Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 385221 times)

Online Smudge

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4120 on: February 27, 2023, 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: tubby on February 27, 2023, 10:07:15 am
"Stealing a living"?  Get the fuck out of here.
What does he offer?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4121 on: February 27, 2023, 10:08:43 am »
Quote from: Smudge on February 27, 2023, 10:01:38 am
Another one stealing a living and will be gone in the summer. Bottom half player. Will excel at Leicester.

Online tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4122 on: February 27, 2023, 10:09:27 am »
Quote from: Smudge on February 27, 2023, 10:07:56 am
What does he offer?

He's still young and is trying to get over injury issues that are holding him back.  I don't think he's fulfilled his potential by any means, but he has been and currently is a solid squad option.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4123 on: February 27, 2023, 10:09:46 am »
Quote from: Smudge on February 27, 2023, 10:01:38 am
Another one stealing a living and will be gone in the summer. Bottom half player. Will excel at Leicester.

That's a bit harsh don't you think? He may not reach the heights we hoped, but to stay he's stealing a living is uncalled for.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4124 on: February 27, 2023, 10:19:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 26, 2023, 09:23:21 pm
He had a freak eye injury last season which was followed by COVID. This season he has had a stress injury. I think it is far too soon to write him off. He only turned 22 last month and has already played 85 games for us.

Given how hard it is to recruit young English players I think it is way too early to write him off. Henderson at the same age was being offered to Fulham.

100% his minutes till last season were increasing in line with him growing into a 1st team player, he's had some proper bad luck. 22 is no age at all, wasn't De Bruyne over at Wolfsburg around that age? (Not that I'm comparing him to De Bruyne..)
Offline Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4125 on: February 27, 2023, 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: Draex on February 27, 2023, 10:19:58 am
100% his minutes till last season were increasing in line with him growing into a 1st team player, he's had some proper bad luck. 22 is no age at all, wasn't De Bruyne over at Wolfsburg around that age? (Not that I'm comparing him to De Bruyne..)


At Werder Bremen where he had a better season than Jones has ever had.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4126 on: February 27, 2023, 10:25:01 am »
No offence but jones in the German league would look a better player too.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4127 on: February 27, 2023, 10:26:50 am »
If there ever was a chance to establish himself in the side, then this season was surely it. Feels a bit like the train has passed him by.
Offline Zlen

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4128 on: February 27, 2023, 10:27:35 am »
Will be interesting to see if we keep him around and for how long. He was terribly unlucky to get injuries during a period where he had an open runway to claim his place in the team. As it stands, with hopefully new additions to the midfield coming, he'll find it harder to get needed minutes. Don't know really, it could fall either way. It will mostly depend on him staying injury free and hungry.
Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4129 on: February 27, 2023, 10:31:13 am »
Quote from: Zlen on February 27, 2023, 10:27:35 am
Will be interesting to see if we keep him around and for how long. He was terribly unlucky to get injuries during a period where he had an open runway to claim his place in the team. As it stands, with hopefully new additions to the midfield coming, he'll find it harder to get needed minutes. Don't know really, it could fall either way. It will mostly depend on him staying injury free and hungry.

I'd imagine he'll stay for his homegrown and club trained status. Probably won't kick up much of a fuss about minutes either.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4130 on: February 27, 2023, 10:42:44 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on February 27, 2023, 10:26:50 am
If there ever was a chance to establish himself in the side, then this season was surely it. Feels a bit like the train has passed him by.

Just some facts to counter the opinion.

Quote
It has long been known that the academy graduate suffered a stress injury in his right tibia before the start of the season, with further setbacks in September and December.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4131 on: February 27, 2023, 10:49:23 am »
He looks like he should be a player, but he isn't.

When he's on the ball he looks great
When he tries to do something with the ball he doesn't
When we haven't got the ball he looks average

Time to move on.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4132 on: February 27, 2023, 10:52:45 am »
Footballing-wise I can see what he brings to the team. He's had a couple of good runs in the team where he's looked like he could blossom into a utility player similar to that of Henderson or Milner, but he's also technically very decent and 'press-resistant'. The only thing that needed work was some stuff that would get better with experience and he's still very young.

My only concern is his fitness though. He's seemed to have a significant injury every season since he broke through, and he's clearly got some sort of recurrent issue. A utility/squad player only really works well if you can depend on them. Naby Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will finally leave us this summer, and I would not like to replace them with any similar luxury players.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4133 on: February 27, 2023, 10:53:58 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on February 27, 2023, 10:22:55 am


At Werder Bremen where he had a better season than Jones has ever had.

Ah yes! 10 goals and 10 assists! The same target Jones set before he got stress fractures ;)
Offline rocco

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4134 on: February 27, 2023, 11:06:44 am »
If we got a decent offer , I dont think many would disagree about letting him move on
Offline benitezexpletives

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4135 on: February 27, 2023, 11:07:32 am »
He was brilliant in the League Cup semi final second leg at the Emirates last season but has shown nothing since.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4136 on: February 27, 2023, 11:19:13 am »
His development was going very well up until that freak eye injury in November 2021. He was 20 at that point and had started getting games in the PL and CL ahead of senior midfielders. A couple of weeks before the eye injury he put in a masterful midfield MOTM performance against Porto in Portugal. Still managed 10 PL and 2 CL starts that season. Season before that he had 13 starts in the PL and 5 in the CL. Go back and see the posts in this thread from that period and you get an idea of how well he was doing.

