Author Topic: Curtis Jones

Re: Curtis Jones
March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 25, 2023, 08:38:53 pm
Went to watch this game. France were absolutely desperate. Had the better of the first half but aside from a chance for Cherki they didnt threaten much. When England rang the subs and stepped it up they were all over France like a cheap suit. Dont know how Olise is starting ball games when theyre absolutely full of talent.

Olise is a top talent himself.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 03:18:38 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

Wouldnt mind have a closer look at Olise especially if Palace goes down. He seems to do everything attacking wise for them.
What position did Jones (and Elliot) play in the U21 side?.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 06:44:45 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 10:27:47 am
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.

Would be interesting to see what offers if any come in for him in the summer.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 12:05:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 26, 2023, 06:44:45 am
All fart no shit that boy.

Ger, that's a glorious turn of phrase... :D
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 12:16:57 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 12:33:58 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on March 26, 2023, 12:16:57 pm
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.

Shit rather than fart...
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 01:13:22 pm
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 02:02:51 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 26, 2023, 01:13:22 pm
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing

Also known as "Linekering..."
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 03:08:19 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 26, 2023, 06:44:45 am
All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
a player who farts, shits then faints would really prove a challenge for our medics. 
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 03:33:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 26, 2023, 03:08:19 pm
a player who farts, shits then faints would really prove a challenge for our medics. 

Curry was too strong, most probably...
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 03:55:23 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 26, 2023, 03:33:36 pm
Curry was too strong, most probably...

He's deceptive. Looks weak but is strong as hell. And shoots from any distance. I guess you have to be in a grueling 82 game nba season. 
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 04:30:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on March 26, 2023, 03:55:23 pm
He's deceptive. Looks weak but is strong as hell. And shoots from any distance. I guess you have to be in a grueling 82 game nba season. 

Can't really dell...
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 06:37:05 pm
Forget that Jones is only 22.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 06:48:02 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1639703478154014721?t=V7d9qWXC5wJN8IzZQIgilw&s=19

Whoa... Nice from Curtis.  Did he learn it from Darwin or teach it to him?
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 07:12:05 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.

Its interesting that we never tried him there. Works hard, skilful, good in tight spaces, knows where the goal is, decent physical presence, not quick enough to play wide forward.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 07:50:04 pm
Is he back fit yet?
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 08:05:48 pm
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 09:27:10 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on March 26, 2023, 06:48:02 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1639703478154014721?t=V7d9qWXC5wJN8IzZQIgilw&s=19

Whoa... Nice from Curtis.  Did he learn it from Darwin or teach it to him?
Lovely goal from Curtis there. The skill is there, he's press resistant, just need him to stay fit for a significant length of time to showcase what he can do. Such a shame he's been injured so much this season. Would have been a good opportunity for him to get a decent amount of games under his belt
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 09:31:25 pm
Quote from: dirkster on March 26, 2023, 09:27:10 pm
Lovely goal from Curtis there. The skill is there, he's press resistant, just need him to stay fit for a significant length of time to showcase what he can do. Such a shame he's been injured so much this season. Would have been a good opportunity for him to get a decent amount of games under his belt
Thought his assist was even better in terms of ball control.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 26, 2023, 10:42:40 pm
Still think he looks a lot better in attacking positions AND looks a lot more free to express himself in the England U21 side. Obviously there's a lot to consider tactically but he ALWAYS looks a threat when they play him in attack but with us he looks a lot like he plays within himself
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 07:47:35 am
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 01:40:18 pm
I can't write off Jones like most LFC commentators / fans seem to be ... his issue is staying fit.
I guess you could argue if he's having this much trouble getting on the pitch at 22 its probably not a great sign and its really interrupted his development

The silver lining is the talent - when you look at his numbers playing in midfield he's really really good on the ball already (he is, for example, a better progressive passer than players we're linked with outside the club). Defensively he's not great buy he really should be able to improve that given his size and football brain

Depending on who we sign a premier league loan will probably make sense but he needs to sort out the issues that have kept him off the pitch
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 02:16:18 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 27, 2023, 01:40:18 pm
I can't write off Jones like most LFC commentators / fans seem to be ... his issue is staying fit.
I guess you could argue if he's having this much trouble getting on the pitch at 22 its probably not a great sign and its really interrupted his development

The silver lining is the talent - when you look at his numbers playing in midfield he's really really good on the ball already (he is, for example, a better progressive passer than players we're linked with outside the club). Defensively he's not great buy he really should be able to improve that given his size and football brain

Depending on who we sign a premier league loan will probably make sense but he needs to sort out the issues that have kept him off the pitch

He's a very unusual case in that his injury problems aren't really a sign of an injury prone player. Covid, eye injury, shin splints, all problems that could happen to anyone, he's had them all. None of them should be a sign that he'll get injured again in the future like repeated muscle issues might, and none of them should rob him of any pace or agility, so he should be able to come back pretty strong.

