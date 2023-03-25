I can't write off Jones like most LFC commentators / fans seem to be ... his issue is staying fit.

I guess you could argue if he's having this much trouble getting on the pitch at 22 its probably not a great sign and its really interrupted his development



The silver lining is the talent - when you look at his numbers playing in midfield he's really really good on the ball already (he is, for example, a better progressive passer than players we're linked with outside the club). Defensively he's not great buy he really should be able to improve that given his size and football brain



Depending on who we sign a premier league loan will probably make sense but he needs to sort out the issues that have kept him off the pitch