Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4200 on: March 29, 2023, 12:15:53 pm »
amazingly, people still argue that Jones gets an easy ride from fans as a scouser ;D

many people, including locals, appear to enjoy sticking the boot in on him
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4201 on: March 29, 2023, 12:36:47 pm »
Quote from: harryc on March 29, 2023, 11:01:34 am
September 2021 his last goal but apart from that hes amazing 😁

He did get an assist after that, October 2021. The sublime Salah solo verses Man City https://youtu.be/iZ68OskGqow
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4202 on: March 29, 2023, 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on March 29, 2023, 10:34:50 am
Provides much needed funds in the summer

Genius idea. Sell one of the few homegrown players who has a shot of nailing down a squad place to raise funds. Then spend that money on a vastly overpriced homegrown player who could nail down a starting spot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4203 on: March 29, 2023, 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March 29, 2023, 12:15:53 pm
amazingly, people still argue that Jones gets an easy ride from fans as a scouser ;D

many people, including locals, appear to enjoy sticking the boot in on him everyone.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4204 on: March 29, 2023, 03:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 29, 2023, 03:10:11 pm
Genius idea. Sell one of the few homegrown players who has a shot of nailing down a squad place to raise funds. Then spend that money on a vastly overpriced homegrown player who could nail down a starting spot.

Youve just fallen for troll bait. Hes the one hoping Henderson had racially abused an Arsenal player so he could be fucked off.

And this corker;

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.msg18580204#msg18580204
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4205 on: March 29, 2023, 03:50:19 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 29, 2023, 03:40:24 pm
Youve just fallen for troll bait. Hes the one hoping Henderson had racially abused an Arsenal player so he could be fucked off.

And this corker;

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.msg18580204#msg18580204

Ta for that.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4206 on: March 29, 2023, 05:30:24 pm »
He has the talent but the time to prove himself here is running out.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4207 on: March 29, 2023, 05:51:03 pm »
Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.

It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4208 on: March 29, 2023, 06:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on March 29, 2023, 05:51:03 pm
Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.

It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.

Just moving away from the AXA would probably help his fitness.  ;)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4209 on: March 29, 2023, 06:49:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on March 29, 2023, 10:47:24 am
I cant remember the last time he scored or created a goal.

Should be sold this summer if a decent offer comes in.
 

If ya going on goals scored and assists better numbers than Thiago has for us. Hope Curtis stays if he wants to.Plenty of others to move on before him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4210 on: March 29, 2023, 07:08:58 pm »
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4211 on: March 29, 2023, 07:12:40 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 29, 2023, 07:08:58 pm
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.

*fingers crossed*
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4212 on: March 30, 2023, 04:53:02 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 29, 2023, 07:08:58 pm
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.
I'm afraid we have the medical team to assure that never happens... :-X
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4213 on: March 30, 2023, 01:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on March 29, 2023, 05:51:03 pm
Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.

It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.

He'd have had a regular game the last two seasons if he could have stayed fit.

If he goes on loan or not he's only going to play if he's not injured. Part of the gamble of not signing anyone the last 2 summers would have been hoping he stepped up to more of a regular game. While we'll surely sign a couple of midfielders in the summer we'll also lose several and assuming we're in Europe there's plenty of gametime to be had.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4214 on: March 30, 2023, 01:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 30, 2023, 01:04:22 pm
He'd have had a regular game the last two seasons if he could have stayed fit.

He's been fit and not picked quite alot as well, in a midfield down to the bare bones. If we do sign a couple of top class CMs this summer he'll be 7th choice at best IMO. I like Jones, I see a real player and I don't for a second want us to move away from him, I'm merely saying that right now he may do better playing for a decent side for a year.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4215 on: March 30, 2023, 01:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on March 30, 2023, 01:11:03 pm
He's been fit and not picked quite alot as well, in a midfield down to the bare bones. If we do sign a couple of top class CMs this summer he'll be 7th choice at best IMO. I like Jones, I see a real player and I don't for a second want us to move away from him, I'm merely saying that right now he may do better playing for a decent side for a year.

How often is he training though? He's had no momentum in his season at all and a debilitating injury.