This stress injury to his foot has further held him back as Im sure he would have seen plenty of game time in midfielder this year if hed been lucky enough to have a full pre-season and stay injury free.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4137 on: February 27, 2023, 12:59:25 pm »
Quote from: rocco on February 27, 2023, 11:06:44 am
If we got a decent offer , I dont think many would disagree about letting him move on

His HG status means it probably needs to be a really decent offer or its not worth it. At least £30m. Cant see many wanting to pay that. If Milner goes then we could do worse than Jones to play the same minutes. He does need to show more pretty soon if he wants to be a starter here though.
Offline Spezialo

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4138 on: February 27, 2023, 01:07:01 pm »
Never going to be a permanent starter for us when we get new midfielders in. Probably go out on loan.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4139 on: February 27, 2023, 05:35:28 pm »
Even if he's not going to be good enough it makes almost no sense to not be playing him as much as possible at this point to verify it one way or another. If his health is preventing that then that would be a reason to move on from him more than ability. Homegrown designation doesn't do much good if you're always injured and not in the squad.
Online Asam

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4140 on: February 27, 2023, 09:14:38 pm »

We all know he looked good 2-3 seasons ago but that doesnt matter now does it? Jones is lucky were in such a bad shape in midfield, if the other players we have hadnt been so poor he would be out of the door, i hope he does step up, the technical quality is there but the mindset to make an impact isnt, he needs to stop playing like hes terrified of making the wrong decision or being greedy, he defers too much to his team mates and gives up responsibility, he will never be a top player if hes not taking risks in the right areas
Offline Schmidt

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4141 on: February 28, 2023, 03:12:28 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 27, 2023, 05:35:28 pm
Even if he's not going to be good enough it makes almost no sense to not be playing him as much as possible at this point to verify it one way or another. If his health is preventing that then that would be a reason to move on from him more than ability. Homegrown designation doesn't do much good if you're always injured and not in the squad.

The problem with this logic is that he's not injury prone necessarily. He was pretty robust when he broke through, then had a freak eye injury, then Covid, then a chronic issue not unlike the one that kept causing Henderson issues a few years back. Shin splints can take months to heal, and there's no indication that he'll continue to have issues when he recovers from that.

If he was out for a couple of seasons with muscle injuries then fair enough, but he's a pretty unique case who seems to be frustrating people because he's not fit when the rest of the midfield is falling apart.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4142 on: February 28, 2023, 03:45:18 am »
I haven't been particularly enthused by his performance level or what I've seen either, but that being said I don't really understand why people are particularly bothered about the younger players. The likes of Carvalho, Harvey, Curtis, Bajcetic and Morton are future prospects. They won't be on big wages, and whether they are good enough to be top EPL players or not remains to be seen. The issue is that our performance level this season hasn't been good enough and that is squarely down to more senior players who haven't been good enough consistently enough. In other words, Curtis Jones isn't a major contributory reason to why we are in the position we are in. If you want to look at individuals then look at the likes of Gomez, Naby, Ox and Firmino - all of whom are senior experienced pro's, and all of whom have struggled with form and consistency for more than just this season. They should be under more intense scrutiny about why they are underperforming compared to expectation than Curtis or any of the other younger prospects.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4143 on: February 28, 2023, 06:05:23 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on February 28, 2023, 03:12:28 am
The problem with this logic is that he's not injury prone necessarily. He was pretty robust when he broke through, then had a freak eye injury, then Covid, then a chronic issue not unlike the one that kept causing Henderson issues a few years back. Shin splints can take months to heal, and there's no indication that he'll continue to have issues when he recovers from that.

If he was out for a couple of seasons with muscle injuries then fair enough, but he's a pretty unique case who seems to be frustrating people because he's not fit when the rest of the midfield is falling apart.

So then the logic is sound in that he should be playing that as much as possible right now as he's not injury prone and then we can just talk about his ability to play at this level or not. Or he's still suffering form his shin splint issue and it's indeterminate when he can consistently play? Maybe no fault of his own but we do need players that can actually play at this point.
Offline Al 666

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4144 on: February 28, 2023, 06:48:50 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 28, 2023, 06:05:23 am
So then the logic is sound in that he should be playing that as much as possible right now as he's not injury prone and then we can just talk about his ability to play at this level or not. Or he's still suffering form his shin splint issue and it's indeterminate when he can consistently play? Maybe no fault of his own but we do need players that can actually play at this point.

