Went to watch this game. France were absolutely desperate. Had the better of the first half but aside from a chance for Cherki they didnt threaten much. When England rang the subs and stepped it up they were all over France like a cheap suit. Dont know how Olise is starting ball games when theyre absolutely full of talent.
Olise is a top talent himself.
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.
All fart no shit that boy.
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing
All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
a player who farts, shits then faints would really prove a challenge for our medics.
Curry was too strong, most probably...
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]