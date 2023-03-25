« previous next »
Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 390369 times)

Offline Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4160 on: March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm »
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4161 on: March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on March 25, 2023, 08:38:53 pm
Went to watch this game. France were absolutely desperate. Had the better of the first half but aside from a chance for Cherki they didnt threaten much. When England rang the subs and stepped it up they were all over France like a cheap suit. Dont know how Olise is starting ball games when theyre absolutely full of talent.

Olise is a top talent himself.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 03:18:38 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

Wouldnt mind have a closer look at Olise especially if Palace goes down. He seems to do everything attacking wise for them.
What position did Jones (and Elliot) play in the U21 side?.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
Offline Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.

Would be interesting to see what offers if any come in for him in the summer.
Online afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 12:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:44:45 am
All fart no shit that boy.

Ger, that's a glorious turn of phrase... :D
Offline Red Bird

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 12:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.
Online afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 12:33:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 12:16:57 pm
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.

Shit rather than fart...
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm »
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing
Online afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 02:02:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:13:22 pm
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing

Also known as "Linekering..."
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:44:45 am
All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
a player who farts, shits then faints would really prove a challenge for our medics. 
Online afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 03:33:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:08:19 pm
a player who farts, shits then faints would really prove a challenge for our medics. 

Curry was too strong, most probably...
Offline newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 03:55:23 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:33:36 pm
Curry was too strong, most probably...

He's deceptive. Looks weak but is strong as hell. And shoots from any distance. I guess you have to be in a grueling 82 game nba season. 
Online afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 04:30:03 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:55:23 pm
He's deceptive. Looks weak but is strong as hell. And shoots from any distance. I guess you have to be in a grueling 82 game nba season. 

Can't really dell...
Online The G in Gerrard

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm »
Forget that Jones is only 22.
Online StL-Dono

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm »
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1639703478154014721?t=V7d9qWXC5wJN8IzZQIgilw&s=19

Whoa... Nice from Curtis.  Did he learn it from Darwin or teach it to him?
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 07:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 25, 2023, 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.

Its interesting that we never tried him there. Works hard, skilful, good in tight spaces, knows where the goal is, decent physical presence, not quick enough to play wide forward.
Offline BornRedSince76

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 07:50:04 pm »
Is he back fit yet?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 08:05:48 pm »
Online dirkster

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1639703478154014721?t=V7d9qWXC5wJN8IzZQIgilw&s=19

Whoa... Nice from Curtis.  Did he learn it from Darwin or teach it to him?
Lovely goal from Curtis there. The skill is there, he's press resistant, just need him to stay fit for a significant length of time to showcase what he can do. Such a shame he's been injured so much this season. Would have been a good opportunity for him to get a decent amount of games under his belt
Offline farawayred

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4180 on: Yesterday at 09:31:25 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 09:27:10 pm
Lovely goal from Curtis there. The skill is there, he's press resistant, just need him to stay fit for a significant length of time to showcase what he can do. Such a shame he's been injured so much this season. Would have been a good opportunity for him to get a decent amount of games under his belt
Thought his assist was even better in terms of ball control.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4181 on: Yesterday at 10:42:40 pm »
Still think he looks a lot better in attacking positions AND looks a lot more free to express himself in the England U21 side. Obviously there's a lot to consider tactically but he ALWAYS looks a threat when they play him in attack but with us he looks a lot like he plays within himself
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 07:47:35 am »
Online JackWard33

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 01:40:18 pm »
I can't write off Jones like most LFC commentators / fans seem to be ... his issue is staying fit.
I guess you could argue if he's having this much trouble getting on the pitch at 22 its probably not a great sign and its really interrupted his development

The silver lining is the talent - when you look at his numbers playing in midfield he's really really good on the ball already (he is, for example, a better progressive passer than players we're linked with outside the club). Defensively he's not great buy he really should be able to improve that given his size and football brain

Depending on who we sign a premier league loan will probably make sense but he needs to sort out the issues that have kept him off the pitch
