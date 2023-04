could be planned, yep. need to make sure he stays available.



but otoh, anyone on a yellow is a risk to get a 2nd yellow. one split-second late into a tackle, or brainfart, or opposition simulation, or referee idiocy and you're done.



Yea that true on the Yellow but I mean he wasn't really fouling in a way that made you concerned about it. It was a Yellow for Dissent.Him coming off when he did was fine from availability and on a yellow