07:44:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  5, 2023, 07:42:06 pm
you haven't been in the Hendo thread recently, obviously.

Or the Klopp one.  :(
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4321 on: April 5, 2023, 10:13:23 pm »
He should start all the games left at this point. I've been saying this since the WC break in that if this is a "transition" year then playing the fringe players to see if they are of the required level or profile towards it should be happening. Get the side benefit of veteran players getting a longer break to hopefully help them bounce back next year, at least the ones that are still here.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4322 on: April 5, 2023, 10:16:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  5, 2023, 10:13:23 pm
He should start all the games left at this point. I've been saying this since the WC break in that if this is a "transition" year then playing the fringe players to see if they are of the required level or profile towards it should be happening. Get the side benefit of veteran players getting a longer break to hopefully help them bounce back next year, at least the ones that are still here.

We may even see the fabled Carvalho as well. ;D
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4323 on: April 5, 2023, 10:26:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  5, 2023, 10:16:01 pm
We may even see the fabled Carvalho as well. ;D

Hah. Maybe?

It's interesting in that Carvalho, Jones and Elliott are all tweeners. Not really out and out attackers and not really midfielders. I know everybody will say they are "10's" but the 10 as most people talk about it doesn't really exist these days. Nobody plays these days where a player can just be there to create and nothing else. While I said the other day that Arsenal owe more to Saka and Martinelli's progression than any single transfer they did do a good job with Odegaard in making him more of an attacker than a 10.

The similarity here is that Jones is pretty big just like Odegaard. I'd definitely try to play him in the RCM role unlike on Tuesday but I think just playing him in general is really important to try to figure out what is possible as this really is a cross-roads age for him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4324 on: April 6, 2023, 12:33:17 pm »
For all those collosal idiots who thought something sinister was going on..

As I said, he has a stress injury which is being managed. 

This interview with him explains it all

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/curtis-jones-liverpool-injury-absences-26644679

Offline MD1990

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4325 on: April 6, 2023, 12:52:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April  6, 2023, 12:33:17 pm
For all those collosal idiots who thought something sinister was going on..

As I said, he has a stress injury which is being managed. 

This interview with him explains it all

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/curtis-jones-liverpool-injury-absences-26644679
Kiade Gordon still not back too.
Our fitness team is awful. What are we doing in training?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4326 on: April 6, 2023, 12:55:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on April  6, 2023, 12:52:00 pm
Kiade Gordon still not back too.
Our fitness team is awful. What are we doing in training?
He has a very unusual injury as does Gordon although Gordons is quite similar to the growing issues Gerrard had.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4327 on: April 6, 2023, 12:58:58 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on April  6, 2023, 12:52:00 pm
Kiade Gordon still not back too.
Our fitness team is awful. What are we doing in training?

:D

Curtis Jones - Its just really odd injury, no-ones ever seen it before and the fitness team have dealt with it really well.

MD1990 - See, our fitness team is awful
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4328 on: April 6, 2023, 05:55:01 pm »
More concerning based on the Pearce article is even now he's not 100% healthy and has to have a specific training regimen as is to where he trains less.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4329 on: April 8, 2023, 11:14:59 am »
Opinions on his efforts vs Chelsea?. Wouldnt mind him starting or getting significant minutes considering Bacjectic is out, and Harvey seems to be as effective a fly (defending and attacking - his progression numbers might have been okay but doesn't pass the eye test for me)
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4330 on: April 8, 2023, 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  5, 2023, 10:26:59 pm
Hah. Maybe?

It's interesting in that Carvalho, Jones and Elliott are all tweeners. Not really out and out attackers and not really midfielders. I know everybody will say they are "10's" but the 10 as most people talk about it doesn't really exist these days. Nobody plays these days where a player can just be there to create and nothing else. While I said the other day that Arsenal owe more to Saka and Martinelli's progression than any single transfer they did do a good job with Odegaard in making him more of an attacker than a 10.

The similarity here is that Jones is pretty big just like Odegaard. I'd definitely try to play him in the RCM role unlike on Tuesday but I think just playing him in general is really important to try to figure out what is possible as this really is a cross-roads age for him.

He seems to fit the midfield more than Harvey or Fabio does. Has the size and at least looks like he tries a bit more defending wise. Wasnt he an attacking midfielder in the youth teams?.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4331 on: April 8, 2023, 11:26:22 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on April  8, 2023, 11:14:59 am
Opinions on his efforts vs Chelsea?. Wouldnt mind him starting or getting significant minutes considering Bacjectic is out, and Harvey seems to be as effective a fly (defending and attacking - his progression numbers might have been okay but doesn't pass the eye test for me)
He was good. His press-resistance was an improvement on our recent performances.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4332 on: April 8, 2023, 03:54:17 pm »
Shame about his weird injury issues. During his spell in the team during COVID season he looked like he could be a useful option as a box-to-box midfielder. Athletic, strong, good when pressed. He still could be, but the fact that he has to have his minutes managed so strictly isnt ideal.