No what we need is patience. Or would you have binned Gerrard off when he had a long term injury in his late teens.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4145 on: February 28, 2023, 08:29:44 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on February 28, 2023, 03:45:18 am
I haven't been particularly enthused by his performance level or what I've seen either, but that being said I don't really understand why people are particularly bothered about the younger players. The likes of Carvalho, Harvey, Curtis, Bajcetic and Morton are future prospects. They won't be on big wages, and whether they are good enough to be top EPL players or not remains to be seen. The issue is that our performance level this season hasn't been good enough and that is squarely down to more senior players who haven't been good enough consistently enough. In other words, Curtis Jones isn't a major contributory reason to why we are in the position we are in. If you want to look at individuals then look at the likes of Gomez, Naby, Ox and Firmino - all of whom are senior experienced pro's, and all of whom have struggled with form and consistency for more than just this season. They should be under more intense scrutiny about why they are underperforming compared to expectation than Curtis or any of the other younger prospects.

There is undue pressure on them because the first picks have fallen off a cliff physically and the second picks are either too old like Milner or perma-crocks like AOC and Keita. Thats not the young lads fault of course. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4146 on: February 28, 2023, 08:45:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on February 28, 2023, 06:48:50 am
No what we need is patience. Or would you have binned Gerrard off when he had a long term injury in his late teens.

And Owen to a certain extent.
Offline Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4147 on: February 28, 2023, 09:02:41 am »
I don't know if he's going to become good enough but he needs game time and given this season is a write-off at this point we should be giving him as much as possible between now and the end of the season.

I'm sceptical about whether he'll actually be available enough too. He may not qualify as 'injury prone' if you're defining that as 'prone to muscular injuries' but I doubt he qualifies as 'robust' once you define that to a more general level of availability. There's always something which ends up keeping him out. Hopefully he'll grow out of that/ the bad luck will end.
Offline slaphead

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4148 on: February 28, 2023, 09:11:31 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 27, 2023, 05:35:28 pm
Even if he's not going to be good enough it makes almost no sense to not be playing him as much as possible at this point to verify it one way or another. If his health is preventing that then that would be a reason to move on from him more than ability. Homegrown designation doesn't do much good if you're always injured and not in the squad.

Makes perfect sense to me. If he's not up to it he doesn't play. We still have a bit of a chance for top 4, until that's gone, we have to play our best players. Klopp and his team don't need to see him at this point to know if he's good enough or not they know full well. We have a huge challenge now, we cant just give up on a season
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4149 on: February 28, 2023, 09:20:34 am »
Quote from: slaphead on February 28, 2023, 09:11:31 am
Makes perfect sense to me. If he's not up to it he doesn't play. We still have a bit of a chance for top 4, until that's gone, we have to play our best players. Klopp and his team don't need to see him at this point to know if he's good enough or not they know full well. We have a huge challenge now, we cant just give up on a season

Getting top 4 is so important, not only in money but in attracting players for the rebuild. Jones has played 85 times for us already, the management have all the information they need right now to make a decision on him.
Online ScottScott

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4150 on: February 28, 2023, 10:23:27 am »
The likes of Jones, Elliott, Carvalho, Bajetic, Ramsay aren't an issue in this squad. They are the players you have to fill out the squad and bring in here and there, play cup games, minutes off the bench. The issue we have is we have fellas coming to the end of their top level career (Henderson, Milner), end of their Liverpool career (Ox, Keita) or have seen the legs drop off (Fabinho). Even Thiago can't play every game and has his own issues with injuries

Our CM options at the minute are bloated. If we were leaner, you'd see these lads getting minutes and stepping on. As it is, we need to rely on lads whose legs are going because we can't trust a couple of players fitness, we don't want to use them for whatever reason and so on. If Jones isn't getting more minutes next year, then we can start to think about moving him on. Let's sort out the bigger issue 1st in the summer and replace the aging legs with some actual quality
Online ScottScott

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4151 on: February 28, 2023, 10:27:18 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on February 28, 2023, 09:20:34 am
Getting top 4 is so important, not only in money but in attracting players for the rebuild. Jones has played 85 times for us already, the management have all the information they need right now to make a decision on him.

This just isn't true anymore. Look at what Arsenal and Man United have done. It hasn't stopped them in recruitment so why would it stop us? We are absolutely fucking massive and every player in world football would jump at the chance to play for us (and Klopp)
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4152 on: Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on February 27, 2023, 11:19:13 am
His development was going very well up until that freak eye injury in November 2021.

Yes and let's not forget that Momo Sissoko's freak eye injury completely derailed his career. Jones has been very unfortunate with injuries this season. Without those repeated setbacks, he'd easily have featured more. I'd be reluctant to sell given his age and HG status. I'm not sure loaning him out is the solution either.

Midfield is the one area that has been shown year after year during Klopp's tenure that we can afford to have extra players. In North American sports there is the concept of 'shutting a player down' for the rest of the season to let them fully recover from their injuries. This season has been a write-off for him and I don't know if he'll get more opportunities. Perhaps if Klopp thinks it would be better to have Jones on the bench over someone who is likely leaving like Ox or Keita then that's one avenue.
Online RedBec1993

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 08:52:39 am »
Not in the match day squad again even with Keita injured.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #4154 on: Today at 08:54:41 am »
He just isn't very good, I'd look to sell in the summer.
