Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4200 on: Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm »
amazingly, people still argue that Jones gets an easy ride from fans as a scouser ;D

many people, including locals, appear to enjoy sticking the boot in on him
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4201 on: Yesterday at 12:36:47 pm »
Quote from: harryc on Yesterday at 11:01:34 am
September 2021 his last goal but apart from that hes amazing 😁

He did get an assist after that, October 2021. The sublime Salah solo verses Man City https://youtu.be/iZ68OskGqow
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4202 on: Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 10:34:50 am
Provides much needed funds in the summer

Genius idea. Sell one of the few homegrown players who has a shot of nailing down a squad place to raise funds. Then spend that money on a vastly overpriced homegrown player who could nail down a starting spot.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4203 on: Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:15:53 pm
amazingly, people still argue that Jones gets an easy ride from fans as a scouser ;D

many people, including locals, appear to enjoy sticking the boot in on him everyone.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4204 on: Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:10:11 pm
Genius idea. Sell one of the few homegrown players who has a shot of nailing down a squad place to raise funds. Then spend that money on a vastly overpriced homegrown player who could nail down a starting spot.

Youve just fallen for troll bait. Hes the one hoping Henderson had racially abused an Arsenal player so he could be fucked off.

And this corker;

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.msg18580204#msg18580204
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4205 on: Yesterday at 03:50:19 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 03:40:24 pm
Youve just fallen for troll bait. Hes the one hoping Henderson had racially abused an Arsenal player so he could be fucked off.

And this corker;

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353230.msg18580204#msg18580204

Ta for that.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4206 on: Yesterday at 05:30:24 pm »
He has the talent but the time to prove himself here is running out.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4207 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 pm »
Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.

It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.
Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4208 on: Yesterday at 06:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 05:51:03 pm
Would it do everyone some good to stick him out on loan for a season? He would take it as a slight I'm sure given his age and how long he's been around the first team, but playing 25-30 games as a starter for a PL team would be alot better for him and his development than sitting around watching us play for another season.

It didn't do Conor Gallagher any harm last season, and Billy Gilmour has been loaned out ad nauseum in the last few seasons. Both of those players are ahead of Jones in terms of reputation and value I would imagine, so I don't see any issues doing it if the manager doesn't see him as part of his best 17 or 18 next season.

Just moving away from the AXA would probably help his fitness.  ;)
« Reply #4209 on: Yesterday at 06:49:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:47:24 am
I cant remember the last time he scored or created a goal.

Should be sold this summer if a decent offer comes in.
 

If ya going on goals scored and assists better numbers than Thiago has for us. Hope Curtis stays if he wants to.Plenty of others to move on before him.
« Reply #4210 on: Yesterday at 07:08:58 pm »
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.
« Reply #4211 on: Yesterday at 07:12:40 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 07:08:58 pm
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.

*fingers crossed*
« Reply #4212 on: Today at 04:53:02 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 07:08:58 pm
Don't expect he's going anywhere. Needs more time and can hopefully remain injury free.
I'm afraid we have the medical team to assure that never happens... :-X