Its a shame Bajcetic is injured because a midfield of him alongside Jones and Thiago would have been a nice thing to try.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4333 on: Yesterday at 06:39:11 pm »
Thought that was a decent showing by him.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4334 on: Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm »
Another good performance.
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4335 on: Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm »
yep he did well again today.
Offline darragh85

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4336 on: Yesterday at 06:42:49 pm »
He got us back into it with a nice bit of skill to create the situation.
Offline dirkster

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm »
It's a shame he got hooked. Would've been better if Hendo was to be honest. Was looking forward to seeing Curtis with Thiago in the middle there.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4338 on: Yesterday at 06:46:45 pm »
Very good performance - showed good judgement and incisiveness which he's lacked at times on the road to recovery. He's a big lad as well, isn't he? Good to see him pressing and leading from the front - I still believe he can make it here and be a big player for us.
Offline RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4339 on: Yesterday at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on April  8, 2023, 11:16:01 am
He seems to fit the midfield more than Harvey or Fabio does. Has the size and at least looks like he tries a bit more defending wise. Wasnt he an attacking midfielder in the youth teams?.
He fits the deeper role in the MF much better then either of those two. Elliott and Fabio are both more 10 type role. Jones can play there too but also can play deeper as the controller
Offline RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4340 on: Yesterday at 06:53:22 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm
It's a shame he got hooked. Would've been better if Hendo was to be honest. Was looking forward to seeing Curtis with Thiago in the middle there.
Was probably injury management and Fabinho on Yellow. Henderson can slide to 6 too.
I would have liked Jones to stay on but understood him coming off
Offline Dree

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4341 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
If he gets a bit stronger hed be perfect for what we require in a 4-3-3. Doesnt need to be too fancy. Be interested in Jones-Fab-Thiago midfield (not sure whod go RCM?).
Online Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4342 on: Yesterday at 08:23:54 pm »
Well played son.
Offline B0151?

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4343 on: Yesterday at 08:25:49 pm »
There was a couple times when I thought he'd held onto the ball too long and then he slid it through perfectly to someone. I think he's a good option, of course the final ball can be even better. I know because we've had a poor season people get into Footy Manager mode but he's a really talented young local lad who has already shown himself as at least a decent option when he's available. Annoys me people don't recognise that.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4344 on: Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm »
Hopefully we see him alongside Thiago before the season is out, rather than understudy to. He probably does need to bring more tackling and intercepting into his game if he has a chance of being more than 4th/5th choice but he's one of the few midfielders we have who can run and hold on to the ball for now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4345 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 pm »
Got better as the game went on. I am loathed to comment on the crowd but it felt like people were getting frustrated with him not progressing it quick enough.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4346 on: Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm »
Did well again. Who knew ;)
Online Lubeh

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4347 on: Yesterday at 09:21:05 pm »
possibly the second best player after Konate, before he was subbed. did everything he was asked for, anyone throwing shade at Jones today, needs to go back to watching cricket or some shite like that.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4348 on: Yesterday at 09:21:49 pm »
He needs regular games to show what he can do,might as well be now.I'm optimistic about him.
Offline farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4349 on: Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm »
Fuck his stupid injury! This could have been his best season... He's always been very good, confident, creative, assertive... If it wasn't held back by whatever he's got, we'd have a pretty decent midfielder.
Offline BCCC

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4350 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 pm »
More effective today in the last third, just needs to add the killer pass and a few goals to his quality and composure on the ball.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4351 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
He gives everything and has been cursed with bad luck.

The thing he needs to develop is not holding onto the ball too long, similar to the issue that Emre Can had,
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4352 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm »
Holding on to the ball is also one of his biggest strengths. I wish more of our midfielders were as intent on holding on to the ball.
Online Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4353 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm
Holding on to the ball is also one of his biggest strengths. I wish more of our midfielders were as intent on holding on to the ball.

Yeh, I don't think people understand the controller role. There were a couple of times today when the Kop got on his back. Only for him to draw an Arsenal player in and ping the ball into the space he had vacated. He is learning the Gini role and making a decent fist of it.
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4354 on: Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm »
You need to be able to pass it forward when its on - Gini wasnt great at that. I dont think Jones has that problem though.
Offline redk84

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4355 on: Today at 01:09:06 am »
I thought he missed his window to really be a part of this squad this season

But a couple of decent showings....now just needs to stay fit enough to keep being involved!

The lad can retain the ball well, keeps it for too long sometimes and doesn't release it quick enough but the fact he can carry the ball and is good technically is good as we lack that in all but thiago really, possibly Fab on a good day. Not counting keita as what's the point
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4356 on: Today at 01:24:26 am »
Thought he had a decent game and was unlucky to be the first midfielder off. Definitely wouldn't put him anywhere near the top of the transfer list.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4357 on: Today at 01:26:44 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:24:26 am
Thought he had a decent game and was unlucky to be the first midfielder off. Definitely wouldn't put him anywhere near the top of the transfer list.


Same I thought we'd take Fab off as he was on a yellow but he'd have done it to protect the kid.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4358 on: Today at 03:43:34 am »
I think you notice though a clear difference in his hesitancy to pass in the middle 3rd versus final 3rd. There was even one point off a corner where Klopp was screaming at him as he took multiple touches and then passed it back if I remember correctly. Yet around the final 3rd he's pretty good at releasing the ball into space without too much fuss.

I'd still play him every minute possible the rest of the season in the hope there is something there long term but you can definitely tell he's naturally an attacking player.
