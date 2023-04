Thought he provided some good legs in a slow midfield. Was up and down constantly, provided an option too.



His defensive work isn't great, but he has never done that previously so not surprising, that's on the coaching team that are playing him there.



I think we would have been better asking him to press onto Fernandez, and occupying the space that was left in front of Chelsea's defence quite often. The centre backs seemed to take Felix and Havertz in a man marking role, so Fabinho and Henderson could have gone into a flat onto Kovacic and Kante. The way we played left one midfielder of Chelsea free at all times, and we aren't good enough currently to let that happen and not concede chances.