The club like to be quite tight-lipped when it comes to injuries and timescales but in some cases, including his, I think it hurts more than it helps. It'd be good to know if we have an idea when he's likely to get over his current issue and why he seems to be on the bench one week and off it the next.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 03:06:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on March 27, 2023, 02:16:18 pm
He's a very unusual case in that his injury problems aren't really a sign of an injury prone player. Covid, eye injury, shin splints, all problems that could happen to anyone, he's had them all. None of them should be a sign that he'll get injured again in the future like repeated muscle issues might, and none of them should rob him of any pace or agility, so he should be able to come back pretty strong.

The club like to be quite tight-lipped when it comes to injuries and timescales but in some cases, including his, I think it hurts more than it helps. It'd be good to know if we have an idea when he's likely to get over his current issue and why he seems to be on the bench one week and off it the next.


We'll see. He's injury prone in the sense that actually matters, which is he's very prone to not be available for us. Hopefully these are medium term issues rather than long term ones though and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic on that front.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 03:26:24 pm
Quote from: Knight on March 27, 2023, 03:06:03 pm

We'll see. He's injury prone in the sense that actually matters, which is he's very prone to not be available for us. Hopefully these are medium term issues rather than long term ones though and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic on that front.
he's not really been until this year. and as he pointed out himself in an interview, he'd never been one to miss games with muscle injuries

at this point, just have to hope that the stress fracture isn't something chronic and lasting - seems the club are being more cautious with him than they were early in the season. hopefully he got through those minutes for england safely

just really hope he doesn't go the route of rob jones. that case of rushing him back to play 90 mins in the 6 position at forest after barely returning to training (and still lose) was so irresponsible and really irks
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 03:31:16 pm
Quote from: classycarra on March 27, 2023, 03:26:24 pm
he's not really been until this year. and as he pointed out himself in an interview, he'd never been one to miss games with muscle injuries

at this point, just have to hope that the stress fracture isn't something chronic and lasting - seems the club are being more cautious with him than they were early in the season. hopefully he got through those minutes for england safely

just really hope he doesn't go the route of rob jones. that case of rushing him back to play 90 mins in the 6 position at forest after barely returning to training (and still lose) was so irresponsible and really irks

Feels like he missed a lot of games last year too but that may not be accurate.
Re: Curtis Jones
March 27, 2023, 06:36:35 pm
To my mind, at this stage, definitely keep Curtis Jones.

Ox, Keita, Melo, maybe Milner will be gone.

Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho will probably stay (although I wouldnt be surprised if one of them departed this summer) and they will be playing reduced minutes, presumably as we add two good midfielders.

Bajcetic and Elliott to continue to emerge.

So with all that said, Jones is borderline. With all the likely churn this summer, we should keep him and see if he can overcome fitness issues and stake more of a claim. If not, then summer 2024 seems the time to part company. But I havent given up on him yet.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:57:29 am
With the shortage of home-grown players at the club, I'd say there is a slim to zero change of Jones leaving.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:48:23 pm
Starting for the u21s on BBC3 now.
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm
Classic player who needs games and therefore should move on.  if Jurgen doesnt trust him in this shit transitional season , then when will he-  next season with a revamped midfield ( hopefully) or fully fit strike force?

Curt has great skill but so did Mark Kennedy or Mark Gonzalez. Or being really kind, Walshy-  immense talent, but lacked that final ball/ killer instinct ( 36 years on, that one on one at Old Trafford on Easter Monday still rankles!).
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm
Classic player who needs games and therefore should move on. if Jurgen doesnt trust him in this shit transitional season , then when will he-  next season with a revamped midfield ( hopefully) or fully fit strike force?

Curt has great skill but so did Mark Kennedy or Mark Gonzalez. Or being really kind, Walshy-  immense talent, but lacked that final ball/ killer instinct ( 36 years on, that one on one at Old Trafford on Easter Monday still rankles!).

Hasn't he been injured most of the season and is only just making his comeback?
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Yesterday at 09:21:28 pm
Hasn't he been injured most of the season and is only just making his comeback?

The simple answer is yes. Some posters dont know he has had stress fractures this season and assume he hasnt played because Klopp doesnt rate him.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 06:03:38 am
Hes been available for half our league games, started two of them and came off the bench at the end of matches in 5 out of 11 of them, playing  a total of 189 minutes. So no, Jurgen doesnt trust him.
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 06:20:48 am
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Today at 06:03:38 am
Hes been available for half our league games, started two of them and came off the bench at the end of matches in 5 out of 11 of them, playing  a total of 189 minutes. So no, Jurgen doesnt trust him.

How many games has he been match fit for?