It depends on ins and outs but realistically we'll sign 2 and sell/release 4 (give or take 1 either side). Henderson a year older and with a Euros at the end of next season his last chance with England, Thiago a year older and more and more susceptible to injury, new players to bed in. He should back himself to compete against Bajcetic or Elliott if he can stay fit.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4216 on: March 30, 2023, 01:23:20 pm »
 
Quote from: Fromola on March 30, 2023, 01:16:39 pm
How often is he training though? He's had no momentum in his season at all and a debilitating injury.

It depends on ins and outs but realistically we'll sign 2 and sell/release 4 (give or take 1 either side). Henderson a year older and with a Euros at the end of next season his last chance with England, Thiago a year older and more and more susceptible to injury, new players to bed in. He should back himself to compete against Bajcetic or Elliott if he can stay fit.

I'm advocating for him to be playing week in-week out though for a team that will give him some responsibility, and to then come back more confident and experienced. If the feeling he's getting from the coaching team is that he'll be in contention for a place in the side next season, no problem, keep him around and get him fighting for a spot, but at this stage I don't see how that happens with 2 new CMs, Fab, Thiago, Henderson, Bajcetic and Elliott ahead of him.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4217 on: March 30, 2023, 05:31:17 pm »
Generally him and Bellingham play the same position and do the same thing. I don't really care if he stays or goes but I think if Klopp and the club viewed him as the answer then there would be no point in spending £120m on Bellingham.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4218 on: March 30, 2023, 05:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 30, 2023, 05:31:17 pm
Generally him and Bellingham play the same position and do the same thing. I don't really care if he stays or goes but I think if Klopp and the club viewed him as the answer then there would be no point in spending £120m on Bellingham.

They do? Jones has predominantly played on the left and Bellingham on the right.

Mental the disrespect towards Jones, he's literally been injured most of the season.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4219 on: March 30, 2023, 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 30, 2023, 05:31:17 pm
Generally him and Bellingham play the same position and do the same thing. I don't really care if he stays or goes but I think if Klopp and the club viewed him as the answer then there would be no point in spending £120m on Bellingham.

I think you must be the only person in the history of football to finally realise that you only need one midfield player. As you say buy Bellingham and get rid of every other midfield player on our books.

It is even better for England, every English midfield player in the country can now find a new job.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4220 on: March 30, 2023, 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on March 30, 2023, 05:34:18 pm
They do? Jones has predominantly played on the left and Bellingham on the right.

Mental the disrespect towards Jones, he's literally been injured most of the season.

Bellingham can play both sides but he mostly plays LCM.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4221 on: March 30, 2023, 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 30, 2023, 05:31:17 pm
Generally him and Bellingham play the same position and do the same thing. I don't really care if he stays or goes but I think if Klopp and the club viewed him as the answer then there would be no point in spending £120m on Bellingham.
No Bellingham is the elite penetrative MF. Jones is developing as the controller type. Jones is elite at progressing the ball with passing and carrying.
Bellingham elite at carrying, creating  final 3rd. His ball progression from deep with passing not as a good as the other part.
Bellingham probably used for Klopp like Gerrard was for Rafa, the highest of the 3 Mfer. Jones has been developed the play the same role as Thiago
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4222 on: March 30, 2023, 10:50:44 pm »
He's still very young, has had a stop start season this year. He's shown he can contribute at this level when surrounded with more experienced players. What i'd like to see is him starting to own the pitch more and showing he can develop into a leading player in that midfield.

I look at Bajcetic and even in the small amount of game time as a comparison, he looks more mature in there than a lot of games Curtis has featured in.

A loan with more regular football and responsibility in the premier league I think would help to determine whether he could grow into a player that push for a starting place here.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4223 on: March 31, 2023, 01:53:33 pm »
If he's playing for England, he must be healthy enough to get some time in the week to come right?  I wouldn't expect him to start against Boy City, but would be happy with him getting the final 30 at the very least. 
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4224 on: March 31, 2023, 02:04:02 pm »
Not at the required level for us im afraid. Brilliant in flashes but doesn't seem to have the consistency we require in a vital position. His injury record isn't great either. Maybe a loan out to a Southampton or Fulham etc... might help him for next season but i just don't see him as a regular starter for us at all.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4225 on: March 31, 2023, 04:50:46 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on March 31, 2023, 01:53:33 pm
If he's playing for England, he must be healthy enough to get some time in the week to come right?  I wouldn't expect him to start against Boy City, but would be happy with him getting the final 30 at the very least.

