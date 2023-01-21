Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.



It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.