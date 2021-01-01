« previous next »
Curtis Jones

Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.
Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:38:53 pm
Went to watch this game. France were absolutely desperate. Had the better of the first half but aside from a chance for Cherki they didnt threaten much. When England rang the subs and stepped it up they were all over France like a cheap suit. Dont know how Olise is starting ball games when theyre absolutely full of talent.

Olise is a top talent himself.
smurfinaus

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4162 on: Today at 03:18:38 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

Wouldnt mind have a closer look at Olise especially if Palace goes down. He seems to do everything attacking wise for them.
What position did Jones (and Elliot) play in the U21 side?.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4163 on: Today at 06:44:45 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.

All fart no shit that boy. All these faints and stepovers but doesnt produce anything.
Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4164 on: Today at 10:27:47 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:08:02 pm
Would be interesting to see him as a false 9 in pre-season.

Would be interesting to see what offers if any come in for him in the summer.
afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4165 on: Today at 12:05:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:44:45 am
All fart no shit that boy.

Ger, that's a glorious turn of phrase... :D
Red Bird

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4166 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:08:34 pm
Olise is a top talent himself.
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.
afc turkish

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4167 on: Today at 12:33:58 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 12:16:57 pm
Needs to produce rather than twist and feint.

Shit rather than fart...
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
Reply #4168 on: Today at 01:13:22 pm
Thank goodness he wasn't sharting as a mid game uniform change would be embarrassing