Maybe it was just Lee Carsley testing his resolve
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4226 on: March 31, 2023, 06:58:30 pm »
Personally, I think he is a huge talent that has had a difficult 18 months. For me, he has all the required qualities to be a top Premier League player. A good combination of physicality and technical ability. I think he has been unfortunate the freak injuries came at just the wrong time. He was trying to get to grips with the controller role when we had a pretty unprecedented run of midfield injuries.

I think he just needs a run of games to regain his confidence and kick on. People forget how young he is. He only turned twenty-two a couple of months ago. I think a good comparison would be Hendo who was at a similar crossroads in his career at the same sort of age. 
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4227 on: March 31, 2023, 07:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 31, 2023, 06:58:30 pm
Personally, I think he is a huge talent that has had a difficult 18 months. For me, he has all the required qualities to be a top Premier League player. A good combination of physicality and technical ability. I think he has been unfortunate the freak injuries came at just the wrong time. He was trying to get to grips with the controller role when we had a pretty unprecedented run of midfield injuries.

I think he just needs a run of games to regain his confidence and kick on. People forget how young he is. He only turned twenty-two a couple of months ago. I think a good comparison would be Hendo who was at a similar crossroads in his career at the same sort of age.

I concur. :)
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4228 on: March 31, 2023, 07:51:13 pm »
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4229 on: April 1, 2023, 12:07:37 pm »
I think Jones is a good display of the complexities of playing in Klopps sides, injuries and lack of playing time make it hard to succeed in any side but players often take time to adjust to our football and if you cant get consistent runs of games then its tough to learn and adjust.

Jones has all the attributes but I think the fear or losing the ball or not making the right decisions can stifle some of our lads at times. Ive said numerous times he looks freed up anytime I see him in England U21 side, id love to see him play the same way with us as I think it would allow him to be a lot more decisive in the final 3rd, he doesnt hesitate in dangerous positions in those U21 games and looks a lot more of a threat. He always looks best when he looks to take on his man and his versatility make him hard to defend in these moments. He can go inside or out, shoot from distance, has fantastic press resistance and can play the decisive passes when he sees them, theres too much hesitation in games for us, almost like he fears making mistakes that see us concede. It reminds me of a striker like Origi, give him too much time and its almost like he overthinks, put him in a position to play on instinct and hes lethal
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4230 on: April 1, 2023, 05:25:21 pm »
Would like to see him start next week.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4231 on: April 1, 2023, 05:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  1, 2023, 05:25:21 pm
Would like to see him start next week.

He has to start soon surely otherwise when will he if he cant get games now ???

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4232 on: April 1, 2023, 05:31:28 pm »
Hes finished under Klopp unfortunately.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4233 on: April 1, 2023, 06:53:20 pm »
Quote from: harryc on April  1, 2023, 05:31:28 pm
Hes finished under Klopp unfortunately.
"unfortunately". defo seemed gutted before
Quote from: harryc on March 29, 2023, 11:01:34 am
September 2021 his last goal but apart from that hes amazing 😁
the only person you can draw conclusions on today is Melo, who is cleary fit enough but the management don't see fit to even put him out for 30 minutes of 'garbage time'.

seems like Jones is having his recovery/minutes planned a bit more than before, given his quick re-injuries after the medical team said he was recovered twice. don't think you can interpret Klopp's view of him today. hopefully he can get some significant game time before the end of the season
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4234 on: April 2, 2023, 10:49:13 pm »
Jones is a very good, talented footballer imo.

it's a damn shame we haven't been able to see (yet?) how he could have developed if he'd played had the same number of minutes as Harvey.  he's never been able to develop any kind of rhythm at all.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4235 on: Today at 01:01:23 am »
He MUST get a game at Chelsea. If he can't get into this current midfield, then Klopp must have no faith in him.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4236 on: Today at 04:07:03 am »
He reminds me of Pogba, though not exactly in a good way. He obviously has loads of technical ability. But it seems as though he feels the need to constantly "show" it on the pitch, by having to take that additional touch, or the arbitrary roll using his studs. Cmon mate, you're fucking huge, use that.
