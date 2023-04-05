We may even see the fabled Carvalho as well.



Hah. Maybe?It's interesting in that Carvalho, Jones and Elliott are all tweeners. Not really out and out attackers and not really midfielders. I know everybody will say they are "10's" but the 10 as most people talk about it doesn't really exist these days. Nobody plays these days where a player can just be there to create and nothing else. While I said the other day that Arsenal owe more to Saka and Martinelli's progression than any single transfer they did do a good job with Odegaard in making him more of an attacker than a 10.The similarity here is that Jones is pretty big just like Odegaard. I'd definitely try to play him in the RCM role unlike on Tuesday but I think just playing him in general is really important to try to figure out what is possible as this really is a cross-roads age for him.