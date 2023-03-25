I can't write off Jones like most LFC commentators / fans seem to be ... his issue is staying fit.

I guess you could argue if he's having this much trouble getting on the pitch at 22 its probably not a great sign and its really interrupted his development



The silver lining is the talent - when you look at his numbers playing in midfield he's really really good on the ball already (he is, for example, a better progressive passer than players we're linked with outside the club). Defensively he's not great buy he really should be able to improve that given his size and football brain



Depending on who we sign a premier league loan will probably make sense but he needs to sort out the issues that have kept him off the pitch



He's a very unusual case in that his injury problems aren't really a sign of an injury prone player. Covid, eye injury, shin splints, all problems that could happen to anyone, he's had them all. None of them should be a sign that he'll get injured again in the future like repeated muscle issues might, and none of them should rob him of any pace or agility, so he should be able to come back pretty strong.The club like to be quite tight-lipped when it comes to injuries and timescales but in some cases, including his, I think it hurts more than it helps. It'd be good to know if we have an idea when he's likely to get over his current issue and why he seems to be on the bench one week and off it the next.