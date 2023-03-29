I think Jones is a good display of the complexities of playing in Klopps sides, injuries and lack of playing time make it hard to succeed in any side but players often take time to adjust to our football and if you cant get consistent runs of games then its tough to learn and adjust.



Jones has all the attributes but I think the fear or losing the ball or not making the right decisions can stifle some of our lads at times. Ive said numerous times he looks freed up anytime I see him in England U21 side, id love to see him play the same way with us as I think it would allow him to be a lot more decisive in the final 3rd, he doesnt hesitate in dangerous positions in those U21 games and looks a lot more of a threat. He always looks best when he looks to take on his man and his versatility make him hard to defend in these moments. He can go inside or out, shoot from distance, has fantastic press resistance and can play the decisive passes when he sees them, theres too much hesitation in games for us, almost like he fears making mistakes that see us concede. It reminds me of a striker like Origi, give him too much time and its almost like he overthinks, put him in a position to play on instinct and hes lethal